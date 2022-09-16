Unseen photos of V and Jennie's alleged Jeju Island trip "leaked" by infamous Gurumi Haribo

Gurumi Haribo is back on Twitter with a new set of alleged V and Jennie’s unseen photos.
Titled ‘Jeju Diaries’ they posted four photos of the duo having fun on the popular Jeju Island. They uploaded these unseen photos to their Telegram group chat.
In the new photos, V and Jennie can be seen enjoying their time together on a trip to the island. The duo played, prayed and even had fun with some animals. In all, four photos were released and the idols’ clothing in all of them was the same. There were two couple photos and two individual photos.
One picture in question was an alleged full photo of V pecking Jennie on her forehead. Gurumi Haribo had earlier posted a zoomed in picture of the same a few weeks ago. This was one of the photos that fans claimed was edited from multiple other photos of the BLACKPINK member.
The second photo was of the duo allegedly praying together in the backdrop of a Buddha statue. According to a user on Twitter, the location was Sanbangsan Bomunsa (Sanbangsan Temple).
The third and fourth pictures were alleged individual shots of V and Jennie. Given the surroundings, it was deduced that the location was Flower Bird Park. The BTS member was seen wearing raptor gloves while the BLACKPINK member was seen playing with an alpaca.
K-pop Twitter is in an uproar as Gurumi Haribo returns with new V and Jennie “couple” photos
The "leaker" Gurumi Haribo, who has become synonymous with V and Jennie dating rumors now, had their account suspended a few days ago. However, they continued their conversation with curious fans on Telegram, where they operate a group chat. Screenshots and photos from these chats then made their way to Twitter after they were shared by other group members.
Before posting pictures of the Jeju trip, Gurumi Haribo tweeted that they will prove “everything I posted was and is the truth.” Following the tweet were four unseen and blurred out pictures of V and Jennie, allegedly.
One user on Twitter posted the photos along with Gurumi Haribo’s message. According to them, the photos were taken in May 2022.
The photos seem to have provided fans with a clearer picture of the duo's dating fiasco that has been going on for months. The Jeju Diaries seem to have turned many into believers.
Moreover, the pictures arrived at crucial timing. September 16, 2022 marks BLACKPINK’s comeback and was the day that an exclusive report stated that V attended the private BORN PINK listening party that was held on September 14.
Quick V and Jennie dating rumors timeline and fans reactions
V and Jennie's first dating rumors began when the former followed and unfollowed the latter on Instagram in December last year. The first rumored photo of the two came when a blogger shared a picture of the two idols in the car. Fans were quick to claim that it was photoshopped.
Since then, multiple alleged couple photos have been released by Gurumi Haribo. Many attempted to debunk the photos, believing it was a rumor that was started to spite BTS and BLACKPINK.
However, a deep search by fans revealed that the photos that could be used to photoshop the two did not exist on the internet. They later claimed that one photo was created using multiple photos. All the while, @gurumiharibo kept teasing fans on Twitter.
The latest Jeju Diaries have once again divided K-pop stan Twitter, with a majority inclining towards believing that the rumors of V and Jennie dating are indeed real.
Irrespective of their belief in the photos, fans brought attention to the idols’ Cloud storage being hacked and privacy leaks.
In the midst of all the hullabaloo, BLACKPINK returned with BORN PINK, their much-awaited group comeback in two years on September 16.