Fans get excited over BLACKPINK's Jennie reportedly playing a bisexual character in The Idol

BLACKPINK's Jennie will reportedly be playing the role of a bisexual character in HBO's upcoming much-awaited series. Titled The Idol, the show serves as the K-pop idol's first acting stint.

A BLINK, Twitter user @firejennie, posted a screenshot of an alleged Flaunt article mentioning "an insider" reporting that the K-pop idol will be playing a bisexual role. What's more, unlike the concerns about her having a token representative role, she would be a secondary character.

Fans were excited to learn about this development as it is unlike any other aspect of the K-pop industry to be directly associated with any LGBTQ+ activity.

Fans say it's 'Jennie Sapphic era' as reports of the BLACKPINK rapper playing a bisexual goes viral

The BLINK fandom on Twitter went berserk when one of them brought to people's notice an exciting update on the upcoming HBO series called The Idol. The show, starring Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd and produced by the latter and Sam Levinson of Euphoria fame, has a hugely popular cast member: BLACKPINK's Jennie.

The 26-year-old became the talk of the town once again when a screenshot of an alleged article claiming insiders’ report of her playing a bisexual character went viral on Twitter. It is not an everyday sight where K-pop and the LGBTQ+ community collide. Even though the younger generation is becoming more open, South Korea is still known for being very conservative.

In the latest teaser, she was seen in a bathtub with Lily-Rose Depp. One scene even shows her gazing fondly at Lily-Rose Depp’s body as she enters the bathtub. For the SOLO singer to take up a potentially controversial character was seen as a brave move. Fans praised her for making tough decisions since they could put her reputation at stake in the country.

While some fans suspected queerbaiting, for many, it didn't matter. BLINKs expressed their excitement over the alleged news and pulled out clips that supported it.

Meanwhile, the BLACKPINK rapper, who has used her name as Jennie Rubie Jane, made waves across social media when she was caught in a millisecond of footage in the show's trailer. As part of the biggest K-pop girl group, the 26-year-old has forayed into acting with Levinson’s show.

Initial reactions to The Idol were mixed. On one hand, fans praised the SOLO singer for choosing an incredible drama with a spicy story. However, it drew criticism from conservative fans. It is yet to be acknowledged by any official site whether the BLACKPINK rapper's character will be bisexual or not, but if it is, fans are in full support of it.

HBO’s The Idol revolves around a modern-day cult leader who gets involved with a rising pop star. It has the tagline, “From the Gutters of Hollywood,” and aims to showcase the many veiled things that happen behind the screens in the music industry.

Edited by Babylona Bora