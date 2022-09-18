BLACKPINK’s Shut Down debuts at the coveted number one spot on Spotify’s Global Chart

BLACKPINK has a message for its detractors and trolls: "Shut Down."

On Friday, September 16, 2022, the Pink Venom singers dropped their second studio album BORN PINK, accompanied by the title track Shut Down. To add to the group's long list of accomplishments, Shut Down has debuted at the coveted number one spot on Spotify's Global Chart.

The charismatic title track was streamed more than 6.6 million times on September 16, the day of its release. It was streamed the most in the United States with a total of 1,037,386 streams.

BLACKPINK recently did a whole round of promotions in the United States and there is no doubt that the biggest music market in the world has truly embraced them. Pink Venom, the pre-release single is now ranked at number 2 with over 5 million streams.

BLACKPINK now has two songs that have topped Spotify’s Global Chart

BLACKPINK is making new records every day and we are here to report it all to the BLINKs. After their latest title track Shut Down made a stunning debut on Spotify’s Global Chart at number one, we are here to announce that their fiery pre-release single Pink Venom had previously topped the aforementioned chart.

It was also the first Korean-language song to reach the top of Spotify's Global 50 chart. BTS' debut English song, Dynamite, had previously topped the charts. Additionally, BLACKPINK is now the first female group ever in the history of any country to hit number one on Spotify’s Global Top Songs chart.

BLINKs will be pleased to learn that Shut Down is extremely popular in the United Kingdom, Canada and member Lisa’s home-country Thailand. Not only that, their second record BORN PINK has also set an equally impressive record on Spotify and finished its first day on the platform with over 33.1 million filtered streams.

The talented four-member girl group has now earned the biggest first-day debut streams of an album by a girl group in history, surpassing their 2020 album THE ALBUM.

The group’s second album also topped iTunes Top Albums in 54 countries including the United States and United Kingdom. Not only that, it took the number one spot on Apple Music in 60 countries and received tremendous success on domestic music charts like melON, bugs and genie.

BLINKs took to social media to react to this achievement. “Biggest girl-group on the planet”, they said and we are in full agreement.

BLINKs conveyed their heartiest congratulations to BLACKPINK.

BLACKPINK announce a new countdown for Shut Down dance performance video

On Sunday, September 18, 2022, YG Entertainment announced a new countdown for the title track of BLACKPINK's new album BORN PINK, Shut Down’s dance performance video, which marks an interesting collaboration between world-class choreographers Kiel Tutin, YGX's TarynCheng and Leejung, and Kyle Hanagami.

Pink Venom members can be seen in the teaser photo standing in what appears to be their rehearsal room; their faces obscured by their silhouettes.

The special dance performance video will be released on Monday, September 19 at 12:00 a.m. KST.

In other news, Jennie has topped the September Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings for individual members with a brand reputation index of 5,059,756 and an incredible positivity-negativity analysis of 85.98 score, leaning strongly to the positive side.

