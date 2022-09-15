BLACKPINK’s comeback teasers plagiarized by Vietnamese girl group DREAMeR

DREAMeR, a rookie Vietnamese girl group, was accused of plagiarizing BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK concept.

On September 14, 2022, a fan on Twitter noticed similarities between DREAMeR’s member introductions and the comeback schedule to that of the PINK VENOM singers' album concepts. The tweet spread across social media and had fans demanding YG Entertainment sue the group for plagiarism.

DREAMeR’s introduction teaser of the two new members incorporated the design closely resembling the K-pop group’s latest concept. MiiNa and Bảo Uyên, the third and fourth members of the debut group, were revealed on April 12 and September 14, 2022, respectively. In addition, their comeback schedule poster also resembled BLACKPINK’s world tour announcement teaser.

Fans discover a rookie Vietnamese girl group blatantly copying BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK concept design

A new Vietnamese girl group is in the making but has already made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Even before debuting, DREAMeR’s members Phí Phương Anh, RIN9, and MiiNa have been embroiled in a plagiarism controversy.

The group’s agency, Dreamer Entertainment, has come under the BLINK fandom’s radar for copying BLACKPINK’s comeback photos. The utter resemblance of makeup, design, color, posture, placement, and font makes it difficult to be anything but a direct copy-paste concept.

Three pictures were deemed controversial. The first was the introduction post of MiiNa, which was uploaded on April 12. The singer’s concept was similar to Rose’s On the Ground concept photos. The purple dress, close-ups, flowers, lighting, and poses were a few of the things that matched the K-pop idol’s pictures.

The second image, which was considered a copy of their comeback schedule, was posted on September 13. Two pink thunderbolts at the top and a pink font on a black snakeskin background eerily resembled BORN PINK’s world tour announcement poster.

The K-pop girl group's poster used pink fangs at the top and bottom with pink fonts on a black-pink gradient background. It was posted on August 8.

The last image that was an exact copy was Bảo Uyên’s introduction image posted on September 14. The photo was similar to Lisa’s PINK VENOM concept teaser. The cracked glass, pastel pink dress, hairstyle, long nails, and pose resembled the BLACKPINK rapper’s teaser.

Bảo Uyên’s concept teaser made netizens dig deeper and discover other images that seemed to be taken right off the PINK VENOM singers' designs.

Fans were divided over the plagiarism issue. Half of the fandom believed that it was a marketing strategy to spread to a wider audience since the pictures had an eerie resemblance to one of the biggest K-pop girl group’s concepts. They further suggested that people block or ignore the situation.

Another part of the fandom spammed the Vietnamese group members’ Instagram posts with puke emojis. They also tagged YG Entertainment and BLACKPINK, hoping the agency would take legal action against them.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is all set to return with BORN PINK this Friday, September 16, 2022.

