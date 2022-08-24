BTS Yet to Come concert in Busan: Time, tickets, live streaming details and all you need to know

BTS’ upcoming Busan concert, titled “Yet To Come,” is scheduled to take place in October. The concert is named after the title track of their anniversary anthology album Proof.

The concert will take place on October 15 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST and 2 am PST) at the Busan Ilkwang Special Stage and will be jointly supported by the Busan Metropolitan City as well as the “2030 Busan World Expo” Bid Committee.

The full name of the concert is “WORLD EXPO 2030 BUSAN KOREA CONCERT BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN – LIVE PLAY.”

Bangtan members have been chosen as honorary ambassadors on behalf of the Korean Government to boost South Korea’s chances of winning the bid for the “2030 Busan World Expo” to be held in Korea’s second-largest city.

mica (slow) @sugadboy

Concierto GRATUITO de



BTS estará realizando un concierto para promover la candidatura de Busan en la Expo Mundial 2030. El mismo se realizará el 15 de Octubre (6 PM KST).



The venue accommodates 100,000 people, and the LIVE PLAY, which will be held in the outdoor parking lot of Busan Port International Passenger Terminal, will be held for 10,000 people.

Interested ARMYs can reserve their tickets via Interpark and check out their website for further details.

The concert will be streamed live on Weverse, ZEPETO and NAVER NOW.

ً @jinniesarchives BTS' Kim Line at 5th Muster Busan BTS' Kim Line at 5th Muster Busan https://t.co/C3r1Y0txeJ

BTS’ Busan concert will be free for ARMYs attending in person as well as online attendees

ًac ⁷ ♡ —ia. @vminggukx me on the way to busan for the free bts concert: me on the way to busan for the free bts concert: https://t.co/8ETZA5jZrB

BTS’ Yet to Come Busan concert will be free of charge for ARMYs who wish to attend in person as well as those who wish to attend the concert online.

Previously, it was revealed that BTS’ Busan concert will be “Free of charge” leading to a lot of excitement and confusion amongst fans about the plausibility of the situation, but now the situation has been sorted.

HYBE revealed that the concert is free of charge but reservation fees and shipping fees will be charged.

Of course, ARMYs are required to reserve their tickets to secure their entry into the concert. The online concert will be streamed on the online fan-community platform Weverse, ZEPETEO, and NAVER NOW.

Further details about online streaming will be released on a separate notice.

s⁷ @ot7foreverever @Kpop_Herald yes pls im wishing the best for the entire concert to be a historic success and beloved tannies,ARMYs, all staffs,dance crews,production teams wld be safe,I hope proper hotels facilities,transportations are provided and safe!! @BTS_twt "Busan in October will be colored in purple"yes pls im wishing the best for the entire concert to be a historic success and beloved tannies,ARMYs, all staffs,dance crews,production teams wld be safe,I hope proper hotels facilities,transportations are provided and safe!! @Kpop_Herald @BTS_twt "Busan in October will be colored in purple"😭💜 yes pls im wishing the best for the entire concert to be a historic success and beloved tannies,ARMYs, all staffs,dance crews,production teams wld be safe,I hope proper hotels facilities,transportations are provided and safe!!

For those who wish to watch the concert with fellow ARMYs and cheer for BTS members, HYBE has organized LIVE PLAY, which is an in-person event where ARMYs can watch the concert in real-time on a big screen to cheer for the Bangtan members and enjoy the moment with the members.

Details of the in-person concert and LIVE PLAY ticket reservations will be announced later as well.

ARMYs must also note that since there is a sudden surge of COVID-19 cases in Korea, the concert is subjected to cancelation or change depending on the COVID-19 preventive measures at the time of the concert.

HYBE shared their excitement for BTS’ upcoming concert and revealed they are expecting full attendance from ARMYs.

“We hope ARMY from all around the world will send a lot of support to BTS’s special performance to promote Busan’s bid for World Expo 2030.”

BTS Charts Daily⁷ @BTSChartsDailyx



🗓️ October 15 at 6PM KST in BUSAN🗓️ October 15 at 6PM KST [NEWS] @BTS_twt will hosting a FREE in-person concert, LIVE PLAY, and online live streaming of WORLD EXPO 2030 BUSAN KOREA CONCERT BTS [NEWS] @BTS_twt will hosting a FREE in-person concert, LIVE PLAY, and online live streaming of WORLD EXPO 2030 BUSAN KOREA CONCERT BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN🗓️ October 15 at 6PM KST https://t.co/cqfqQ4c4SC

BTS ARMY react to the group’s upcoming Busan concert details; Check out fan reactions

As soon as details of Bangtan’s Busan concert went live, ARMYs took to social media to express their varied and interesting reactions.

While most expressed their happiness and pride upon seeing Bangtan taking on such a huge responsibility, others took to social media to make funny memes.

ARMYs agree that Bangtan has come a long way. From requesting people to come to their “free” concert to having thousands of ARMYs in attendance for their “free” concert as cultural ambassadors of Korea, they are the real glow-up.

BTS || 전정국 || HOBI WATER || 7 SOLO PROJECT 🐉 @7ordinarykings

BTS safety Army even local people happen to be around the show... Is fully your priority and your responsibility! 🧸카야💜🌈🏳️‍🌈 @vyunvkayav Please don't misunderstand the current issue.

Korean ARMYs are also happy to meet BTS at the concert.

rae #TEAMHYYH @supremethv bts asking people on the street to come to their concert for free back in 2014 to years later now holding a free concert in busan appointed as the Honorary Ambassadors for the World Expo 2030, they came so far with hardwork. saying we're proud of them would be an understatement! bts asking people on the street to come to their concert for free back in 2014 to years later now holding a free concert in busan appointed as the Honorary Ambassadors for the World Expo 2030, they came so far with hardwork. saying we're proud of them would be an understatement!

Others had a more “cheeky” reaction to this news.

𝟕┃𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢 𝐦𝐞⁷ @muiassar #YetToComeInBUSAN



whoah cries so it’s happening soon a real bts FREE live concert in busan

*Uni ⁷유니* 🃏Hobis Universe @POCforBTS Gotta rob a sugar daddy so he can fund my trip to Busan Gotta rob a sugar daddy so he can fund my trip to Busan https://t.co/OPAckZaw8w

julia⁷🦇 @uwusjoon who wanna be my sugar daddy and take me to busan to see bts ;) aha aha who wanna be my sugar daddy and take me to busan to see bts ;) aha aha

ARMYs are also excited to be able to celebrate member Jimin’s birthday with him and sing the “Happy Birthday” song for him in unison.

kii°° @kiiqueel @BusanKing_13 @BTS_twt Jimin will have an intimate birthday party in his parent's house, with his family, and his members 🥺🥺 at the concert army will sing happy birthday to him @BusanKing_13 @BTS_twt Jimin will have an intimate birthday party in his parent's house, with his family, and his members 🥺🥺 at the concert army will sing happy birthday to him

Earlier this year, Bangtan members were officially appointed as the honorary ambassadors for the “2030 Busan World Expo” and have indulged in various promotional activities to boost South Korea’s chances of winning the bid.

They will start with a global-scale Busan concert in October and proceed to other promotional activities post that.

On July 19, at the appointment ceremony of the “2030 Busan World Expo,” Bangtan members revealed in a statement:

"Starting with the global Busan concert to be held in October, we will do our best to attract the Busan World Expo 2030. We will do our best to promote nature and culture to the world."

Meanwhile, Bangtan’s alternate military service has become a hot topic of discussion and debate in South Korea as ARMYs all over the world await with bated breath to see how this eventually pans out.

