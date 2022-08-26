BLACKPINK x Drake Collab rumors sends fans into a tizzy

BLACKPINK and Drake collab rumors spark interest amongst fans (Image via YG Entertainment and @Champagnepapi)

BLINKs, we have some excellent news for you. BLACKPINK might be collaborating with Canadian rapper Drake on their new album, BORN PINK, slated to release on September 16, 2022.

Yes, you read it right. According to popular gossip outlet Deuxmoi, Drake will be featured on a long-awaited group album, dropping in mid-September. While the group name was not explicitly mentioned, all fingers point towards one direction - BLACKPINK.

For those unversed, Deuxmoi is a popular Instagram account that publishes celebrity gossips. A lot of their posts on speculations and gossips generally turn out to be accurate; hence, fans are hopeful the collab rumors turn out to be true as well.

This isn’t the first time BLACKPINK has collaborated with an international artist. They previously partnered with Selena Gomez for the track Ice Cream, with Lady Gaga on Sour Candy, Dua Lipa on Kiss and Makeup, and Cardi B on Bet You Wanna.

If the Drake collab rumors turn out to be verified news, it will mark their first official group collaboration with a male artist. No further details regarding the collaboration are known to the fans as of yet.

BLINKs are expressing their excitement to the rumors with phrases such as “Can’t Wait,” whereas others are literally trying to manifest the collab news to come to life. It is soon to understand the nature of these rumors, but we also hope that this information turns out to be legit.

BLACKPINK and Drake: Canadian rapper follows the girl group on Instagram sparking collab rumors

Fans also noted that Drake follows both BLACKPINK and YG Entertainment’s owner, Yang Hyun-suk, which further fuelled their collaboration rumors.

BLACKPINK fans have taken to social media to share their reactions to the possible collab news.

Notably, Drake has never collaborated with a K-pop group, though he was rumored to feature in the MBC reality show Target: Billboard—Kill Bill where hopeful contestants get a chance to collaborate with an international artist to feature on the Billboard charts. However, that deal didn’t materialize.

Not much time has passed since the news of the rumor came out, and BLINKs are already terming this legendary collaboration as “Global domination.”

Moreover, BLINKs will also be interested to learn that the quartet might be collaborating with more international artists in the future. The details of which are yet to be announced.

In addition, Lisa dethroned Drake from Billboard’s top rap charts. Lisa’s debut B-side track MONEY from the album LALISA beat Drake’s single Way 2 Sexy from his album Certified Lover Boy.

The group's maknae’s MONEY sold 6,900 copies, while Drake’s single sold 5,900 copies, putting her at the number one spot on Billboard’s Rap Digital Song Sales chart. She also became the first Asian and female K-pop act to achieve this incredible feat.

BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom makes a sizzling debut on Billboard's Hot Trending Songs chart

The group’s latest release Pink Venom became the first song in history to directly debut at number 1 on the Hot Trending Song Chart. As of now, the talented girl group is the only act to date to achieve this feat.

Previously, they made it to the Hot Trending Song Chart with How You Like That, which peaked at number 19 during the time of its release back in November.

Second to the group is member Lisa with her solo debut LALISA and B-side track MONEY, marking a milestone as the only female artist to stayon charts for several weeks.

The Pink Venom singers are all set to perform at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on August 28, 2022, and will release their second full album on September 16, after which they will embark on a world tour in October.

