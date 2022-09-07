Italian rock-band Måneskin dishes on dream collab with BLACKPINK at the VMAs

Glam-rock band Måneskin recently expressed their desire to work with K-pop giants BLACKPINK. The Italian band, who was present at the Video Music Awards (VMAs) to perform their sensational new song Supermodel, was interviewed by iHeartRadio and was asked which artists they were eager to collaborate with.

While Måneskin bassist Victoria De Angelis replied that she's excited to work with Nicki Minaj, the band's dynamic singer, Damiano David, was enthusiastic about collaborating with "the whole BLACKPINK group."

The interviewer, too, couldn't stop gushing at the fascinating idea of a possible collaboration between two such popular bands.

"A double collab, I love it!"

That wasn't all, Måneskin revealed their inner Blinks when they declared in an interview for Vanity Fair that the celebrity they wanted to take a selfie at the VMAs with was BLACKPINK.

Fans gush at the idea of a BLACKPINK X Måneskin collab

BLINKs couldn't contain their excitement at Damiano David's desire to work with their favorite group and have been excitedly declaring that the tracks would be a blast.

Their enthusiasm was also sparked by the idea that Rosé would get to unleash her inner rock star through this collaboration.

roza @rozalinakarim_ @GIRL0VESICK Imagine maneskin collab with BP, rosé unleashed her inner rockstar to the fullest with guitar, jisoo singing with her deep voice and jenlisa subtle rap @GIRL0VESICK Imagine maneskin collab with BP, rosé unleashed her inner rockstar to the fullest with guitar, jisoo singing with her deep voice and jenlisa subtle rap

Aya 🦦 @yaeminmin @GIRL0VESICK I knew I could trust Damiano I just knew it @GIRL0VESICK I knew I could trust Damiano I just knew it

THE FANBOY @rosie_shusband @GIRL0VESICK That's why I love Damiano, ofc Maneskin as a group also. Stream their song SUPERMODEL, it's great song. @GIRL0VESICK That's why I love Damiano, ofc Maneskin as a group also. Stream their song SUPERMODEL, it's great song.

sofa @omgonlymur @GIRL0VESICK dom best boy !! my blackpink and maneskin crumbs finally 🥵 @GIRL0VESICK dom best boy !! my blackpink and maneskin crumbs finally 🥵

alejandro @taylorsversion 🕷 @GIRL0VESICK ‘If you could pick one person to join your group, who is joining MANESKIN?”



Damiano: “the whole BLACKPINK group”

'If you could pick one person to join your group, who is joining MANESKIN?"

Damiano: "the whole BLACKPINK group"

blackpink & maneskin collab would EAT

Since Pink Venom's release, fans have been unable to get over Rosé's punk-rock avatar, where she captured everyone's attention with her edgy costume and electric guitar look.

ᱬ @saintroseys i better see rosé play the electric guitar at the vmas i better see rosé play the electric guitar at the vmas https://t.co/b6bh7wN0lj

Not just that, fans throughout the years have pushed for a pop-rock song by Rosé since they feel her unique voice might be a good fit for the genre.

Séan @aetherpinks @BLACKPINK twitter.com/pinkcltr/statu… a @pinkcltr ROSÉ on @MorningMashUp talking about how during the pandemic she learned how to play the drums! “The other day there was a drum kit in the studio, and turns out I could play a beat.” Rosé is a musical genius wbk. ROSÉ on @MorningMashUp talking about how during the pandemic she learned how to play the drums! “The other day there was a drum kit in the studio, and turns out I could play a beat.” Rosé is a musical genius wbk. https://t.co/ejcFnY03lo Will be waiting for a Punk Rock Rosé Will be waiting for a Punk Rock Rosé😌 @BLACKPINK twitter.com/pinkcltr/statu…

[email protected] ❄️(busy era) @XiaoLiot41 @roseannexdays

But whatever her solo will be, I'll support it and love her even more than I already did...



#YSLBeautyROSEfilm #ROSÉ

@BLACKPINK @jjblinkeuu I have a feeling her solo would be slow Rock. Rosé have that rockstar vibe for me.... Its super sexy actually.But whatever her solo will be, I'll support it and love her even more than I already did... @roseannexdays @jjblinkeuu I have a feeling her solo would be slow Rock. Rosé have that rockstar vibe for me.... Its super sexy actually. 😎 But whatever her solo will be, I'll support it and love her even more than I already did... #YSLBeautyROSEfilm #ROSÉ@BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK steals the show at the VMAs

BLACKPINK stole the show at the VMAs, even though it was only their debut appearance at the prestigious award show.

Their popularity continued to soar as various celebrities revealed themselves as major BLACKPINK stans. Pop queen Taylor Swift gave them a standing ovation and was also seen jamming to their track Pink Venom with her friend and actor Dylan O'Brien. The latter, who had previously declared his appreciation for Lisa, was not one to miss the opportunity as he shouted out,

"I love you Lisa."

Lalisaa DaBaby :) @Lalalisaaaxx Dylan sorry, but i caught u. this man shout "LISA I LOVE YOU" we exacty know how you feel about her rn. @dylanobrien but still.. get in line man. Dylan sorry, but i caught u. this man shout "LISA I LOVE YOU" we exacty know how you feel about her rn. @dylanobrien but still.. get in line man. https://t.co/h4j9ym6Anr

Singer and actress Dove Cameron, too, was seen cheering for Lisa when she won the award for the best K-pop song.

Singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter had a true Blink moment when she expressed her desire to meet them at the show and was able to click a picture with Rosé at the after-party.

While attending the awards, Australian-American singer Betty Who expressed her desire to click a selfie with them and declared Jisoo as her bias.

Amongst others were Lizzo, Khalid, Lil Nas X, Bebe Rexha, Max Martin, Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow, Anitta, and others who endorsed the quartet and had no qualms in putting their inner fans on display.

BLACKPINK is set to come out with their second full-length album, BORN PINK, on September 16th. The group smashed several records with their pre-release single Pink Venom. They have already become the girl group with the biggest number of stock-pre orders in the history of K-pop.

As the enthusiasm for the group's comeback is at an all-time high, YG Entertainment has announced that the group will embark on the biggest world tour undertaken by any K-pop girl group.

