V and Jennie: Matching “couple caps” and a secret date in New York, K-pop idols drop more hints

It seems like V and Jennie are unfazed by all the chatter around their “romantic relationship”.
The two idols were in New York City recently due to their personal schedules. Jennie and other BLACKPINK members debuted their hot single Pink Venom at the 2022 MTV VMAs. BTS’ V on the other hand, was presumably in the city to shoot for his upcoming Vogue cover, as posted by the editor-in-chief of the magazine, Kwangho Shin, on his Instagram stories.
However, it seems like they snuck in time during their busy schedule to go on a date together and also wore matching couple outfits.
On September 6, the Bangtan member took to Instagram to upload pictures from his New York trip and fans couldn’t help but notice the similarities between the photos he shared and the ones BLACKPINK’s rapper posted on her Instagram account.
K-pop fans turned sleuths and noticed that the pictures had the same location, leading to speculations that V and Jennie spent time together.
In both the pictures, we can see a similar orange-yellow ocean view with a balmy sky and a cruise ship which was named - “NY waterway”.
It seems V and Jennie were together at a ferry port near Liberty National Golf Course based on the photos. One can get an up-and-close view of the famous Statue of Liberty on this boat.
Along with these photos, the pair was seen in what appears to be Manhattan.
Fans commented that they are not even trying to hide it anymore and it is only time before they publicly announce their relationship in the media.
V and Jennie flaunt “couple items” giving hints about their relationship
The pictures leaked prompted K-pop fans to go down the rabbit hole and they discovered that V and Jennie have been twinning with “couple items” for quite some time now.
For those unversed, “couple items” are similar items of clothing and accessories couples wear like caps, rings or phone cases. In the world of K-Pop, idols wearing similar clothing items are signs that they are dating.
Bangtan member V was recently spotted attending the Liechtenstein Hall Exhibition at the COEX Convention Center in Seoul with actor and friend Park Bo-gum.
He looked handsome in an off-white shirt and trousers paired with a mesh white cap.
Fans immediately pointed out that the Bangtan member’s hat was the same as the one BLACKPINK member Jennie wore recently in New York in the pictures leaked online.
Fans found out that the cap belongs to the Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, which is said to be one of the most expensive golf courses in history.
BTS fans might be aware of the fact that the Sweet Night singer is a big fan of golf and concluded that V and Jennie probably went on a golf date as well.
K-pop fans decided to dig further and found out that V and Jennie have been sporting matching items including sunglasses, necklaces and earrings for a while now. It seems like the couple likes expensive and branded items like a gold necklace from Foundrae.
Fans believe that V and Jennie are giving their fans hints, and have made their relationship “public” on their lovestagram (Love Instagram).
K-pop fans react to V and Jennie’s latest pictures
Fans have taken to social media to comment on V and Jennie’s recent pictures and how they are unfazed by all the chatter around their alleged romantic relationship.
For those unversed, V and Jennie’s pictures were leaked by an anonymous hacker in recent times, who has leaked some of their most private pictures together, including one in their dressing room, V’s home, V “kissing” Jennie on the head, video calling each other, and one in the elevator.
While fans are debating whether the pictures are real or “photoshopped”, the silence from their agencies is deafening and fans are baffled as to why they have not put out a statement regarding their relationship status.
Fans are requesting media organizations and trolls to stop the intense speculation around the stars' dating lives and let them be.
Some fans are refusing to accept the relationship and have asked their respective agencies to intervene and resolve this matter.
In other news, BTS V’s DALMAJUNG video recorded the highest number of views on Bangtan’s official YouTube channel and also on the group's Instagram account. It also trended on NAVER (Korea’s search engine) as the most viewed search item.