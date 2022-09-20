"Dancer Jennie Kim is on fire": BLACKPINK leave fans floored with performance of 'Shut Down' on Jimmy Kimmel Live

On September 20, BLACKPINK performed their latest title track, Shut Down, on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live with a fantastic dance performance.

This is also their first live performance of their title track, Shut Down, since they marked their much-awaited comeback on September 16. This performance is a first on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live, two years after their last album was released in 2020.

While everyone delivered terrific performances, Jennie's dance performance stole the audience's heart, and fans took to social media to shower her with praises.

BLACKPINK fans have written that the dance break was fabulous, and not only did she dance well, but she was also filmed incredibly well.

ace it Queennie @jeninikim16 THIS DANCE BREAK UGHHHH DANCER JENNIE KIM IS ON FIRE LOOOK AT THAT!!! AND THANKS TO THE PROD TEAM THIS IS SERIOUSLY THE BEST ANGLE SHE IS SO HOOOOTTT HOOOT HOOOT!!! THIS DANCE BREAK UGHHHH DANCER JENNIE KIM IS ON FIRE LOOOK AT THAT!!! AND THANKS TO THE PROD TEAM THIS IS SERIOUSLY THE BEST ANGLE SHE IS SO HOOOOTTT HOOOT HOOOT!!! https://t.co/hJRpgTn2V0

BLACKPINK fans shower praise on Jennie for her fiery dance moves

BLACKPINK fans showered praises on all the members for their outstanding dance performance, particularly for the SOLO singer.

Fans might be aware that Jennie is considered a "lazy dancer" by a few. Previously, fans have complained that the SOLO singer doesn't put effort on stage and sways to the music, while other members "actually" dance.

She subtly addressed these issues in BLACKPINK's 2020 documentary Light up the Sky, where she said she has a lot of body pain and "aches" and is basically like a grandmother.

She also revealed that she is working hard on changing that and will put more effort into dancing well on screen.

A BLACKPINK fan wrote,

"Goodness gracious, have mercy!"

ace it Queennie @jeninikim16 0:08-0:09 JENNIE KIM GOODNESS GRACIOUS HAVE SOME MERCYYYYY 0:08-0:09 JENNIE KIM GOODNESS GRACIOUS HAVE SOME MERCYYYYY

Another fan wrote,

"Whipped for Kim Jennie."

For those unversed with internet lingos, "whipped" means in love with/impressed obsessively.

젠바 🙈💕 @blackpinkbabo ‍ @Blackpink BLACKPINK performed ‘Shut Down’ on Jimmy Kimmel~ The pinks literally never disappoint! They did absolutely amazing and looked so good@Blackpink BLACKPINK performed ‘Shut Down’ on Jimmy Kimmel~ The pinks literally never disappoint! They did absolutely amazing and looked so good ❤️‍🔥 @Blackpink https://t.co/eXxeapbJ69

Her visuals were top-tier as well. She looked gorgeous beyond measure and was dressed in a cute dark-denim mini skirt and a black mesh top.

୨୧ @jnktiz jennie kim owns this pose jennie kim owns this pose https://t.co/xuhTOkDMUN

On September 19, BLACKPINK released an official performance video for Shut Down, their title track from their second record, BORN PINK. The video clip showcases their excellent dancing skills and detailed choreography for the song.

BLACKPINK's Jennie and BTS' V "hug and dance close" at BORN PINK's listening party

BLACKPINK's Jennie and BTS' V dating rumors continue to make headlines. In a recent development, they were seen "hugging and dancing close" at BORN PINK's listening party. It was reported that BTS' V was one of the special invites to BORN PINK's listening party, a private affair in Seoul. It is also said that the couple made their first "public appearance" at the party.

Neither of their agencies has issued any statement of clarification on this.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far