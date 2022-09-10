Stagnation in creativity: BLACKPINK's Pink Venom is hardly new or refreshing

BLACKPINK came out with a brand new song for the first time in two years, but fans feel they’ve already heard it somewhere before. One might suspect that the group’s efforts were leaked, which almost did happen because of fellow labelmate, Somi. However, that was not the case.

Despite having been on hiatus for almost two years, their new song, Pink Venom, hardly brought anything new to the table. The teaser and the beginning of the music video raised expectations with Jisoo playing a traditional Korean instrument. However, as the song progressed, so did people’s disappointment.

yash @ggsiaaast



ANYWAY THEIR SONG IS ALWAYS LIT but I really do hope YG can do something new next time #BLACKPINK uhm anyway let's be honest here blackpink has been using the same pattern of their music since then like at the end of the song there's almost no chorus and mostly just a dropANYWAY THEIR SONG IS ALWAYS LITbut I really do hope YG can do something new next time uhm anyway let's be honest here blackpink has been using the same pattern of their music since then like at the end of the song there's almost no chorus and mostly just a dropANYWAY THEIR SONG IS ALWAYS LIT 🔥 but I really do hope YG can do something new next time 😅 #BLACKPINK

K-pop fans have stated that the song sounds like every other BLACKPINK song ever released. It follows the same structure of a repetitive chorus, strong visuals, and catchy onomatopoeia to grab attention during the dance break. This formula has been used in Boombayah, DDU-DU DDU-DU, and even in their latest single, Pink Venom.

Some fans were so confident in the group’s ability to recreate the same song repeatedly that one of them even predicted the exact sequence of the song before it was released. Despite their extravagant sets and beautiful visuals, their single Pink Venom fell short due to the reuse of the same formula that is at the core of all BLACKPINK songs.

BLACKPINK fails to break away from the 'hit' formula template

jaystation @youngcheeebai i dont get blackpink its been what 3 years and they got like 5 songs and they all sound the same i dont get blackpink its been what 3 years and they got like 5 songs and they all sound the same

The group’s songwriter and producer, TEDDY, has been creating different versions of 2NE1’s I AM THE BEST for almost all of BLACKPINK’s singles. According to The Korea Times, when the group debuted, they were considered the successors to 2NE1. Besides the visuals, almost everything about the quartet was similar to their predecessor.

k⁷ @belcaIiszn that mf recycles the same songs over & over again i would love for blackpink & yg to work with some other producers & just drop teddy… my godthat mf recycles the same songs over & over again i would love for blackpink & yg to work with some other producers & just drop teddy… my god 😭 that mf recycles the same songs over & over again https://t.co/iiW7sbWYXH

The Korea Times also reported that in a press conference, Yang Hyun-suk, the founder of YG Entertainment, mentioned that he did not want to form a different group but wanted to make a prettier version of 2NE1. He further stated that TEDDY, known for producing hit songs for 2NE1, would continue to make all of BLACKPINK’s songs as well.

When combined, all of BLACKPINK’s well-known songs blend so seamlessly into one another that they can form one mega song. This is because the same formula has been repeatedly used to mass produce most of their singles. Let’s break down the YGE formula made for BLACKPINK.

1) Similar song structure

Joshua Pingley, Astrologer/Journalist @joshuapingley The BLACKPINK song structure is getting VERY tired, quickly. All their songs are starting to sound like actual cut, copy, paste of each other. As a Blink I’m DEVASTATED about the mediocrity that is #PINKVENOM The BLACKPINK song structure is getting VERY tired, quickly. All their songs are starting to sound like actual cut, copy, paste of each other. As a Blink I’m DEVASTATED about the mediocrity that is #PINKVENOM.

Almost all of BLACKPINK’s songs follow a similar structure. Having no definitive chorus is a common theme that runs through most of their songs. The chorus is usually a repetition of the title of the track combined with a bunch of nonsensical words or just some filler music with a hype beat.

This pattern can be seen in Whistle, DDU-DU DDU-DU, Kill This Love, and How You Like That. Their recent song, Pink Venom, has been no different. Fans have been complaining about not getting a proper chorus in songs ever since the group’s debut, but the formula only works if the hook contains catchy tunes instead of a verse that makes sense.

2) Line division

As the songs are mostly made in a similar manner, the lines' division for them is not very different. Jisoo and Rosé almost always end up sharing the pre-chorus, making it seem like the songs aren’t made with the group in mind but the girls are somehow cramped into the song. The majority of the track will be rap focused, with Jennie switching between vocals and rap.

minnie 🪐 @prfctbydefault I liked pink venom. Loved the concept and all but rosé and jisoo's lines sounded out of place or something to me I liked pink venom. Loved the concept and all but rosé and jisoo's lines sounded out of place or something to me

However, there are a few exceptions to this rule. One of them being Lovesick Girls, a soft and melodic song, which unfortunately did not do as well as their other title tracks, and hence will probably remain the only exception to the rule.

3) Dance break segment

All of their songs have a dance break segment where the girls show off their powerful choreography. It is also the most catchy part of the song after the hook. The dance break segment is mostly made up of heavy EDM beats and onomatopoeia, which gives off a powerful feeling, such as “ratatata” in Pink Venom and “dududududu” in How You Like That.

The idea is to make it as catchy as possible so that it makes the listener want to get up and join in. This worked for a while, but now fans are tired of being cheated out of full songs by the group.

Is BLACKPINK's tried-and-tested 'hit' formula going downhill?

Bailey is seeing enha,127, Ateez‼️ @mirohstan twitter.com/delu_session/s… p | BORN PINK @delu_session all blackpink’s discography is just 1 album of taylor swift. now i’m done. bye all blackpink’s discography is just 1 album of taylor swift. now i’m done. bye https://t.co/FQTtuUtLfk No bc like no shade but it really bewilders me how black pink got as big as they did with so few songs with before this new album 1/6 of which were collabs. Not to mention all songs sound the same to me No bc like no shade but it really bewilders me how black pink got as big as they did with so few songs with before this new album 1/6 of which were collabs. Not to mention all songs sound the same to me 💀 twitter.com/delu_session/s…

YG Entertainment has unfortunately stuck to their old ways of recreating the same song over and over again. The formula is getting old pretty quickly. However, the numbers and the charts would say otherwise, which shows that if the fans are starved enough due to the long hiatuses, they’ll eat up anything from the group. This might also be another YG Entertainment strategy to keep the momentum going and get the most rewards out of the least efforts.

With Pink Venom’s release, the fandom is heavily divided. While there are many who praise and appreciate the new song, some BLINKs are tired of the same track being served to them on a different platter. Many song reviewers have even called Pink Venom a love-child between How You Like That and Kill This Love.

The songs may be thriving on the charts because of the push by BLINKs, but that is the limit to Pink Venom’s success and longevity. Most fans and K-pop fans have heavily criticized this comeback. Since the song's release, YG Entertainment’s shares have also dropped drastically. Clearly, shareholders were not impressed by the same parlor tricks as some BLINKs.

BLACKPINK has been in the industry for six years, and with their new album, Born Pink will have barely 32 songs to their name. K-pop stans have constantly called out YG Entertainment for the lack of comebacks and songs the group receives, and now the types of songs they release have also been added to the list.

Their songs lack variety; hence, the group has shown minimal growth despite being one of the most popular girl groups in the world. If BLINKs continue to reward the bare minimum, then that is all YG Entertainment will be willing to provide.

Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar