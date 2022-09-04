BLACKPINK predebut era: 10+ photos every BLINK should see

BLACKPINK predebut pictures are a treasure trove of memories for BLINKs. Before members of BLACKPINK were the global superstars they are today, they were just four young girls trying to make it big in the music industry.

Lisa, the only Thai member of the group, left behind a major chunk of her life to pursue her dreams of stardom in a foreign country and found a family in BLACKPINK.

A K-pop fan’s interest in their favorite group or idol’s music spills over to an interest in their personalities and an eagerness to know more about their lives before they became superstars.

BLINKs are no different than every other K-pop fan and wish to know everything they can about the four members of BLACKPINK. BLACKPINK predebut pictures offer some insight into their lives before all the glitz and glamor became a part of their lives. It’s a testament to their simplicity and the hard work that went into their successful debut.

Let’s look at the predebut pictures of four ordinary girls from different parts of the globe who managed to debut as part of one of the most popular girl groups in the world.

A trip down memory lane: Collection of BLACKPINK predebut pictures

1) From fetus BLACKPINK to worldwide superstars

jas @herlalisa got me thinking how we have more predebut photos of lisa performing than school photos. its insane how she's so ahead of her time got me thinking how we have more predebut photos of lisa performing than school photos. its insane how she's so ahead of her time https://t.co/TSqczWcnjj

Fans are always interested in knowing how different their favorite K-pop idols looked when they were young, but the group’s ‘then and now’ pictures prove that they have always been ready for a career in the K-pop industry.

Baby pictures of Jennie and Rose (Image via Twitter/jenniethinker and Twitter/ROSEVotingTeam)

Jennie and Rosé look adorable in their childhood pictures, making BLINKs squeal.

2) BLACKPINK in YG Entertainment’s area

kpop predebut @iconickpredebut 632. predebut Jennie and Lisa of BlackPink 632. predebut Jennie and Lisa of BlackPink https://t.co/yZY4ahm0J4

BLACKPINK's predebut pictures outside their agency, YG Entertainment (YGE), made curious K-pop fans excited about the debut of the girl group who would take the baton from YGE’s iconic 2NE1.

BLACKPINK members watching 2NE1 practice at YGE (Image via Twitter/HappySaady)

throwback pinks @backtopinked [140630] Predebut Lisa and Rosé spotted outside YG building



8 years ago today [140630] Predebut Lisa and Rosé spotted outside YG building 8 years ago today https://t.co/NZHYJfoyHB

Rosé and Lisa were once spotted outside YG Entertainment before their debut.

3) BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Jennie's rare school photos

Lisa with her school friends (Image via Twitter/zgarden)

Lisa was seen having fun, taking part in school activities, performing and hanging out with her friends.

Although Lisa has now done away with her bangs, she will always be known for her iconic hairstyle.

Jennie’s unseen photo of her hanging out with a school friend in New Zealand.

Jennie with her friends back in New Zealand (Image via Twitter/slytherjennie)

4) The predebut K-pop idols meet up

A BLACKPINK predebut picture of Jisoo and Jennie showed off their close bond with TWICE member Nayeon.

Lisa also hung out with fellow Thai friend Minnie from (G)I-DLE and former YGE trainee and Secret Number member Jinny.

5) Pink Venom bringing predebut BLACKPINK vibe back

EL 🐍 @jisooscriests imma cry- why does the vibe give off pre debut blackpinkimma cry- why does the vibe give off pre debut blackpink 😭 imma cry- https://t.co/xFgOmleB9J

Many BLINKs felt that the styling for Pink Venom was similar to what the members looked like before their debut.

6) Predebut Jennie and Lisa all smiles on seeing loyal fans

Gee🧡💐 @DoyenneJennie



JENNIE RUNWAY TO VMAS

#JENNIE #제니 #BLACKPINK Predebut Jennie being all smiley and grateful to fans for coming to see her at the airport 🥺🥺JENNIE RUNWAY TO VMAS Predebut Jennie being all smiley and grateful to fans for coming to see her at the airport 🥺🥺JENNIE RUNWAY TO VMAS#JENNIE #제니 #BLACKPINK https://t.co/M1DEnAotoL

Jennie smiled shyly at her fans as they supported and cheered her on even before her group’s debut.

Lisa was also thankful to her fans who came to support her before she made it big in the world of music.

7) Predebut Jisoo being the CF Queen

Jisoo's face was plastered all over South Korea even before her debut (Image via Twitter/annannaet)

Jisoo joined the group as the most famous member, having been part of numerous Commercial Films or CF. Even before becoming a part of the group, she was a well-known model.

8) Predebut Jennie’s Stay Strong tattoo

ultimate it girl @jenniegurls



#12YearsWithJennie

A DECADE AND TWO WITH JNK predebut jennie has "stay strong" temporary tattoo on her wrist as a reminder to keep going. things were difficult, but she survived. she's the only one left in her batch before she met her members. you've done well, jennie.A DECADE AND TWO WITH JNK predebut jennie has "stay strong" temporary tattoo on her wrist as a reminder to keep going. things were difficult, but she survived. she's the only one left in her batch before she met her members. you've done well, jennie.#12YearsWithJennieA DECADE AND TWO WITH JNK https://t.co/59e6szn7ka

Jennie’s temporary 'stay strong' tattoo as she went through BLACKPINK predebut training speaks volumes about the hardships she endured. Thankfully, the name she has created for herself will be a testament to her perseverance.

9) Lisa being a force to be reckoned with predebut

Lisa showcasing her star power predebut (Image via Twitter/lijutempest)

Lisa was known as an ace during her BLACKPINK predebut trainee period because of her immense raw talent. Despite not having much screen time in other YGE artists’ music videos, she managed to catch everyone’s attention through her phenomenal work.

10) The ultimate Rosé predebut picture

BLACKPINK PH 🇵🇭🐍🕷 @BLACKPINK_PH that body! Rosé slayed us when this picture came out during her predebutthat body! Rosé slayed us when this picture came out during her predebut 😍 that body! https://t.co/YE8Viv3y9I

Rosé stunned BLINKs when this BLACKPINK predebut picture of herself made the rounds online. Despite only being a trainee, her charisma in the photograph screamed 'experienced idol', which further proved to fans that she would make it big in the music industry.

With the release of Pink Venom, the group has reached new heights by becoming the first K-pop girl group to top the Spotify Daily Top Songs chart. However, the release of the hit song also proved to BLINKs that despite fame, the four members remain the same driven girls, exhibiting the charm and ambition they have had since the BLACKPINK predebut.

