10 major records that BLACKPINK broke with Pink Venom

BLACKPINK is one of the world's most popular girl groups. With their new release Pink Venom, the K-pop quartet proved their power in the music industry again. The group has not only broken records nationally but also globally, including on one of the major global music charts.

With members Jisoo and Rosé's soothing voices and Lisa and Jennie’s powerful rap lines, they always nail any BLACKPINK song. Pink Venom's catchy, addictive music, with its representation of traditional instruments and breathtaking choreography, made the fans want more of BLACKPINK.

The new release, which is yet to become part of the group's upcoming album, is already making waves in the music industry. The four-piece girl group now has multiple records with Pink Venom. Here's a list of major records that BLACKPINK has added to their resume with the success of Pink Venom.

Top 10 records that BLACKPINK set with Pink Venom

1) First song by a K-pop group to top Australia's ARIA Singles Chart

BLACPINK (Image via Twitter/@BLACKPINK)

BLACKPINK made history in Australia with Pink Venom. According to the ARIA charts, the single is now the first from a K-pop group to debut a song at No. 1 on the chart. The BLACKPINK single is the second K-pop song to enter the top 10 track list in Australia after PSY's Gangnam Style.

2) First Korean group to top Australia's ARIA Singles Chart

BLACPINK (Image via Twitter/BLACKPINK)

BLACKPINK is also the first South Korean group to rank 1 on the Australian singles chart. BLACKPINK joined fellow Korean artist PSY who won the title in 2012 with his globally applauded track Gangnam Style.

The ARIA Charts are the Australian music sales charts that are issued weekly by the Australian Recording Industry Association. The charts are a record of the highest-selling tracks and albums in various genres in Australia.

3) The most-streamed song on Spotify by a female artist in a single day in 2022

BLACPINK (Image via Twitter/BLACKPINK)

On August 25, Spotify confirmed that on August 19, the day the song was released, Pink Venom became the platform's most-streamed track by a female artist in a single day in 2022. It is an astounding achievement as Spotify is one of the top streaming platforms in the world.

4) Fastest music video by any female artist in YouTube history to hit 100 million views

BLACPINK (Image via Twitter/@pascaIgrande)

Pink Venom has also managed to become the fastest music video by any female artist in YouTube history to hit 100 million views. The Born Pink artists broke their own record as the previous record was broken in 1 day, 8 hours, and 22 minutes by the group’s hit music video How You Like That in 2020.

5) The biggest 24-hour music video debut of 2022, and the third-largest 24-hour music video debut of all time

BLACPINK (Image via Getty)

Pink Venom has set another record on YouTube. YouTube revealed on August 22 that the girl group’s music video became the biggest 24-hour music video debut of 2022.

Pink Venom is also the third-largest 24-hour music video debut of all time. The music video achieved the milestone with 90.4 million views in the first 24 hours. With that, Pink Venom bagged the title of the girl group’s biggest music video debut ever.

6) First K-pop girl group song without a featured artist ever to spend two weeks in the top 40 of the UK’s Official Singles Chart

BLACPINK (Image via Getty)

Pink Venom artists have also made history in the United Kingdom. On September 2, the United Kingdom’s Official Charts, which is also regarded as U.K.’s main chart like Billboard’s U.S. charts, confirmed that the group’s Pink Venom made its place in the top 40 of the Official Singles Chart for the second consecutive week.

The track is the first K-pop girl group song with no featured artist to make its place in the top 40 of the Official Singles Chart for two weeks. The girl group achieved this earlier with their collaborative track Kiss and Make Up with Dua Lipa in 2018. as well as Sour Candy, the group's collaborative track with Lady Gaga in 2020.

Pink Venom also marks the eighth time the group's track has entered the UK Official Singles Chart since DDU-DU DDU-DU in June 2018.

7) First girl group in history to top the Global 200 chart

BLACPINK (Image via Twitter/@BLACKPINK)

Billboard also confirmed that Pink Venom has topped the Global 200 chart. It made the artists the first girl group in history to achieve the milestone. The girl group has a history of breaking records on the Billboard charts and the Pink Venom Era was no exception.

8) Most Subscribed Official Artist Channel of All-Time on YouTube

BLACPINK (Image via Twitter/@BLACKPINK)

Pink Venom's popularity also made the group the Most Subscribed Official Artist Channel of All-Time on YouTube. The girl group surpassed BTS’s official YouTube channel BangtanTV and internationally popular artists' channels including Justin Bieber, Marshmello, Eminem, Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Katy Perry.

9) The only K-pop song released this year to top the Global 200 chart

According to Billboard, Pink Venom has topped the Global 200 chart and the track is also the only K-pop song released this year to achieve this milestone so far. It also marked BLACKPINK's first instance of being ranked No.1 on the Global 200 chart.

The group's 2020 release Lovesick Girls was the nearest to the milestone with rank 2. Pink Venom is also the group's second No.1 on Global Excl. The U.S. as Lovesick Girls also topped that chart in October 2020.

10) The first Korean-language song in history to top Spotify’s Global Top Songs chart

Pink Venom also achieved the title of the first Korean language song to top Spotify’s Global chart. With a whopping 41,286,215 streams for the week ending August 25, the track broke the record.

The group is also the first and only girl group from any country to reach the top of that chart. The girl group also broke the record held by Beyoncé's Break My Soul of the highest single-day streams earned by a song in 2022.

blackpink loops @bIackpinkloops BLACKPINK IS THE REVOLUTION BLACKPINK IS THE REVOLUTION https://t.co/87az1gc3n7

The group is known for breaking multiple records. The K-pop girl quartet has previously broken records with mind-blowing hits, including the group’s How You Like That music video in 2020 which set three entries in the Guinness World Records. The global girl group garnered more than 86 million views on the first day of the music video's release.

The music video earned Guinness’ most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours, the most viewed music video on YouTube in 24 hours, and also the most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group. Meanwhile, pre-release Pink Venom will be on the group’s upcoming album. The girl group's comeback album Born Pink will be released on September 16, 2022.

The biggest girl group is also coming for fans with their Born Pink World Tour from October 15, 2022, to June 21, 2023. The group's tour includes some of the major cities across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. BLINKs are also anticipating more success for Pink Venom and their upcoming album Born Pink.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK also made its U.S. award show debut with the group's first U.S. performance, Pink Venom, at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards stage. The performance was also applauded by fans and some of the biggest artists, including Taylor Swift.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava