BLACKPINK fans convinced that members' iCloud was hacked, thanks to Jisoo's clothes

Recently, BLACKPINK member Jisoo’s safety was compromised and quickly became a matter of concern for her fans. K-pop fans are already aware that there have been a lot of pictures of BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie, which has left fans from both sides baffled.

After multiple pictures were “leaked,” fans were convinced that a professional hacker hacked into BLACKPINK members’ iCloud, and they were responsible for this mess. This was again confirmed with the recent events involving BLACKPINK member Jisoo.

The Snowdrop star was spotted at Don Quijote in Roppongi during her visit to Japan wearing the same outfit as in the leaked photo. She also uploaded the photo on Weverse.

It can be noted that Jisoo was seen wearing the same black outfit and hat. Not only that, she had the same Hello Kitty mask and phone case cover.

BLACKPINK member Jisoo’s fans demand YG Entertainment take action to provide utmost protection to the group

caught_in_the_cross_fire @BwCalico @allkpop why make such fuss about someone's private life? they're human beings like the rest of us so if they date it won't be any of our business. Y'all should be more worried about how these pictures even landed in the hands of whoever posted/leaked them and why the company is so silent @allkpop why make such fuss about someone's private life? they're human beings like the rest of us so if they date it won't be any of our business. Y'all should be more worried about how these pictures even landed in the hands of whoever posted/leaked them and why the company is so silent

The photo leak incident has caused major concern amongst fans who have demanded that YG Entertainment immediately take action against the hacker.

Fans believe that YG Entertainment’s lack of response to Jisoo’s leaked pictures is encouraging the hacker to take advantage of the artist’s privacy and have demanded the management action - both in the form of a firm statement and legal terms as soon as possible.

sreeja @sreeja43952914 @allkpop And They say the pics are fake 🥴 @allkpop And They say the pics are fake 🥴

BLACKPINK fans have taken to social media to express their concerns and have asked YG Entertainment to take stringent measures to protect their artists.

Also her personal life is her business, anyone upset by her dating can cram it cause it's none of their business @allkpop Well it has to be true cause all of her clothes are one of a kind that no one else on the whole planet hasAlso her personal life is her business, anyone upset by her dating can cram it cause it's none of their business @allkpop Well it has to be true cause all of her clothes are one of a kind that no one else on the whole planet has 😑Also her personal life is her business, anyone upset by her dating can cram it cause it's none of their business

슬비 @unmyeongkkum @allkpop If only people won’t bother about the idols dating, such news will have no business. No one will then bother to take pics. Leave the idols alone. They have their life. @allkpop If only people won’t bother about the idols dating, such news will have no business. No one will then bother to take pics. Leave the idols alone. They have their life.

Fans are disappointed that the agency has not yet released a statement regarding this.

wdymdeanii @dgafdeanii @Moira50619671 @allkpop I hope not. Rumors ain't the problem anymore but the privacy that has been violated by those who leaked the pictures. So sad that their agency has not released an official statement regarding this. @Moira50619671 @allkpop I hope not. Rumors ain't the problem anymore but the privacy that has been violated by those who leaked the pictures. So sad that their agency has not released an official statement regarding this.

Hei Ryung🦉 @Blazzingly @allkpop This is going on for too long. YG need to give a firm statement, like just put a solid "NO" out there before things get out of hand. A lot of toxicity is happening cause of this. Also, they need to give more attention about their artist's privacy. @allkpop This is going on for too long. YG need to give a firm statement, like just put a solid "NO" out there before things get out of hand. A lot of toxicity is happening cause of this. Also, they need to give more attention about their artist's privacy. https://t.co/s9oziH6U2t

Many agree things are getting murkier and the agency needs to respond before things get worse.

Eryn ⁷ @keetiddies @allkpop yeaaaa this is definitely scary.. yg please protect your artists and both yg and hybe do something about it this. it’s ridiculous. @allkpop yeaaaa this is definitely scary.. yg please protect your artists and both yg and hybe do something about it this. it’s ridiculous.

Hei Ryung🦉 @Blazzingly @allkpop At first it was ridiculous and meh to see the dating thing, it was nothing to be serious about but now it becomes toxic for people out here. Someone needs to speak up. @allkpop At first it was ridiculous and meh to see the dating thing, it was nothing to be serious about but now it becomes toxic for people out here. Someone needs to speak up. https://t.co/sXKpDLW9M5

Both YG Entertainment and BIG HIT MUSIC haven’t commented on Jisoo’s invasion of privacy, nor BTS' V and BLACKPINK Jennie’s dating rumors yet.

For those unversed, shortly after attending the 2022 MTV VMAs on August 28, where they debuted their latest hot single Pink Venom, and also won the “Best Performance in the Metaverse” award. The group’s youngest member, Lisa, also won the “Best K-pop awards.”

Shortly after wrapping her schedule at the 2022 MTV VMAs, BLACKPINK member Jisoo left for Japan to fulfill her commitments. She went to Japan for a Cartier event and is a brand ambassador for the event.

She looked beautiful as always and even did a live broadcast for BLINKs on Weverse. She looked dazzling in a black dress at the Cartier pop-up store in Japan and spent time chatting and interacting with fans at the event.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo wins a major award for Snowdrop

JISOO NEWS @NEWSJISOO Congratulations Actress Jisoo for winning ‘Outstanding Korean Actress’ at the 17th Seoul international drama awards 2022. 🥳 Congratulations Actress Jisoo for winning ‘Outstanding Korean Actress’ at the 17th Seoul international drama awards 2022. 🥳 https://t.co/7asYVtYxZh

The talented BLACKPINK star won “Outstanding Korean actress” at the 17th Seoul international drama awards 2022 for her role as Eun Yeong-ro in Snowdrop, making her acting debut.

She beat Lee Se-young, who was nominated for last year’s mega-hit drama The Red Sleeve, and Son Ye-jin, who earned a nomination for her outstanding performance in Thirty Nine, emerging victorious.

The Seoul International Drama Awards (SDA) aims to honor outstanding actors and dramas from Korean television and is based in Seoul, the capital of South Korea.

The 17th edition of the Seoul International Drama Awards will be broadcast live on KBS 2TV and Seoul International Drama Awards’ official YouTube channel on September 22.

BLACKPINK made YouTube history as they became the first group in the platform’s history to surpass 80 million subscribers and took over six years and two months to achieve this incredible feat.

