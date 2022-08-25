“I’am addicted to Jisoo”: BLACKPINK fans lavish praise on the unreal body proportions of the group’s oldest member

BLACKPINK Jisoo in a still from Pink Venom dance practice video (Image via YG Entertainment)

Jisoo of BLACKPINK is undeniably one of the most beautiful idols not only in K-pop, but also in the world, and her body proportions are truly "unreal."

On Thursday, August 24, 2022, BLACKPINK members released the dance practise video for their pre-release single Pink Venom, and they all looked stunning as usual. However, Jisoo earned special mention from BLINKs and netizens as they lavished praise on the group’s oldest member.

"Jisoo reached her legendary body," a netizen wrote on an online community forum. The netizen was surprised by Jisoo's "perfect" body proportions and heaped praise on the Pink Venom singer.

Fans congratulated the BLACKPINK member, causing the post to go viral across social media platforms. A BLINK took to Twitter to write that they are “addicted to Jisoo”.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo looks ravishing in a white crop top and black mini shorts. Check out fan reactions below:

BLACKPINK fans cannot get enough of her visuals, her unreal body proportions and how ravishing she looks in a simple practice attire.

The Pink Venom singers show off their incredible hardwork and style as they dance effortlessly to the tunes of the pre-release single, which had released on August 19 and has already broken numerous records.

Members are dressed in simple practise outfits, but they look absolutely stunning in their no-makeup look.

The Pink Venom singer particularly won hearts for her beautiful visuals and dazzling charisma shining through her hour-glass figure. BLACKPINK fans said they can already picture her solo album and can't wait to hear her raspy vocals.

"She is just so perfect," their verdict says, and we couldn't agree more.

However, she didn’t achieve the “perfect” body in one day and had to go through hours of training, eating healthily and attending pilates classes to achieve her desired body figure.

Karthigesh P. (가디켓) @Violectric @allkpop Pilates is some of the toughest form of exercise out there, even regular gym goers have difficulty with the core strength needed to perform the moves that she has to do on a regular basis. @allkpop Pilates is some of the toughest form of exercise out there, even regular gym goers have difficulty with the core strength needed to perform the moves that she has to do on a regular basis.

Previously, fans lavished praise on BLACKPINK’s eonni for playing the traditional Korean instrument Geomungo in Pink Venom MV.

For the unversed, Geomungo or hyeongeum, which translates to "black zither," is a traditional Korean plucked string instrument with both bridges and frets.

Jisoo's performance was dubbed "iconic" by fans, and it was revealed that she worked extremely hard to learn the instrument, demonstrating that she is not only one of the most beautiful K-pop idols, but also extremely dedicated to her job.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo to make her Korean movie debut soon?

BLINKs, our beloved eonni (older sister) might make her Korean movie debut soon. The talented BLACKPINK member made her television debut last year with JTBC’s Snowdrop opposite Jung Hae-in.

Fans loved her performance and began hoping to see more of her, and it now appears that this wish may be coming true. Jisoo, in an interview, had said:

“I think I’ve learned to put myself first since I started acting. I’ve done a lot of thinking. After continually asking myself, ‘What do I need now?’ and finding my own answers, I feel I’ve learned to look after myself better. This has made me value myself more, and it’s helped me a great deal”.

However, a recent Instagram story posted by film producer Jo Sung-min has fans puzzled. For those unfamiliar, Jo Sung-min was an executive producer on the 2015 film Veteran, as well as a number of other films including Hostage: Missing Celebrity, Escape from Mogadishu, EXIT, and On Your Wedding Day.

There is no official word on the BLACKPINK member's future solo debut and Korean film as well but stay tuned for further updates.

