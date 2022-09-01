Variety calls BLACKPINK “repeat offenders” for lip-syncing at the VMAs, BLINKs voice out their anger

BLACKPINK, one of the most popular K-pop groups, was called out by Variety Magazine as a repeat offender for lip-syncing their performances. The Pink Venom girl group made their MTV VMAs (Video Music Awards) debut on August 28, 2022.

A proud moment for fans, with Lisa making history by becoming the first soloist and female idol to take up the Best K-pop award, soon became a nightmare.

In their article titled The Best and Worst Moments of the 2022 MTV VMAs, the author listed K-pop group BLACKPINK, Brazilian singer Anitta, and American rapper Flo Milli under the lip-syncing chaos category. It called them "repeat offenders."

One of Variety's worst VMAs moment categories (Image via Variety)

The author acknowledged the "tricky" status of live award shows but added that lip-syncing was pretty obvious this year. It also included Johnny Depp's cameo and Flea from Chili Peppers' speech in the worst moments list.

The comment about the Kill this Love group, however, brought forth the wrath of the BLINK fandom. On South Korean online forums and Twitter, most comments maintained their position that Variety lied and spread misinformation.

vin @sourblinku Variety after saying blackpink lipsynched at the vmas Variety after saying blackpink lipsynched at the vmas https://t.co/v7l9ncacB6

They specifically pointed out the instances when it was clear that the group's mic was on, such as when fans could hear them "touching their mics" or when Jennie messed up the lyrics.

Doing it for clickbait: BLACKPINK's fans trash Variety's feature

mina @rrroseannes @TAEGlJlNS i think western magazines are doing that for clickbait, because they know how fans will react @TAEGlJlNS i think western magazines are doing that for clickbait, because they know how fans will react

BLACKPINK's fandom, BLINK, one of the most prominent groups in K-pop, spoke up against Variety, a reputed publication. The criticism arose from what was an excellent night for the fandom.

Jisoo, Rosé, Jennie, and Lisa stunned on the red carpet, making their VMAs debut with Pink Venom (their first album song in two years), Lisa won Best K-pop, and Taylor Swift and the likes grooved to the quartet's song.

As soon as fans read Variety's August 28 article calling BLACKPINK a repeat offender for lip-syncing, all hell broke loose. The BLINK fandom rose to defend their favorite idols. They mentioned that the quartet could be heard singing live despite using a backing track or an AR (All-Recorded).

South Korean netizens' comment on Variety's article (Image via pannchoa)

ex dominican @TAEGlJlNS twitter.com/floblossomstar… flo @floblossomstar OH NO YG FORGET PAID THEM VARIETY SPILLEDOH NO YG FORGET PAID THEM VARIETY SPILLED 😭😭😭😭😭 OH NO YG FORGET PAID THEM 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/uDQcMgteNU im starting to think western magazines confuse the backing vocals that kpop groups usually use while also singing, with lip sync because you could hear lisa’s mic when it got tangled in her hair so im confused im starting to think western magazines confuse the backing vocals that kpop groups usually use while also singing, with lip sync because you could hear lisa’s mic when it got tangled in her hair so im confused 😭 twitter.com/floblossomstar…

🕷ᴮᴼᴿᴺᴾᴵᴺᴷ🐍RTONLY_OT❹Blink🤘🤘 @Chaimee4BP



VARIETY APOLOGIZE TO BLACKPINK NOW



#BLACKPINK #PINKVENOM twitter.com/variety/status… Variety @Variety The Best and Worst Moments of the 2022 MTV VMAs: From Taylor Swift’s Surprise to Johnny Depp’s Confusing Cameo variety.com/2022/music/new… The Best and Worst Moments of the 2022 MTV VMAs: From Taylor Swift’s Surprise to Johnny Depp’s Confusing Cameo variety.com/2022/music/new… Wow… @Variety accused BLACKPINK lip-syncing?are you guys tone deaf or something? Their mics were freaking ON. Unbelievable such accusations. Bunch of crappy magazines you guys are. Fact check before writing that please.VARIETY APOLOGIZE TO BLACKPINK NOW Wow…@Variety accused BLACKPINK lip-syncing?are you guys tone deaf or something? Their mics were freaking ON. Unbelievable such accusations. Bunch of crappy magazines you guys are. Fact check before writing that please. VARIETY APOLOGIZE TO BLACKPINK NOW#BLACKPINK #PINKVENOM twitter.com/variety/status…

