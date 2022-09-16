BTS’ V "supported" BLACKPINK’s Jennie by attending private listening party for BORN PINK, sources report

On September 16, 2022, JTBC exclusively reported that BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie made their first public appearance together in the same space at the girl group's private listening party for BORN PINK.

The part was held on September 14, 2022, two days before the release of the album. The news caught fire as the two biggest K-pop fandoms, ARMYs and BLINKs, and even non-fans began heated discussions around it.

As per the reports, the PINK VENOM girl group invited their close friends to an intimate listening party in Seoul's Seongsu district. It was even devoid of their managers, hinting at the group’s desire for airtight security to only tend to their friends and have a real private party.

Guests at the private party were reported to be celebrities, actors, and singers. The event’s purpose was to have their closest friends listen to their new album ahead of its release. In the list of guests, the one who stood out was BTS’ V. If the report is true, it will be the first time the Inner Child crooner will be seen in public with the SOLO singer.

BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie have been laced with dating rumors for months. Multiple leaked images continued to go viral as some fans attempted to prove that they were photoshopped. While some denied their existence, others believed the veracity of the situation.

Neither of the artists’ agencies has accepted or denied the rumors. Despite their frequent individual public appearances, the agencies and the artists have kept mum about the storm that has been brewing on social media.

Fans go bonkers over reports of BTS’ V being a supportive boyfriend to BLACKPINK’s Jennie through their listening party

🫶🏼 @thvsnini keep it private but not a secret vibes taehyung attending born pink’s listening partykeep it private but not a secret vibes taehyung attending born pink’s listening party 😭 keep it private but not a secret vibes https://t.co/kSANiqZJC9

On September 14, BLACKPINK held a private listening party to commemorate their comeback. It was a tight affair kept under wraps as not many were aware of it. The girl group had invited their close VIP friends. As per South Korean news outlet JTBC’s report, BTS’ V was among the VIP guests who attended the listening party.

Based on the report, V, who continues to be swept up in dating rumors with Jennie, kept his distance from her as the party was crowded. The two acted naturally amidst the sea of guests. He also stayed for a lengthy amount of time as the girl group tended to their other friends. The report further called it “support” that fans went berserk over.

vj @T4ENNIES Taehyung is such a supportive boyfriend. Attending the private listening party of born pink which is also exclusive only for YG artists. I LOVE THEM. Taehyung is such a supportive boyfriend. Attending the private listening party of born pink which is also exclusive only for YG artists. I LOVE THEM.

eremika canon cry on it @mikrokospic No way they just reported taehyung was at the bp listening party bro they are literally laughing at us No way they just reported taehyung was at the bp listening party bro they are literally laughing at us https://t.co/iB6lOkpYpp

🫶🏻 @kthruuby 🏻‍♀️ 🏻‍♀️ 🏻‍♀️ okay jennie’s man @ thv u can post pictures from the parties now🏻‍♀️🏻‍♀️🏻‍♀️ okay jennie’s man @ thv u can post pictures from the parties now 🏃🏻‍♀️🏃🏻‍♀️🏃🏻‍♀️

keke @kekewenzer also I want to remind people that jtbc is literally a whole network that works with hybe, so yes they are reliable. also I want to remind people that jtbc is literally a whole network that works with hybe, so yes they are reliable.

Java🐹⁷ @JinnamonRoll @kekewenzer God they are going to be such a power couple if they go public. @kekewenzer God they are going to be such a power couple if they go public.

sonali dhyani @dhyani_sonali

Dating is normal @kekewenzer I will always support my pinksDating is normal @kekewenzer I will always support my pinksDating is normal

jax @jenvbear taehyung attended bp's listening party???? he's such a supportive bf omg taehyung attended bp's listening party???? he's such a supportive bf omg

The listening party was the duo’s first possible sighting together in public, even though there were no pictures. Part of the fandom called this support adorable and was ready to give them their support as well. Additionally, they were surprised to see BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie make a public move.

On the other hand, a few fans remained skeptical and refused to believe the news. They said that they would only believe it if there were pictures of the two together.

taejenner @taejenner 4rmys & tkkrs going through hybe & jtbc’s beefing history to debunk that article about taehyung showing up at bornpink private listening party for jennie 4rmys & tkkrs going through hybe & jtbc’s beefing history to debunk that article about taehyung showing up at bornpink private listening party for jennie https://t.co/uO0SPcGByW

The news arrived in the wake of more leaked pictures by the infamous Gurumi Haribo. The never-seen-before pictures were of BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie trip to Jeju Island. The photos and the JTBC report have cemented the most fans’ belief about the duo dating in real life.

