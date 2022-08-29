BLACKPINK sets record with 2 million Stock Pre-orders of their 2022 comeback BORN PINK

K-pop giant BLACKPINK has made history with a new milestone. The quartet displayed their soaring popularity with their 2022 comeback album BORN PINK.

On August 25, YG entertainment officially announced that BORN PINK had surpassed 2 million Stock Pre-Orders, making this the first ever album by any female artist to achieve this feat.

Stock Pre-Orders is the amount of album stock that is produced prior to an album's release. This figure is an estimate of demand calculated using a variety of factors, including how many albums fans have pre-ordered.

The fact that this is the group's second full-length album release makes the achievement all the more impressive.

BLACKPINK proved their heavy duty influence in the Korean music industry with a massive stock pre-order record. The girl group recently surpassed a whopping 2 million stock orders even before the album's release.

While the feat is definitely impressive, it is not surprising considering BLACKPINK's soaring popularity amongst the current generation.

The members have all proven their formidable might when it comes to brand rankings, with each member now heading major luxury brand endorsements alongside ruling digital streams.

However, this moment is special for BLINKs since the group fell behind in terms of physical sales when compared to girl groups like TWICE and Girls' Generation.

Ꮭ @BPBLINKSXX

“Blackpink can’t write song” - jensoo was credited

“Blackpink only have views” - highest charting kpop gg and 1M digital sales

“Blackpink low physicals” - first kpop gg to sold 1M



@BLACKPINK “Korea don’t like blackpink” - first idol group to achieve PAKS this year“Blackpink can’t write song” - jensoo was credited“Blackpink only have views” - highest charting kpop gg and 1M digital sales“Blackpink low physicals” - first kpop gg to sold 1M “Korea don’t like blackpink” - first idol group to achieve PAKS this year“Blackpink can’t write song” - jensoo was credited“Blackpink only have views” - highest charting kpop gg and 1M digital sales“Blackpink low physicals” - first kpop gg to sold 1M@BLACKPINK

mine @jnkysure WE ALL KNOW THAT YGE IS KNOWN FOR THEIR LOW PHYSICAL SALES IN THE PAST YEARS BUT TREASURE AND BLACKPINK ARE BREAKING BARRIERS FOR YGE. LOOK AT THEM SELLING 700K AND COUNTING FOR THE FIRST STEP SERIES AND 1M AND COUNTING FOR THE ALBUM.THESE ARTISTS ARE UNSTOPPABLE! CONGRATULATIONS WE ALL KNOW THAT YGE IS KNOWN FOR THEIR LOW PHYSICAL SALES IN THE PAST YEARS BUT TREASURE AND BLACKPINK ARE BREAKING BARRIERS FOR YGE. LOOK AT THEM SELLING 700K AND COUNTING FOR THE FIRST STEP SERIES AND 1M AND COUNTING FOR THE ALBUM.THESE ARTISTS ARE UNSTOPPABLE! CONGRATULATIONS

bornpink september 16 @P1NKVEN0M since them saying bp has low album sales, the chart bullying #, blackpink making english songs, faking spotify ads, faking blackpink buying views, the fake ads ss, bp promoting in the US, im telling you BLACKPINK karma always works fast and the best. since them saying bp has low album sales, the chart bullying #, blackpink making english songs, faking spotify ads, faking blackpink buying views, the fake ads ss, bp promoting in the US, im telling you BLACKPINK karma always works fast and the best.

pixie @lalalapinks ˚⁎⁺˳niko ⛓ @momohiraisgf every time someone says twice has high album sales bc they have “27283849292 albums” i will always laugh. look at the math i just did every time someone says twice has high album sales bc they have “27283849292 albums” i will always laugh. look at the math i just did https://t.co/SxUVKaFBYB Blackpink only have 3 albums + 2 Japanese versions and the live album, the others are only physical sales but not albums, in total they have sold 2.69 million despite having a very low number of albums, so don't try to warping Blackpink's work to justify twice's bad numbers twitter.com/momohiraisgf/s… Blackpink only have 3 albums + 2 Japanese versions and the live album, the others are only physical sales but not albums, in total they have sold 2.69 million despite having a very low number of albums, so don't try to warping Blackpink's work to justify twice's bad numbers twitter.com/momohiraisgf/s… https://t.co/4BjUjMlUHc

ً @prodjenIisa It's still CRAZY to me when blackpink gets dragged by gg stans in 2018-2019 for low sales..now their faves needed 2 years to catch up for THE ALBUM It's still CRAZY to me when blackpink gets dragged by gg stans in 2018-2019 for low sales..now their faves needed 2 years to catch up for THE ALBUM😭

Fans have called the comparisons unfair considering that the quartet have only had one full-length album and two mini-albums released. There were only two other Japanese versions. Considering all the records broken with only a few albums makes another case in point for BLACKPINK's immense success.

BLACKPINK made history in 2020 when they released THE ALBUM, their first full-length album, and created the record for being the first girl group in history to surpass 1 million Stock Pre-Orders.

BLACKPINK BLINK UNION @BLACKPINK_BBU @BLACKPINK ’s ‘THE ALBUM’ has now surpassed 1M pre-orders, becoming the 1st album by a Korean girl group to do so in history! .@BLACKPINK’s ‘THE ALBUM’ has now surpassed 1M pre-orders, becoming the 1st album by a Korean girl group to do so in history! https://t.co/TyBiVzRLfg

Physical sales are important for any K-pop group since agencies earn more profit from them compared to digital revenue.

A small number of physical sales bring in bigger profit margins for companies who need a relatively larger audience to generate the same revenue via digital streaming.

BLACKPINK's newest achievement has cemented their grand status in the music industry.

BLACKPINK returned to the music scene with their pre-release single Pink Venom

The K-pop quartet made their 2022 comeback with their pre-release single Pink Venom on August 24. The girls blew minds with their savage avatar.

The video scored a whopping 90.4 million views in its first 24 hours. It became the biggest 24-hour music video debut of 2022 and the third largest 24-hour music video debut of all time.

The K-pop group debuted their new single on the MTV VMAs stage. Group member Lisa created history at the VMAs by becoming the first female K-pop artist to win the “Best K-pop” award for her solo debut track LALISA.

Pink Venom is also the group's biggest music video debut ever.

The girls, who returned as a group after being promoted as solo artists in the past two years, already have six videos on YouTube that have over one billion views each.

Their second full-length album, BORN PINK, is slated to be released on September 16, 2022, post which the girls will be embarking on the largest world tour by a K-pop girl-group ever on October 15.