Adimaibole Waqainabete @adimaibole @Variety I’m not even going to read this article because @BTS_twt army have shared snippets on social media. But for the thousandth time, Blackpink were not lip syncing. I could literally hear them breathing, singing and Lisa screaming through the mics. Variety loves to put women down. @Variety I’m not even going to read this article because @BTS_twt army have shared snippets on social media. But for the thousandth time, Blackpink were not lip syncing. I could literally hear them breathing, singing and Lisa screaming through the mics. Variety loves to put women down.

Millie Kerr🤍 @MillieKerr12 @pannchoa @variety has no shame bc how do you watch Blackpink’s performance and dare mention lip syncing??? Mics were on all throughout the song and THEY CLEARED @pannchoa @variety has no shame bc how do you watch Blackpink’s performance and dare mention lip syncing??? Mics were on all throughout the song and THEY CLEARED

batMNBN 🤍 TASTE THAT PINK VENOM @laliliroses_m Hi @Variety I just want you to know that Blackpink did back-tracking. They're still singing live. I hope as a respected newsmakers, you first research before stating unverified all for the sake of journalism ethics we deem to protect from being questioned over and over again. Hi @Variety I just want you to know that Blackpink did back-tracking. They're still singing live. I hope as a respected newsmakers, you first research before stating unverified all for the sake of journalism ethics we deem to protect from being questioned over and over again. https://t.co/9tNwVJPJOd

ᴬⁿʸᵃ @yourhoewishes @Koreaboo I see someone @Variety is clout chasing for them to get talked about, I guess the one who says blackpink lip sync has a hearing impairment @Koreaboo I see someone @Variety is clout chasing for them to get talked about, I guess the one who says blackpink lip sync has a hearing impairment

AR is commonly used across the global music scene to help artists perform without straining their voices. It is beneficial when there's choreography involved. It is a pre-recorded track involving both music and vocals.

However, the pedestal BLACKPINK held on was different than the others. Since one of the key features of K-pop groups is singing live, they are expected to fulfill it. However, fans pointed out that it does not mean they cannot use AR.

Others claimed that it was for "clout" and that the author was an "anti-fan."

ai @jenthusiaster please do respect BLACKPINK, @Variety you’re claiming that they are lip-syncing wherein fact you can literally hear their live vocals please do respect BLACKPINK, @Variety you’re claiming that they are lip-syncing wherein fact you can literally hear their live vocals

zwy101 🎀 @zwy101 Variety straight up lying about Blackpink lip-syncing because they know their articles will attract armpits to boost traction



Variety straight up lying about Blackpink lip-syncing because they know their articles will attract armpits to boost traction https://t.co/TnfqOPp3Z7

Cumipilek @Cumipilek5

Love to see it a lot of people defending blackpink, especially people who watch them live. pannchoa @pannchoa

tinyurl.com/yjshf4d6 Knets call out Variety's article's lies claiming BlackPink lipsynced at VMAs Knets call out Variety's article's lies claiming BlackPink lipsynced at VMAs tinyurl.com/yjshf4d6 https://t.co/9bRjJVx7Jy Who wrote variety article?? Its must be hard being blackpink antisLove to see it a lot of people defending blackpink, especially people who watch them live. twitter.com/pannchoa/statu… Who wrote variety article?? Its must be hard being blackpink antis 😭Love to see it a lot of people defending blackpink, especially people who watch them live. twitter.com/pannchoa/statu…

Some fans also claimed neither Anitta nor Flo Milli lip-synced, further heightening the conversation. Many demanded that the author and Variety should revise the article.

In other news, BLACKPINK's much-awaited comeback after two long years occurred on August 19, 2022, with the release of Pink Venom. While it was not safe from criticism, it went on to break numerous records, such as being the fastest K-pop music video to reach 200 million views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das