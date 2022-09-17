5 times BLACKPINK’s Shut Down referenced their previous music videos

BLACKPINK’s most recent release, Shut Down, is a musical experience that BLINKs can’t get over. The global superstars came out with their album Born Pink on September 16, 2022, and made a comeback after almost two years. While their pre-release single Pink Venom set the tone for the album, the title track, Shut Down, offered fans everything they were expecting.

Like Pink Venom, this track also makes multiple references to the group’s previous music videos, including Playing with Fire, Whistle, and more. From Rosé driving a car similar to Kill This Love’s music video to Jisoo charming everyone with her umbrella appearance just as she did in Ddu-Du Ddu-Du, Shut Down is the epitome of past references and callbacks.

In light of this, let's look at some of BLACKPINK's previous music videos' references in Shut Down.

Rose’s chandelier, Jennie’s tank, and more: Five times BLACKPINK made references to their previous music videos in Shut Down

1) Lisa on the mystical bridge

Five seconds into Shut Down’s music video and BLINKs already knew where else they saw Lisa on the bridge. The Money singer was standing at the exact same bridge in BLACKPINK’s Playing with Fire that was released on November 1, 2016.

The bridge was in flames in Playing with Fire, but it offered a completely different aesthetic in Shut Down, signifying powerful tones while it rained cats and dogs. Lisa’s scintillating energy during her rap is nothing short of perfection, which is why she is a fan favorite.

2) The never-ending tale of Jennie on top of a tank

The iconic disco tank, first seen in BLACKPINK’s Ddu-Du Ddu-Du, is back with a bang in Shut Down. Jennie was once again spotted oozing her bold and sassy personality while sitting on it, just like a queen on her throne.

From similar poses to shopping bags hanging on the tank’s frontal end, this particular still from Shut Down couldn’t have been missed by BLINKs. Jennie was also seen rapping flawlessly in the title track, something that fans were extremely eager to witness.

3) Rosé is on top of the world, quite literally

BLACKPINK’s ballad queen Rosé didn’t disappoint her fans, who hailed her as the iconic chandelier queen after the release of Ddu-Du Ddu-Du. Appearing in a black outfit, she made sure to serve fans with the chandelier moment in Shut Down yet once again. However, this was not the only time the K-pop idol enjoyed the top view.

She also pulled off the scene from BLACKPINK’s 2016 track Whistle, where she sat on top of a spherical ball signifying the world. She looked phenomenal in her Balenciaga faux fur long coat and further showcased jaw-dropping outfit goals that had fans swooning over her.

4) Jisoo, the umbrella, and her backdrop

The Snowdrop actress, Jisoo, had not one but two references from their 2018 release Ddu-Du Ddu-Du. She gave another umbrella moment in Shut Down that took BLINKs by surprise.

Even more fascinating is the thoughtful color coding of the two umbrellas. While she used a black one in Ddu-Du Ddu-Du, the idol opted for a pink one in Shut Down, signifying their group’s name. Jisoo’s still from Ddu-Du Ddu-Du, where she passes the paparazzi clicking pictures of her, is also included in Shut Down.

5) Jennie’s burning passion for matchsticks

BLACKPINK made another exciting reference to Playing With Fire’s music video, this time it was the Chanel ambassador Jennie. The K-pop idol has a passion for fire and matchsticks, as reflected in both Shut Down and Playing With Fire.

Her confident look and fierce glances aimed directly at the camera were a showstopper. She also shared an Instagram story comparing the two stills and captioned it “If you know you know,” sending fans into a frenzy.

Undoubtedly, BLACKPINK has mastered the art of referencing their previous music videos, and Shut Down won’t be the last of the lot. The track has performed well on the charts; however, some fans have also expressed their disappointment. Shut Down follows the iconic classical composition of La Campanella by Niccolò Paganini with tints of hip-hop and bass sounds to give the track an excellent musical experience.

