"Taylor Swift BLINK era": Fans go Gaga over Taylor Swift vibing to BLACKPINK's 'Pink Venom' at the 2022 MTV VMAs

Blank Space hitmaker Taylor Swift is the newest addition to BLACKPINK’s fandom The superstar singer was in the audience, vibing to BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom on August 28 at the 2022 MTV VMAs at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

The talented girl group took center stage at the 2022 MTV VMAs where they dazzled audiences present with the U.S. debut of their hot single, Pink Venom. Audiences present at the venue and BLINKs watching online grooved to the track.

However, fans were surprised to see Taylor Swift move along with the K-pop group's music. BLACKPINK fans took to Twitter to chant “Taylor Swift BLINK era” and we are here for this mutual admiration society.

TAYLOR SWIFT BLINK ERA!!!! she knows the sobg and she’s vibing with itTASTE THAT VENOM ON VMAS TAYLOR SWIFT BLINK ERA!!!! she knows the sobg and she’s vibing with it 😭💖🐍TASTE THAT VENOM ON VMAS#BLACKPINKInYourVMAs #PINKVENOM @BLACKPINKhttps://t.co/AEcINZ1BOi

BLACKPINK debuted their new single Pink Venom on the VMAs stage

The K-pop girl group debuted their song, Pink Venom, for the first time on a U.S. show, and according to the latest chart released by YouTube, the pre-release song climbed to the top of the top 100 global YouTube songs. Pink Venom also surpassed 200 million views on YouTube in seven days and the music video for it currently has 218 million views.

They also became the first group to win the ‘Best Metaverse Performance’ for the in-game concert 'The Virtual' and the track Ready For Love. They became the first K-pop girl group and the fourth group in history to perform at the MTV VMAs.

Lisa also created history at the MTV VMAs by becoming the first-ever K-pop female artist to win the “Best K-pop” award for her solo debut track LALISA.

BLACKPINK’s fans welcome Taylor Swift into the fandom as the newest BLINK

Pop Base @PopBase Taylor Swift shares new TikTok with BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom.’ Taylor Swift shares new TikTok with BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom.’ https://t.co/jkPwk3bvTh

Not only did Taylor Swift vibe to Pink Venom at the 2022 MTV VMAs, she also uploaded a TikTok video of the aforementioned above.

Taylor Swift participated in BLACKPINK’s viral Pink Venom challenge where you see her getting dressed for the 2022 MTV VMAs and then finally on the red carpet looking resplendent in a shimmery outfit.

Taylor Swift was seated next to The Maze Runner actor Dylan O'Brien, who was also spotted grooving to Pink Venom, and of course, BLINKs are more than happy to welcome Taylor Swift into the fandom.

yasmim PINK VENOM @semipinks TAYLOR SWIFT CANTANDO LOOK WHAT YOU MADE US DO COM BLACKPINK MEU DEUS A VITÓRIA É NOSSA TAYLOR SWIFT CANTANDO LOOK WHAT YOU MADE US DO COM BLACKPINK MEU DEUS A VITÓRIA É NOSSA https://t.co/awF4dXAlum

It was heartwarming to see one female superstar wholeheartedly support another. Fans also noted that Taylor Swift knew the lyrics and was singing along.

𝓼𝓮𝓲𝓼 @lisaminenoban Taylor Swift and Dylan O'Brien fangirling over BLACKPINK and LISA Taylor Swift and Dylan O'Brien fangirling over BLACKPINK and LISA 😭 https://t.co/GXJSS1Fh56

Fans are also wishing for a BLACKPINK x Taylor Swift collaboration because we know it is going to be legendary. The group previously collaborated with Selena Gomez on the track Icecream.

Taylor Swift won BLINKs’ hearts when she cheered for member Lisa and her historic win at the 2022 MTV VMAs for her solo debut track LALISA. Not only that, she also urged others to cheer for Lisa, proving that she is truly a BLINK.

a 🇪🇬 @bornsooya “yg sent blackpink to the VMAs to force them on the western industry” GIRL TAYLOR SWIFT KNEW EVERY KOREAN LYRICS OF THE SONG AND EVERYONE GAVE THEM A STANDING OVATION , THEY ARE LOVED. “yg sent blackpink to the VMAs to force them on the western industry” GIRL TAYLOR SWIFT KNEW EVERY KOREAN LYRICS OF THE SONG AND EVERYONE GAVE THEM A STANDING OVATION , THEY ARE LOVED.

Swiftie gains🧣 @TS_GAINS

Taylor Swift encouraging the crowd to stand up for LISA from BLACKPINK as she wins “Best K-Pop” at the #VMAs Taylor Swift encouraging the crowd to stand up for LISA from BLACKPINK as she wins “Best K-Pop” at the #VMAs 💗https://t.co/edlJoHBJY8

BLACKPINK members were dressed luxuriously at the 2022 MTV VMAs

BLACKPINK members can wear a potato sack and still make it look like a designer outfit. The beautiful and talented girls were dressed luxuriously at the 2022 MTV VMAs.

Oldest member Jisoo wore a lovely black floral dress and looked like a Disney Princess, while Jennie wore a cutout halter top with a long, pleated black skirt, looking stunning in minimal makeup.

On the other hand, group’s youngest members Lisa and Rosé sported outfits from the brands they endorsed - CELINE and Saint Laurent, respectively.

Rosé wore a shiny turtleneck long dress which cost a pricey $4,890, while the group's maknae Lisa wore a black crop top and long pants with her signature bangs from Saint Laurent.

While Taylor Swift has announced that she will be releasing a new album, Pink Venom singers members are all set to release their second record BORN PINK on September 16, post that they will be going on a world tour until next summer.

