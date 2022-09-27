From leaked Jeju photos to hacker's identity: 6 shocking V and Jennie dating saga developments

V and Jennie's dating news has been doing the rounds on the internet for quite some time now. Although fans are quite invested in it, the "leaks" have left their brains fried

However, this article is here to give V and Jennie's fans some context on this matter.

BTS V accidentally followed BLACKPINK’s Jennie on Instagram. This caused chaos amongst fans, and the Butter singer quickly issued a clarification on Weverse and said that “Instagram is difficult to understand”.

Soon after this, in May the V and Jennie were “spotted” driving to Jeju Island, a picturesque and quiet spot in Korea, to spend some supposed quality time together. Later, the BTS member was seen driving a car as the BLACKPINK member sat in the passenger seat.

Needless to say, chaos ensued after this and caused a raging battle among the K-pop fans.

While some were convinced the two were dating, others were shocked about it. Meanwhile, a few dismissed the rumors, even as some were convinced that the pictures were photoshopped.

Around the same time, a certain internet user, who went by @gurumiharibo became an infamous internet sensation for “leaking” V and Jennie’s photos. This caused mayhem in the K-pop fandom.

However, when several media outlets conducted their own investigation, hotel and airline staff did confirm that V and Jennie were together. At the time, YG Entertainment revealed they could not say much about this and BIG HIT MUSIC maintained a studied silence on the matter.

Since then, V and Jennie have been in the news almost every day, their personal lives dissected and scrutinized under the K-pop microscope day in and day out.

With multiple developments almost every day, it is difficult to keep up with the ongoing news. Thus, we have compiled a list of the six most shocking developments in the V and Jennie dating saga so far.

Are V and Jennie dating? 6 interesting developments about the rumors

In the latest development, notorious hacker @gurumiharibo released photos of V and Jennie’s lunch date in Gyeonggi province.

The two K-pop idols can be seen enjoying a meal, clicking photos and sharing good moments with one another. The pictures were uploaded to their private account with the caption - “You’re my other half.” The two have concealed their hair with caps, bucket hats and masks, but their eyes are a dead giveaway that the couple is V and Jennie.

While we cannot confirm whether V and Jennie are dating until we hear it from them or their agency, we are here to give the readers a quick rundown on the top 6 developments of the V and Jennie dating saga.

Please note: The events mentioned are not in a chronological order.

1) Who is Gurumi Haribo - the infamous hacker

In August, a curious K-pop fan, @Neon86342259 launched an internet probe against infamous hacker @gurumiharibo revealing their identity to K-pop fans. The latter is is a hacker who leaks K-pop idols’ private pictures and information for money.

An ex-entertainment journalist explained that hackers usually hack into K-pop idol’s phones and iCloud accounts and “leak” their personal pictures and information in exchange for money.

Meanwhile, @gurumiharibo has been threatening to leak more pictures of V and Jennie together, causing much annoyance and worry amongst their fans.

The pictures usually have their names as a watermark and they release photos on Telegram, another social networking app where they also interact with fans.

Fans are certain it is someone close to V and Jennie who has leaked the pictures because no one else would have been able to access such private pictures.

2) Jennie’s bath tub photo controversy

The most shocking and heart-breaking development in V and Jennie’s dating rumors was the BLACKPINK member’s bath tub photo leaked by @gurumiharibo. In the photo, the BLACKPINK member can be seen in a bathtub with a little black heart emoji at the bottom of the photo.

Shortly after the photo leak, it was reported that Jennie unfollowed everyone on her private Instagram account and blocked all her followers. Eagle-eyed fans noticed the BLACKPINK member unfollowed a certain Lee Joo-hyung, a mutual friend of the couple.

It is believed that he “leaked” their Jeju Island photos and worked in tandem with hacker @gurumiharibo in exchange for money. This bit is mere speculation and nothing is confirmed as of yet.

3) Jeju Island date photos

This was the beginning of everything. Notorious hacker @gurumiharibo leaked photos of the alleged couple spending some quality time together at Jeju Island earlier in May this year.

It seems like the two stars took a private trip to the picturesque island, away from the prying eyes of the media.

They can be seen doing regular couple-like things, visiting popular tourist spots, feeding animals and clicking wholesome pictures together.

In one of the photos, V can be seen planting an affectionate kiss on Jennie’s head as the BLACKPINK member smiles sweetly.

4) V and Jennie’s selfie saga

V and Jennie’s selfie saga has been a topic of discussion on the internet for quite some time now. It seemingly began after the hacker leaked a video of the two in V's makeup room. The leaked photo has V getting his hair and makeup done while Jennie was clicking a picture of the BTS member.

Fans refused to believe the veracity of the photos and called it photoshopped but @gurumiharibo continued releasing more photos of them together. This included a selca (selfie in Korean) in an elevator where the BTS member is leaning close to the SOLO singer.

Another photo was in the Butter singer’s home where they posed for a selca against the mirror and a picture of them on a video call together. This caused intense discussions on social media amongst K-pop fans.

5) New York date photos

One of the most significant developments in the V and Jennie dating saga has been their “secret New York date.”

It was reported in the media that the two idols, who left for New York at the same time for their personal schedules, will be catching up and spending time together.

YG Entertainment refuted the claims, stating that BLACKPINK will follow their work schedule and will not indulge in other activities while in New York.

However, infamous hacker @gurumiharibo released pictures of them renting out a cruise and enjoying the sights of New York.

It has also been revealed that they have been wearing a lot of “couple items” like matching caps, sunglasses, necklaces and earrings for a while now.

Fans have noted that they aren’t very ruffled about their dating news so far.

6) The two dancing and hugging together

So far, fans have seen the two K-pop idols pose for static pictures together, but there has been no other real-time interaction. However, a video of them dancing and hugging each other is the closest they will get to seeing the couple in close proximity.

The video was taken by @h_soon05 who claimed they saw them dance together at BORN PINK’s private dancing party. BLACKPINK recently made a comeback with BORN PINK and hosted a private listening party in Seoul's Seongsu district.

The guest list only included the members’ close friends and acquaintances and it is believed the Sweet Night singer was invited by Jennie herself.

It is also revealed to be their first “public relationship” as a “couple”.

BIG HIT MUSIC and YG Entertainment haven’t issued a statement on their dating rumors circulating till now.

