“High-impact bangers”: Rolling Stone lavish praise on BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK

BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK was released on September 16 amidst much love and excitement from fans as it is their second full album and first official comeback since THE ALBUM, which was released in 2020.

The talented girl group delivered a solid 8-track album consisting of previously released Pink Venom and Ready to Love in addition to six new tracks.

While fans were mildly disappointed to see such a short tracklist, their hurt vanished when they listened to the whole album and how wonderfully packaged it was.

BLACKPINK received a lot of praise for BORN PINK, but one of the most defining pieces of appreciation they received was from the globally popular music magazine Rolling Stone.

“The world’s biggest girl group deliver high-impact bangers and ferocious rock & roll anthems.” wrote Rolling Stone and we cannot agree more.

BLACKPINK are “true rockstars at heart” says Rolling Stone; BLINKs react

BLACKPINK are "true rockstars" at heart says Rolling Stone. The talented four-member group made their highly anticipated comeback with their second full album BORN PINK and its accompanying title track Shut Down.

The 8-track album with pre-release singles Pink Venom and Ready to Love, this album is a short, sweet and breezy affair as expected from BLACKPINK. The girl group will wow you with their songs, sound and the experimentation they have done on this album.

We can say they have finally made the pop album of their and their fans’ dreams, the one they always had in them.

It also showcases their growth over the past two years and the undoing of the global pandemic we were collectively hit by. BORN PINK is a lot more fun and brave as compared to THE ALBUM, which was released in the thick of the pandemic in 2020.

Shut Down is written and composed by TEDDY, their long-time collaborator along with a host of other artists including, 24, Danny Chung and Vince.

Shut Down samples from classical composer Paganini’s La Campanella, as described in the world of music infusing the world of classical music with the rhythmic beats of hip-hop, in a complete BLACKPINK style.

“I’m so rock & roll” member Rosé sing at one point in Shut Down, the group’s title track and well, we cannot agree more that BLACKPINK members are both pop stars and rock stars.

BLACKPINK fans have nothing but adoration for the group’s second full record BORN PINK. Check out some fan reactions.

Fans say BORN PINK is 101/100 and are calling it their best work so far.

They are calling BLACKPINK the “Biggest girl group”.

Alex Gresh @alexflyers27 🖤 LETS GO @PopBase It’s a 10/10. It’s AOTY! All hits! This is insane. They really took their time and gave us what we wanted all elite great songsLETS GO @PopBase It’s a 10/10. It’s AOTY! All hits! This is insane. They really took their time and gave us what we wanted all elite great songs 🔥🔥🔥🔥🖤💗 LETS GO

BLACKPINK makes Hanteo history with BORN PINK and its record-breaking first-day sales

chart data @chartdata @BLACKPINK 's 'BORN PINK' earns the biggest first day sales for an album by a female act in Hanteo history, with over 1 million sold. #BLACKPINK .@BLACKPINK's 'BORN PINK' earns the biggest first day sales for an album by a female act in Hanteo history, with over 1 million sold. #BLACKPINK

BORN PINK was indeed born to make Hanteo history and we are truly excited about it.

BORN PINK was released on September 16 and according to Hanteo chart sold an impressive total of 1,011,266 copies on the day of the release itself, September 16, making it the first album by any female artist in the chart’s history to sell over a million copies on the first day of its release.

Apart from HYBE artists BTS and SEVENTEEN, the Pink Venom singers have now become the artists with the overall third-highest first-day sales.

The group has officially surpassed the first day of one million sales with BORN PINK besting their own personal record, which they had previously achieved with their 2020 full record THE ALBUM, which clocked 589,310 first-day sales.

Not only that, Shut Down is trending at number one on YouTube worldwide and is currently at 58 million views on the platform.

The Pink Venom singers will be embarking upon their much-awaited world tour starting with Seoul, South Korea in October and across many continents and countries around the world until summer next year.

