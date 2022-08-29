BLACKPINK sets record with 2 million Stock Pre-orders of their 2022 comeback BORN PINK

K-pop giant BLACKPINK has made history with a new milestone. The quartet displayed their soaring popularity with their 2022 comeback album BORN PINK.
On August 25, YG entertainment officially announced that BORN PINK had surpassed 2 million Stock Pre-Orders, making this the first ever album by any female artist to achieve this feat.
Stock Pre-Orders is the amount of album stock that is produced prior to an album's release. This figure is an estimate of demand calculated using a variety of factors, including how many albums fans have pre-ordered.
The fact that this is the group's second full-length album release makes the achievement all the more impressive.
BLACKPINK's Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé showcase their popularity with new comeback BORN PINK
BLACKPINK proved their heavy duty influence in the Korean music industry with a massive stock pre-order record. The girl group recently surpassed a whopping 2 million stock orders even before the album's release.
While the feat is definitely impressive, it is not surprising considering BLACKPINK's soaring popularity amongst the current generation.
The members have all proven their formidable might when it comes to brand rankings, with each member now heading major luxury brand endorsements alongside ruling digital streams.
However, this moment is special for BLINKs since the group fell behind in terms of physical sales when compared to girl groups like TWICE and Girls' Generation.
Fans have called the comparisons unfair considering that the quartet have only had one full-length album and two mini-albums released. There were only two other Japanese versions. Considering all the records broken with only a few albums makes another case in point for BLACKPINK's immense success.
BLACKPINK made history in 2020 when they released THE ALBUM, their first full-length album, and created the record for being the first girl group in history to surpass 1 million Stock Pre-Orders.
Physical sales are important for any K-pop group since agencies earn more profit from them compared to digital revenue.
A small number of physical sales bring in bigger profit margins for companies who need a relatively larger audience to generate the same revenue via digital streaming.
BLACKPINK's newest achievement has cemented their grand status in the music industry.
BLACKPINK returned to the music scene with their pre-release single Pink Venom
The K-pop quartet made their 2022 comeback with their pre-release single Pink Venom on August 24. The girls blew minds with their savage avatar.
The video scored a whopping 90.4 million views in its first 24 hours. It became the biggest 24-hour music video debut of 2022 and the third largest 24-hour music video debut of all time.
The K-pop group debuted their new single on the MTV VMAs stage. Group member Lisa created history at the VMAs by becoming the first female K-pop artist to win the “Best K-pop” award for her solo debut track LALISA.
Pink Venom is also the group's biggest music video debut ever.
The girls, who returned as a group after being promoted as solo artists in the past two years, already have six videos on YouTube that have over one billion views each.
Their second full-length album, BORN PINK, is slated to be released on September 16, 2022, post which the girls will be embarking on the largest world tour by a K-pop girl-group ever on October 15.
Q. Are you a Blink?
Yes
No