Fans believe V and Jennie’s hacker Gurumi Haribo is a YG Entertainment employee

Developments in the V and Jennie dating scandal are emerging daily, just as Gurumi Haribo continues to "leak" images. On September 28, 2022, in a Telegram chatroom, the hacker posted an unseen photo of BLACKPINK's Jisoo in Paris.

They mentioned that Jisoo was aware of these proceedings and urged the K-Pop idol to repost the photo, as this action would indicate the hackers were indeed spelling out authentic details.

Hours later, BLACKPINK's Jisoo posted the same photo on her Instagram account. This led to the speculation that Gurumi Haribo is none other than a YG Entertainment employee.

The belief stems from the fact that despite having a solo Instagram account, the idol is not the sole user of their social media handles. Marketing or social media teams generally utilize these accounts too.

Gurumi Haribo possessing the same unseen picture that Jisoo uploaded raised suspicions that they may have access to her Instagram account and other internal details.

Solo stans are labeling BLACKPINK's Jisoo as the V and Jennie dating hacker

BTS and BLACKPINK's fandoms have been abuzz since Twitter user @gurumiharibo began "leaking" images of V and Jennie's alleged relationship.

After the alleged V and Jennie couple photos were dismissed as edits, Gurumi Haribo brought the BLACKPINK member's fellow sister, Jisoo, into the picture. They posted an unreleased photo of the Snowdrop actress in Paris for the Dior Spring 2023 show. The hacker said that they knew Jisoo was in their Telegram chatroom. Thus, they went on to request:

“I have been told that Jisoo is somebody who knows the truth and is an honest and kind person… So please Jisoo, if you get this message, please post this unseen picture as a sign that you know Jennie and Taehyung (V) are hanging out and you (among others) can not speak about this…”

Unfortunately, the Snowdrop actress was labeled as the mastermind behind V and Jennie's alleged dating scandal. Akgaes, or problematic solo stans, have started berating Jisoo.

Unfortunately, the Snowdrop actress was labeled as the mastermind behind V and Jennie's alleged dating scandal. Akgaes, or problematic solo stans, have started berating Jisoo.

lili @LISASOLOlST so jisoo is the one behind gurumiharibo omg i cant believe she leaked her own group member private pics omg i lowkey feel bad for jennie unless she was with her too so jisoo is the one behind gurumiharibo omg i cant believe she leaked her own group member private pics omg i lowkey feel bad for jennie unless she was with her too

nada @needyvmin aint no way gurumiharibo posted that 14 hours ago and jisoo posted the pic 7 hours ago aint no way gurumiharibo posted that 14 hours ago and jisoo posted the pic 7 hours ago https://t.co/m2K2Urgl2G

Several fans rose to defend the Snowdrop actress. A few fans also claimed that the Paris photo was first uploaded on a Chinese media blog. They said that Gurumi Haribo took the photo from that blog and spun a narrative about the BLACKPINK member being a part of their group chat.

lola @lolalalalala_ imagine being a taennie in this economy and gurumi haribo says jisoo is in a telegram gc with 12 year olds imagine being a taennie in this economy and gurumi haribo says jisoo is in a telegram gc with 12 year olds 💀

Miss Korea's Fan @FunGamez3

#JISOO #gurumiharibo So Apparently Jisoo's Picture Was Posted In a website before she posted and that gurumi stole it So Apparently Jisoo's Picture Was Posted In a website before she posted and that gurumi stole it#JISOO #gurumiharibo https://t.co/lIHKlW5PZi

sakuraera25 @era_nyan i mean who seriously believes that Jisoo is in the tg group as what gurumiharibo said? like someon from YG team who's with Jisoo might have taken the picture and saved a copy for him/herself and leaked it to GH.(1) i mean who seriously believes that Jisoo is in the tg group as what gurumiharibo said? like someon from YG team who's with Jisoo might have taken the picture and saved a copy for him/herself and leaked it to GH.(1)

On the other hand, many commented that they were sure the hacker was one of YG Entertainment's employees. There have been multiple cases in the past where employees have broken confidentiality rules and betrayed idols.

k @kittymeowjennie If gurumiharibo is really a YG staff then this is a stupid decision they're making, they are going to get exposed now or later If gurumiharibo is really a YG staff then this is a stupid decision they're making, they are going to get exposed now or later

ppopki🍬 @cheonwoo__ yg and hybe should take serious legal actions against that gurumiharibo. it’s either yg’s staff or someone who has a vendetta against jnne. yg and hybe should take serious legal actions against that gurumiharibo. it’s either yg’s staff or someone who has a vendetta against jnne.

vesper @ksapfiral

Jisoo doesn't prove the truth of rumors. She ONLY PROVES THAT THE COMPANY IS INVOLVED gurumiharibo is so funny, being like: "Nobody believes me, so I'll involve Jisoo". lol. Who's next? Directir of YG? President?Jisoo doesn't prove the truth of rumors. She ONLY PROVES THAT THE COMPANY IS INVOLVED gurumiharibo is so funny, being like: "Nobody believes me, so I'll involve Jisoo". lol. Who's next? Directir of YG? President? 😆Jisoo doesn't prove the truth of rumors. She ONLY PROVES THAT THE COMPANY IS INVOLVED

Meanwhile, V and Jennie, along with their agencies, are ignoring the fiasco. Except for YG Entertainment's "we have nothing to say," no one has explicitly addressed the dating rumors.

However, BIGHIT MUSIC posted a statement announcing legal action against a "specific poster" on September 29. The agency shared that the suspect was identified and taken to the prosecutor's office after a detailed police investigation.

