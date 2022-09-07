BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venue, and all you need to know

BLACKPINK has announced the final dates and venues for their upcoming Born Pink World Tour. On September 6, YG Entertainment officially announced the details for BLACKPINK’s 2022 tour stops for Born Pink, their most ambitious world tour to date.

They will commence their magnanimous world tour on October 15 and 16 with back-to-back shows in Seoul, post which they will head to North America and Europe. Next year, the girls will be heading to Asia, the Middle East, Australia, and New Zealand and end their world tour in June 2023.

BLACKPINK is all set to take over the United States and Canada as well and will be performing 10 shows in seven different cities this fall. Starting with Dallas on October 25, the group will conclude their American leg of the tour in Los Angeles with a concert at the Banc of California Stadium on November 19.

After that, they will perform nine shows in seven different cities across Europe, starting with Queen’s city London on November 30 and December 1, before wrapping up in Amsterdam on December 22. Fans can check out the full concert schedule in their Instagram post below.

The tickets for BLACKPINK’s North American and European concerts will open for presale on September 13 for BLINKs, who are part of the official fan club, before going on sale to the general public on September 16.

BLACKPINK fans can access presale tickets by registering for official BLINK membership on Weverse in North America and Europe.

BLACKPINK makes changes to the European leg of their world tour, fan reactions, and more explored

There has been a slight change in BLACKPINK’s European tour dates since the initial announcement. However, the good news for Danish BLINKs is that BLACKPINK has added a new city to their tour - Copenhagen, where they will perform on December 15, 2022.

They have also postponed the date for their Berlin stop to December 19, 2022. In addition, shows are scheduled for Barcelona, Germany, and two nights in Paris.

Keeping the changes in mind, BLACKPINK will perform across seven cities in the USA, Canada, and Europe for the Born Pink World Tour.

BLACKPINK WEVERSE @BLCKPINKweverse



BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] SEOUL



[GENERAL TICKET SALES]

2022.08.31(TODAY) 20:00(KST)



・ General Ticket Sales will be available until the reservation closes.



@BLACKPINK #BLACKPINK #BORNPINK



[BLINK REMINDER]BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] SEOUL[GENERAL TICKET SALES]2022.08.31(TODAY) 20:00(KST)・ General Ticket Sales will be available until the reservation closes. [BLINK REMINDER]BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] SEOUL[GENERAL TICKET SALES] 2022.08.31(TODAY) 20:00(KST)・ General Ticket Sales will be available until the reservation closes.@BLACKPINK #BLACKPINK #BORNPINK https://t.co/Spl90cNAwa

Fans excited for BLACKPINK's first offline concert after pandemic

BLACKPINK fans are thrilled about the group’s new concert development for their highly anticipated Born Pink World Tour and have taken to social media to express their excitement.

Fans can’t wait to experience BLACKPINK’s concert in person, their first offline concert since the pandemic.

Jekéy. @Jennbe Jekéy. @Jennbe ◍ . 𓋰 : youtu.be/der6pNVKfXQ ♡ ִֶָ ฅ ◍ . 𓋰 : youtu.be/der6pNVKfXQ ♡ ִֶָ ฅ “BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] SCHEDULE ANNOUNCEMENT” was released in Seoul. The post announced BLACKPINK BORN PINK WORLD TOUR started in Seoul on October 15-16, 2022 until June 2023 in Australia, more dates will be announced later. https://t.co/riZNoB6nX0 twitter.com/jennbe/status/… “BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] SCHEDULE ANNOUNCEMENT” was released in Seoul. The post announced BLACKPINK BORN PINK WORLD TOUR started in Seoul on October 15-16, 2022 until June 2023 in Australia, more dates will be announced later. https://t.co/riZNoB6nX0 twitter.com/jennbe/status/…

BLINKs are also keen to see which songs the group will perform and hope fan favorites like Pink Venom, How You Like That, and Kill This Love make it to the final concert setlist.

Currently, there is no information on the group's tour stops in Asia, the Middle East, Australia, and New Zealand. And fans are eagerly waiting for more details regarding the upcoming world tour.

BLACKPINK announce the name of their new title track

The talented girl group has found a unique way to “Shut Down” their critics. In a recent update, the talented girl group announced the title track of their upcoming album BORN PINK - Shut Down.

In the teaser poster, the girl group looked gorgeous in athleisure fashion sporting stylish crop tops and lovely hairdos as they stared straight into the camera.

The group’s Born Pink World Tour tickets will go live on September 16, the day their album releases. This is their second full record and the first since they released THE ALBUM in 2020.

Fans expect the album to be a banger considering the group’s latest pre-release single, Pink Venom, has done exceedingly well.

Pink Venom topped the iTunes charts in 75 countries immediately after release and is currently sitting at 263 million views on YouTube, inching towards 300 million views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das