V and Jennie: Anonymous poster reveals they will release more photos of the K-pop idols “hugging and kissing”

V and Jennie's alleged dating lives have become a media circus now, with new pictures of the couple being "leaked" on the internet every day.

On August 29, Korea Standard Time (KST), another photo of BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie was released on the internet. This time, the two K-pop idols can be seen wearing matching Winnie the Pooh bear t-shirts and huddled close to each other inside the elevator.

Jennie can be seen wearing a bucket hat while V is wearing a cap, their faces covered by a mask. In the photo, while Jennie takes a selfie, the Bangtan member can be seen leaning close to her.

Fans are now doubting the veracity of the "rumors" and "pictures being leaked." But many are leaning towards thinking that V and Jennie might actually be dating.

The anonymous uploader, who released the above picture, also claimed they would release more photos of V and Jennie "hugging and kissing" one another.

V and Jennie’s fans are angry with their respective agencies for not clarifying these rumours

V and Jennie's fans believe the latter's iCloud account has probably been hacked and may have given the "hacker" access to leak these pictures, probably clicked in private moments.

Since the rumors surfaced and additional photos were released online, fans are continuing to debate whether these photos are photoshopped or not.

Also, amidst all this, V and Jennie's fans are angry with their respective agencies, BIG HIT MUSIC (BTS' V) and YG Entertainment (BLACKPINK's Jennie), for not clarifying these dating rumors and allowing trolls to stoke this fire further.

Now, with the hacker threatening to release more pictures of V and Jennie, particularly "intimate" photos of them hugging and kissing, fans want YG Entertainment and BIG HIT MUSIC to take action not to allow the hacker to defame the two idols.

Fans call for “protecting V and Jennie’s privacy”.

Fans feel “conflicted” about the V and Jennie dating situation and hope their respective agencies clear the air and sue the anonymous poster for invading their privacy.

Rumors between the idols first began when the BTS member "accidentally" followed her on Instagram and soon unfollowed her after chaos ensued on the internet. He later apologized, claiming it was merely a mistake.

In May, they were "spotted" driving to Korea's famous Jeju Island. Fans from both sides claimed the pictures were "photoshopped." However, airline staff members and onlookers claimed they had seen V and Jennie together.

At the time, YG Entertainment shared a vague response, while BIG HIT MUSIC has only maintained silence on this matter so far.

Recently, a notorious netizen named @gurumiharibo leaked a couple of pictures of the idols from their private time.

The first one was in the makeup room when BTS' V was getting dressed to fly to Paris, and BLACKPINK's Jennie could be seen leaning against the wall clicking a photo.

The second picture was allegedly clicked at the BTS member's home, where the two stars can be seen clicking a mirror selfie leaning close to one another.

Recently, there were rumors that the idols spent some "quality time" together in New York City (both are in New York City for work purposes). YG Entertainment denied the report stating Jennie would be with BLACKPINK for work-related purposes, while BIG HIT MUSIC continues to maintain its silence.

V and Jennie are in New York City at the moment

Both the idols are currently in New York City for their respective work schedules. While BTS member V is on a personal schedule, BLACKPINK members are in the United States for work schedule.

BLACKPINK became the first K-pop girl group to perform at the 2022 MTV VMAs. They won the "Best Metaverse Performance" award, and member Lisa became the first female K-pop artist to win the "Best K-pop" artist for solo debut LALISA.

BTS won the "Group of the Year" award and thanked the MTV VMAs for the honor by uploading a group picture.

V revealed that he is busy working on his solo debut, and fans are guessing he is in New York for that reason. Meanwhile, Jennie will be starring in HBO's The Idol alongside Lily-Rose Depp, The Weeknd, and Troye Sivan, which is scheduled to release either in the second half of this year or early next year.

Fans are also wondering what the hacker's intentions are. Do they want money, two minutes of fame, or do they just want to create a ruckus amongst fans? Our guess is as good as yours.

