Unseen photos of V and Jennie's alleged Jeju Island trip "leaked" by infamous Gurumi Haribo

Gurumi Haribo is back on Twitter with a new set of alleged V and Jennie’s unseen photos.

Titled ‘Jeju Diaries’ they posted four photos of the duo having fun on the popular Jeju Island. They uploaded these unseen photos to their Telegram group chat.

In the new photos, V and Jennie can be seen enjoying their time together on a trip to the island. The duo played, prayed and even had fun with some animals. In all, four photos were released and the idols’ clothing in all of them was the same. There were two couple photos and two individual photos.

One picture in question was an alleged full photo of V pecking Jennie on her forehead. Gurumi Haribo had earlier posted a zoomed in picture of the same a few weeks ago. This was one of the photos that fans claimed was edited from multiple other photos of the BLACKPINK member.

BTS' V giving BLACKPINK's Jennie a peck on the forehead (Image via gurumiharibo)

The second photo was of the duo allegedly praying together in the backdrop of a Buddha statue. According to a user on Twitter, the location was Sanbangsan Bomunsa (Sanbangsan Temple).

BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie at Sangbangsan Temple in Jeju Island (Image via gurumiharibo)

The third and fourth pictures were alleged individual shots of V and Jennie. Given the surroundings, it was deduced that the location was Flower Bird Park. The BTS member was seen wearing raptor gloves while the BLACKPINK member was seen playing with an alpaca.

Individual photos of BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie enjoying their time at Jeju Island (Image via gurumiharibo)

K-pop Twitter is in an uproar as Gurumi Haribo returns with new V and Jennie “couple” photos

gurumiharibo @gurumiharibo gurumiharibo is back on Twitter. Updates will follow very SOON! I will finish what I started and will proof that everything that I posted was and is the truth, and nothing but the truth. gurumiharibo is back on Twitter. Updates will follow very SOON! I will finish what I started and will proof that everything that I posted was and is the truth, and nothing but the truth.

The "leaker" Gurumi Haribo, who has become synonymous with V and Jennie dating rumors now, had their account suspended a few days ago. However, they continued their conversation with curious fans on Telegram, where they operate a group chat. Screenshots and photos from these chats then made their way to Twitter after they were shared by other group members.

Before posting pictures of the Jeju trip, Gurumi Haribo tweeted that they will prove “everything I posted was and is the truth.” Following the tweet were four unseen and blurred out pictures of V and Jennie, allegedly.

gurumiharibo @gurumiharibo

Link to my Telegram Group:



Preview: 4 NEW and UNSEEN HQ Pictures of Jennie and Taehyung aka V, alongside with information, have been shared in my Telegram groupchat. I will not share them on Twitter.Link to my Telegram Group: t.me/+xcdmPXWb0TQxO… Preview: 4 NEW and UNSEEN HQ Pictures of Jennie and Taehyung aka V, alongside with information, have been shared in my Telegram groupchat. I will not share them on Twitter.Link to my Telegram Group: t.me/+xcdmPXWb0TQxO…Preview: https://t.co/DTAepfuI71

One user on Twitter posted the photos along with Gurumi Haribo’s message. According to them, the photos were taken in May 2022.

cute @loveeboth



All of the pictures are genuine and I legally confirm their authenticity. Apart from watermarking, no changes have been made to the pictures.

All of the pictures were taken in the end of May, 2022.



#taennie #gurumiharibo #taehyung #jennie JeJu Diaries Part 1:All of the pictures are genuine and I legally confirm their authenticity. Apart from watermarking, no changes have been made to the pictures.All of the pictures were taken in the end of May, 2022. #taehyung jennie JeJu Diaries Part 1:All of the pictures are genuine and I legally confirm their authenticity. Apart from watermarking, no changes have been made to the pictures.All of the pictures were taken in the end of May, 2022.#taennie #gurumiharibo #taehyung #jennie #taehyungjennie https://t.co/bGoOQozFB3

The photos seem to have provided fans with a clearer picture of the duo's dating fiasco that has been going on for months. The Jeju Diaries seem to have turned many into believers.

Moreover, the pictures arrived at crucial timing. September 16, 2022 marks BLACKPINK’s comeback and was the day that an exclusive report stated that V attended the private BORN PINK listening party that was held on September 14.

🫶🏼 @thvsnini taehyung golden retriever bf vibes and jennie black cat gf vibes taehyung golden retriever bf vibes and jennie black cat gf vibes https://t.co/7DVWRx5y89

For Taehyung🤍 @Bora_noona_ Taehyung and Jennie’s photos from jeju island and y’all can’t tell me this is edited Taehyung and Jennie’s photos from jeju island and y’all can’t tell me this is edited😭 https://t.co/P32MX9eqoB

Quick V and Jennie dating rumors timeline and fans reactions

J @prpl_j the tie, vest, and the top. mind you, the first photo was from an eyewitness and had nothing to do with gurumi.



let's not be denial this time and just slowly accept the fact that taehyung and jennie are indeed dating. it fckin’ matchthe tie, vest, and the top. mind you, the first photo was from an eyewitness and had nothing to do with gurumi.let's not be denial this time and just slowly accept the fact that taehyung and jennie are indeed dating. it fckin’ match 💀 the tie, vest, and the top. mind you, the first photo was from an eyewitness and had nothing to do with gurumi.let's not be denial this time and just slowly accept the fact that taehyung and jennie are indeed dating. https://t.co/VMirZDhVJS

V and Jennie's first dating rumors began when the former followed and unfollowed the latter on Instagram in December last year. The first rumored photo of the two came when a blogger shared a picture of the two idols in the car. Fans were quick to claim that it was photoshopped.

Since then, multiple alleged couple photos have been released by Gurumi Haribo. Many attempted to debunk the photos, believing it was a rumor that was started to spite BTS and BLACKPINK.

However, a deep search by fans revealed that the photos that could be used to photoshop the two did not exist on the internet. They later claimed that one photo was created using multiple photos. All the while, @gurumiharibo kept teasing fans on Twitter.

The latest Jeju Diaries have once again divided K-pop stan Twitter, with a majority inclining towards believing that the rumors of V and Jennie dating are indeed real.

☁️ @idktaegi taehyung and jennie don’t need your approval. You’re just a fan and nothing makes your opinion relevant lmao taehyung and jennie don’t need your approval. You’re just a fan and nothing makes your opinion relevant lmao

di @swujmn i still can’t believe THEEEE kim taehyung and THEEEE jennie kim are dating like I never saw it coming i still can’t believe THEEEE kim taehyung and THEEEE jennie kim are dating like I never saw it coming

eremika canon cry on it @mikrokospic Im so jealous of jennie and taehyung they are literally the cutest Im so jealous of jennie and taehyung they are literally the cutest https://t.co/nIOIal9H2p

🫶🏻 @kthruuby naurrr it’s so funny that taehyung and jennie’s pose literally copying the birds naurrr it’s so funny that taehyung and jennie’s pose literally copying the birds😭 https://t.co/ModdfjKbOP

Irrespective of their belief in the photos, fans brought attention to the idols’ Cloud storage being hacked and privacy leaks.

In the midst of all the hullabaloo, BLACKPINK returned with BORN PINK, their much-awaited group comeback in two years on September 16.

