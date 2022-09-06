"Don't think it brings any harm": Fans reacts as BLACKPINK's Pink Venom deemed ineligible for Music Bank

On September 5, BLACKPINK’s pre-release Pink Venom was confirmed not to be a part of the Music Bank as the song was deemed ineligible by KBS’s internal Music review committee to broadcast.

The Korean Broadcasting Network (KBS) has certain standards for any song not to be added to their list, and BLACKPINK’s new release also came under that category.

The reason for KBS not including the song is speculated to be its lyrics having brand names in them. Lisa’s one line mentions the French luxury brand CELINE and the use of Coco (Chanel) in the song.

Pink Venom is stated to be violating Article 46 or the Limiting Advertising Effect of the Broadcasting Review Regulations. It is meant to refer to the brand of a particular product.

Usually, it could be bad news for K-pop groups to not promote on prominent music shows for the promotion. But BLACKPINK is already the world’s most popular girl group and has already broken multiple records with Pink Venom’s release.

The girl group’s fans also reacted to the KBS’ decision, with many saying they had no regrets that the group was not included in the Music Bank.

Fans react to BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom not being included in the Music Bank by KBS

BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom was released on August 19 this year after the group’s long break of 1 year and 10 months. The highly anticipated single is making history in many parts of the world, including on two big music industry charts, the US and UK.

The track also peaked at other weekly music award shows such as MBC’s Show Champion, Mnet’s M Countdown, and SBS’s Inkigayo. As soon as the Music Bank announcement came out, fans had numerous reactions on social media.

Here is how BLINKs reacted on Twitter:

Hope😝 @karmabelief @luiwai55 @LSMTRENDS @lisaalovwe

I remember once KBS wanted Jisoo to host their Music bank KBS gayo daejun

But YG rejected that and sent BP for a Adidas promotional event

And No YG artists attended Music bank that shows a rift clearly

It's okay Pink venom is breaking charts @BLACKPINK So trueI remember once KBS wanted Jisoo to host their Music bank KBS gayo daejunBut YG rejected that and sent BP for a Adidas promotional eventAnd No YG artists attended Music bank that shows a rift clearlyIt's okay Pink venom is breaking charts @luiwai55 @LSMTRENDS @lisaalovwe @BLACKPINK So trueI remember once KBS wanted Jisoo to host their Music bank KBS gayo daejunBut YG rejected that and sent BP for a Adidas promotional eventAnd No YG artists attended Music bank that shows a rift clearlyIt's okay Pink venom is breaking charts

lexie @gingerjnk pink venom is banned from music bank?? help pink venom is banned from music bank?? help

ً @jnrbyjnkm so they banned Pink Venom on Music Bank just bcs they mentioned a brand? They can just bleep that out. But who cares they're bitter anyways. so they banned Pink Venom on Music Bank just bcs they mentioned a brand? They can just bleep that out. But who cares they're bitter anyways.

lucas bommie+ BORN PINK @staycgyrls

TikTok - Ding Dong

Coke - Brr

The only one we have to blame is YG, also don't act like music bank is not important to sokor charts, yg don't do the BARE MINIMUM with pink venom, I'm so tired of this era. pink venom🕷 @villainpinks ‍ kbs banned pink venom from music bank for being “inappropriate”????? be serious kbs banned pink venom from music bank for being “inappropriate”????? be serious 😵‍💫 https://t.co/0zlDmqR3J2 Don't act like this is something personal with blackpink, gidle also remove.TikTok - Ding DongCoke - BrrThe only one we have to blame is YG, also don't act like music bank is not important to sokor charts, yg don't do the BARE MINIMUM with pink venom, I'm so tired of this era. twitter.com/villainpinks/s… Don't act like this is something personal with blackpink, gidle also remove.TikTok - Ding DongCoke - BrrThe only one we have to blame is YG, also don't act like music bank is not important to sokor charts, yg don't do the BARE MINIMUM with pink venom, I'm so tired of this era. twitter.com/villainpinks/s…

Judging by the reactions, fans were not sad. In fact, they stated that it was a loss for Music Bank not to include BLACKPINK. Not being part of the Music Bank also ensures that the group won’t be eligible to win on the platform this year. Other reports also revealed that the music program was not part of the group’s official schedule for the latest release.

The agency might not have taken it further to pass the deliberation by revising the lyrics. However, the track didn’t face any issues with other broadcasting networks.

It was also reported that commonly record labels would change the lyrics and request a reconsideration. To be included in the Music Bank, YG Entertainment neither changed the lyrics of Pink Venom nor petitioned for reconsideration.

Meanwhile, the BLACKPINK’s new album Born Pink will be released on September 16, 2022. The Pink Venom star has dropped new ethereal concept photos for their upcoming album.

The girl group is also gearing up for their upcoming Born Pink World Tour. Fans are excited for the start of the Born Pink Era and what the Quartet will bring to the music industry this time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das