"Our queen making history": Twitter erupts as BLACKPINK’s Lisa becomes the first female K-pop artist to win “Best K-pop” at the 2022 MTV VMAs

On August 28, BLACKPINK’s Lisa bagged the “Best K-pop” award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards and became the first female K-pop artist to win the award at the 2022 MTV VMAs for her solo debut song LALISA. The 2022 MTV VMAs was held at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa beat fellow competitors SEVENTEEN’s HOT, BTS’ Yet To Come, ITZY’s LOCO, Stray Kids’ MANIAC, and TWICE’s The Feels to win the coveted award.

In her acceptance speech, Lisa thanked the group’s fandom, BLINKs saying:

“Thank you so much for making this happen!”

As soon as this went viral, BLINKs erupted with joy on Twitter, declaring

“Our Queen (is) making history.”

BLACKPINK’s Lisa won "Best K-pop" award for LALISA close to the song's one-year anniversary

BLACKPINK’s Lisa made history last night at the 2022 MTV VMAs and her eonnis (older sisters) and BLINKs are ecstatic with joy.

Interestingly, LALISA was released on September 10, last year and currently boasts 531,030,245 views on YouTube. This historic win comes close to the one-year anniversary of LALISA’s first anniversary.

BLACKPINK attended the red carpet event and debuted their latest hot single Pink Venom for the first time at the awards ceremony. Pink Venom is the latest single from their upcoming second studio album Born Pink.

In her winning speech, she thanked her collaborators and team at YG Entertainment, BLINKs and of course her fellow BLACKPINK members who stood by the side, cheering for their beloved maknae.

BLACKPINK fans and members react to the idol’s historic win at the 2022 MTV VMAs

BLINKs took to Twitter to share their joyous and emotional reactions to Lisa’s amazing win at the 2022 MTV VMAs.

v @vhea__r



LALISA TAKES OVER VMAs

LALISA TAKES OVER VMAs
#LisaHitsMTVStage @blackpinkbabo Lalisa won i'm crying

Fans are proud of BLACKPINK’s Lisa, as they should be.

Fans noticed the look of “pride” on her members’ faces as well as the look of absolute relief and joy on Lisa’s face.

lilie @lisalilac2



LISA WINS BEST KPOP

#LalisaVMAsWin



LALISA TAKES OVER VMAs

LALISA TAKES OVER VMAs
#LisaHitsMTVStage @blackpinkbabo Lisa the queen you are

“Most Deserving” is what BLINKs say and we totally agree.

honey💛 @yeobomay19



LISA WINS BEST KPOP

#LalisaVMAsWin @blackpinkbabo Congratulations Lisa! I love you! So proud! You deserve it!

ß⁴ @lalalalisaaamm



TASTE THAT VENOM ON VMA

#BLACKPINKInYourVMAs @blackpinkbabo OMG MY GIRLS YOU DESERVED IT SO MUCH

BLINKs are absolutely happy for BLACKPINK’s Lisa and wish many more milestones in the future.

BLACKPINK wow everyone at the 2022 MTV VMAs

MTVLA @MTVLA #BLACKPINK Literalmente las cuatro caras del éxito, mi cuerpo pide esa presentación YAAAAAA #VMAs

BLACKPINK members wowed everyone with their natural beauty and charisma at the 2022 MTV VMAs. The girls looked resplendent in black, and we were truly tempted to rename the awards as MTV “Visual” awards.

BLACKPINK also took home the award for “Best Metaverse Performance” for their PUBG collab track Ready For Love, for which they won many laurels for. They won this award against some strong competitors including BTS, Charlie XCX, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Twenty One Pilots.

This is the first year that this category has been included in the award show. BLACKPINK has made history as the first artist to win.

BLINKs agree that BLACKPINK’s Lisa has made “jet black hair with bangs” an iconic look

Who would have thought this sweet and simple girl from Thailand would one day go on to become a global K-pop star and fashion icon? That’s BLACKPINK’s Lisa.

The talented star not only made history at the 2022 MTV VMAs but also won everyone’s hearts with her iconic jet-black hair and bangs.

Dressed in simple but elegant black luxury pants and a crop top, Lisa looked ethereal in a CELINE outfit as she walked the red carpet alongside her members.

BLINKs agree that she has definitely made this look iconic and one can’t think of anybody other than Lisa, who can carry it off so effortlessly.

BLACKPINK will return with their second full-length album BORN PINK on September 16, post which the girls will take off on a world tour in October.

