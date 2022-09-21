V and Jennie: More evidence emerges in light of dating and hacking rumours

The V and Jennie dating saga continues as more evidence emerges amid shocking events such as the BLACKPINK star unfollowing people on her personal Instagram.

In the latest turn of events, on Monday, September 19, 2022, an anonymous post on the Korean forum claimed that V and Jennie have been dating since last year and provided evidence.

The post pointed out that Jennie has changed the headboard of her bed last year. This came to light after V was seen cuddling with Jennie’s pet cat and dog in her house with a new headboard in the background.

According to the pictures of the headboard we've seen, V and Jennie appear to be in love after dating for nearly a year.

nia @nia41844044 And look at the pillow in taehyung's pic. Yes it is jennie's bed ! He is in jennie's house

#TAENNIE V with jennie's mom cat omgAnd look at the pillow in taehyung's pic. Yes it is jennie's bed ! He is in jennie's house V with jennie's mom cat omg 😭 And look at the pillow in taehyung's pic. Yes it is jennie's bed ! He is in jennie's house #TAENNIE https://t.co/YdqfS4wMUP

Meanwhile, Jennie has gone to great lengths to protect her self-esteem and dignity, blocking her followers on her personal Instagram account and unfollowing everyone.

V and Jennie and the curious tale of a cat; Check fan reactions below

not @effgg_m keke @kekewenzer taehyung cuddled up on jennie’s bed with the same cat🥹 they’re so cute taehyung cuddled up on jennie’s bed with the same cat🥹 they’re so cute https://t.co/TRS5FiwopC this photo made it for me bc we can see 1000% taehyung, and jennie bed, it is imposiible to edit those details in bed +leaker only got jennie photo not v those two are dating since forever but need to make a statement ASAP i see fans are more and more unhinged and deceived+ twitter.com/kekewenzer/sta… this photo made it for me bc we can see 1000% taehyung, and jennie bed, it is imposiible to edit those details in bed +leaker only got jennie photo not v those two are dating since forever but need to make a statement ASAP i see fans are more and more unhinged and deceived+ twitter.com/kekewenzer/sta…

V and Jennie have been going steady for quite some time now, if notorious hacker @gurumiharibo is to be believed and these continuous updates about V and Jennie’s personal life has viewers shocked, interested and confused about their dating lives.

The new evidence of Jennie's changed headboard, as well as the fact that they have been dating for longer than they have let the media know, gives us a new perspective.

Previously, the Sweet Night singer was spotted snuggling with a cute cat and fans quickly realised it was the BLACKPINK member’s pet cat. The headboard behind was also a dead giveaway. Fans were convinced that V and Jennie spent some quality time at her house playing with her pet cat.

Lalisa Monalisa @happiestgirl987 twitter.com/gurumisuckmyd/… elo @gurumisuckmyd yeah and it's GD's hand babe, you set yourself up.. we can see his tattoo... yeah and it's GD's hand babe, you set yourself up.. we can see his tattoo... 😭 https://t.co/Z36qtYuF7a V and jennie in bed together what more proof do you want V and jennie in bed together what more proof do you want 😂 twitter.com/gurumisuckmyd/… https://t.co/MIxfYOvlXo

Kari @Karira1611

During may2022 but the bed is changed since 2022feb @secretd00rs I mean if jennie and V date it may beDuring may2022 but the bed is changed since 2022feb @secretd00rs I mean if jennie and V date it may beDuring may2022 but the bed is changed since 2022feb

K-pop fans have pointed out that cushions and pillow cover is the same as well, hinting out at their relationship.

Jujuyo @juyeonlover01 hearting @taennietalk Taehyung snuggles with Jennie’s fam’s cat’s T on her bed 🤍 Taehyung snuggles with Jennie’s fam’s cat’s T on her bed 🤍 https://t.co/1c0aTTOaKb The bed is the same one in Jennie's vlog. Btw, V and the cat looks cute twitter.com/taennietalk/st… The bed is the same one in Jennie's vlog. Btw, V and the cat looks cute twitter.com/taennietalk/st…

ً @towniewan @peachyyminnie @taestay17 the real JUMPSCARE 🥺 v cuddling with jennie's mom cat and laying on her bed @peachyyminnie @taestay17 the real JUMPSCARE 🥺 v cuddling with jennie's mom cat and laying on her bed https://t.co/eG0Gfqi885

Some fans debunk this theory completely claiming that just because you have the same bed doesn’t mean they are dating.

𝗟𝗨𝗡𝗔 𝗛𝗜𝗗𝗗𝗘𝗡 𝗞𝗔𝗥𝗗 🌙 @_HiddenLuna @idontcarenahh @pand_muerto However, the photo of V in the bed with the cat is quite disturbing, as the bed, cushions, and sheets are exactly the same as Jennie's. @idontcarenahh @pand_muerto However, the photo of V in the bed with the cat is quite disturbing, as the bed, cushions, and sheets are exactly the same as Jennie's.

Alia Biagini @AiDollKawaii @Koreaboo Hey! I had the same pillow, so that means I was in the same bed with V and Jennie, how lucky am I?!? (And unlucky for not knowing this since now!) @Koreaboo Hey! I had the same pillow, so that means I was in the same bed with V and Jennie, how lucky am I?!? (And unlucky for not knowing this since now!)

Jennie took the significant step of purging her private social media on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. She unfollowed everyone and blocked her followers after intimate pictures of her in a bath tub were leaked on social media by notorious hacker @gurumiharibo, who claimed she also sent these pictures to BTS V.

K-pop fans have begged YG Entertainment to take action and protect Jennie’s privacy and take strict measures against the hacker.

The BLACKPINK star has also unfollowed a certain Lee Joo-hyung, who unfollowed her as well. Fans believe he is the same mutual friend of V and Jennie, who clicked their pictures and leaked it on social media as well.

We don't know if he's @gurumiharibo himself or an acquaintance of his.

It is nice to learn that V and Jennie are making so much progress in their careers despite so many hurdles in their personal lives.

Their respective agencies haven't commented on the issue at all.

