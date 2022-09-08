“I waited 2 years to get 6 songs”: BLACKPINK’s fans furious with BORN PINK’s 8-song tracklist

BLACKPINK dropped their BORN PINK tracklist on Thursday, September 8, 2022, and some are so disappointed that they are demanding refunds and cancelation of their pre-orders. The album, which was announced after nearly two years of protests and countless demands and requests, includes eight tracks.

S.T.U.N @STUN9999 @ygent_official .



#BLACKPINK

#PINKVENOM

#BORNPINK

#SHUTDOWN

#YGSHUTDOWN With the BORN PINK TRACKLIST news, Can I just get a refund for my pre-order? This is too disappointing, expecting 10 tracks was the bare minimum @BLACKPINK With the BORN PINK TRACKLIST news, Can I just get a refund for my pre-order? This is too disappointing, expecting 10 tracks was the bare minimum @BLACKPINK @ygent_official .#BLACKPINK#PINKVENOM #BORNPINK #SHUTDOWN #YGSHUTDOWN

There are, however, only six new songs for fans to enjoy. Pink Venom is a pre-release song, whereas Ready for Love, the album's eighth track, was a PUBG collaboration released in July. Though some argued that Pink Venom is still a new song, it still brings the count to seven. One user on reddit called it a “glorified mini album.”

Other major issues were deemed problematic and infuriating by fans. Ryan Tedder, one of the most versatile and prolific producers, was previously reported to have collaborated with Rosé and Jennie.

The OneRepublic singer-songwriter previously revealed that "one or two" of his songs would be included on BLACKPINK's new album. All fans now see in the song credits are similar, age-old names like TEDDY and Bekuh BOOM, among others.

The internet is in uproar as fans demand both quality and quantity from the biggest K-pop girl group, especially after a two-year long wait.

BLACKPINK’s fans are "sad and disappointed" seeing BORN PINK's tracklist

The BLINK fandom's eager anticipation for a major reveal about BLACKPINK's comeback turned into dissatisfaction on Thursday, September 8, when the group released a tracklist for BORN PINK, which included eight songs. There were several reasons for the fandom's outrage, except for one, i.e., Jisoo and Rosé's credit as lyricists on one song.

Fans collectively expressed their disappointment at the number of songs. BORN PINK, billed as "the second album," was expected to contain at least ten songs. Given that there hasn't been an OT4 album in nearly two years, the group felt that requesting 10 tracks was the "bare minimum."

Their most recent album, The Album, was released in October 2020.

Martina🦋 @anii__22 #BLACKPINK



BORN PINK TRACKLIST so disappointing that after the album, we're getting another 8 songs like wtf @ygent_official wake up we're talking ab the biggest girl group in the world omg @BLACKPINK BORN PINK TRACKLIST so disappointing that after the album, we're getting another 8 songs like wtf @ygent_official wake up we're talking ab the biggest girl group in the world omg @BLACKPINK #BLACKPINK BORN PINK TRACKLIST

nik ☁️💫🕊 @arianagrindr___ I didn't expected much from the Born Pink tracklist but 6 new songs are kinda disappointing… At least 4 songs without Teddy. Also Chaesoo as songwriters. I didn't expected much from the Born Pink tracklist but 6 new songs are kinda disappointing… At least 4 songs without Teddy. Also Chaesoo as songwriters.

zimran @Zimran00100368 #bornpink the born pink tracklist is a joke. ready for love and pink venom already released. the happiest girl, tally and typa girl are demos from other artists that already leaked. even their debut album had new songs, what is this?! #BLACKPINK #bornpink tracklist the born pink tracklist is a joke. ready for love and pink venom already released. the happiest girl, tally and typa girl are demos from other artists that already leaked. even their debut album had new songs, what is this?! #BLACKPINK #bornpink #bornpinktracklist https://t.co/JntefDcg7I

BLINKs also discussed how it is not the fault of the girls, but of the agency that approves and selects releases. One contentious issue was the agency's preference for in-house producers TEDDY and Bekuh BOOM over Ryan Tedder.

One fan mentioned that it was “super disappointing.” Another stated that BLACKPINK, which has been active since 2016, did not even have 30 songs as a group. Many expressed their frustration with YG Entertainment, while others said that rookie groups had released more songs than the Kill This Love singer’s entire discography.

There were also calls to cancel the order and ask for a refund.

Ny🖤🌈 @MLashae_ @Kchartsmasters @BLACKPINK Atp we should all get our refunds back because we’ve been scammed. 6 new songs after a 2 year hiatus. @Kchartsmasters @BLACKPINK Atp we should all get our refunds back because we’ve been scammed. 6 new songs after a 2 year hiatus.

⤮ Jeneration J ⤮ @1NOnlyJennie Honestly keep those songs, cancel the damn comeback, we don’t want it. 2 years for 8 songs, 2 leaked and the Jennie discredited yet again ? World tour with 16 new songs in 3 years ? Nope heaven is closed when it comes to yge Honestly keep those songs, cancel the damn comeback, we don’t want it. 2 years for 8 songs, 2 leaked and the Jennie discredited yet again ? World tour with 16 new songs in 3 years ? Nope heaven is closed when it comes to yge https://t.co/7V0L7ZkkYX

#BORN PINK♡ @theeonIyaces very disappointed tbh, everybody needs to cancel their pre-orders, 8 songs are what ppl release when its a mini album, but we're getting it as a full one!! very disappointed tbh, everybody needs to cancel their pre-orders, 8 songs are what ppl release when its a mini album, but we're getting it as a full one!!

Confused Bitch @Thevenomispink YG pay please refund my time that I invested on Blackpink for only 8 songs YG pay please refund my time that I invested on Blackpink for only 8 songs

They postulated that a lack of creative freedom, trust, and treatment for girl groups in general was to blame. As per many fans, the agency gives autonomy to their male idols, but has repeatedly mistreated their female idols, such as 2NE1.

Some fans, despite jokingly, are keeping their hopes up. They mentioned that the agency might drop tracklist part 2 or release a deluxe/repackaged album later. They shared that it was impossible for the agency not to add Ryan Tedder’s collaboration with the two BLACKPINK members.

jennierubyjane @donna077dmr they didn’t include the song where chaennie wrote, composed and collaborated with ryan teddy i hate yg they didn’t include the song where chaennie wrote, composed and collaborated with ryan teddy i hate yg

plastic off the sofa enthusiast @nahcmo virgo’s grooviest. @lisaIiveson idk why y’all are trying to create this ryan tedder sob story. nobody told him to get in an interview and run his mouth. so many artists records LOADS of songs per album and sometimes some of the songs don’t make the cut. get over it idk why y’all are trying to create this ryan tedder sob story. nobody told him to get in an interview and run his mouth. so many artists records LOADS of songs per album and sometimes some of the songs don’t make the cut. get over it For the most part it’s less about Ryan Tedder himself & more that a song worked by 2 members was left off in favour of ppl in Teddy’s inner circle. Ppl say the pinks need to work on their own material & when they do it’s not included? I think it’s understandable ppl are unhappy. twitter.com/lisaIiveson/st… For the most part it’s less about Ryan Tedder himself & more that a song worked by 2 members was left off in favour of ppl in Teddy’s inner circle. Ppl say the pinks need to work on their own material & when they do it’s not included? I think it’s understandable ppl are unhappy. twitter.com/lisaIiveson/st…

Meanwhile, BORN PINK is all set to be released on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 1:00 pm KST.

Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal