BLACKPINK's Lisa credits BLINKs' enthusiasm during BORN PINK comeback as one of her biggest motivations

During her latest interview with CR Fashion Book, BLACKPINK's Lisa opened up about many aspects of her career as a global artist, sharing that BLINKs' (aka BLACKPINK's fandom) are her biggest motivation.

Donning gorgeous outfits, the Lalisa singer looked stunning as she discussed the process behind launching her new project with her fellow members. The Thai-born K-pop idol also dished on her fashion picks and experience as a rookie celebrity fashion model.

“Before our comebacks, we always get into lengthy conversations about what we can do to improve."

In addition to this, Lisa shared that to provide their fans with something new every time, the quartet - Lisa, Jennie, Rosé , and Jisoo - spend hours discussing music videos, choreography, hair color, and outfits.

BLACKPINK's Lisa cited BLINKs as her biggest motivation during BORN PINK comeback

While speaking to the fashion magazine, Lisa talked about their fans being their number one supporters and also one of the major reasons behind the hit girl group's constant efforts and hard work.

“Their reactions are one of my biggest motivations. Their constant support always inspires me to aim for the better.”

According to the rapper, BLINKs were her biggest motivation, especially during her latest release, BORN PINK. The YG Entertainment girl group released their second studio album this Friday, soon after the release of their hit pre-release single, Pink Venom.

Unsurprisingly, the album and tracks are performing well on the charts, and have created several impeccable records. Moreover, with fans always supporting the group, BLACKPINK is sure to work harder in future to produce more music.

Although the group made their debut after nearly two years, BLACKPINK's Lisa has hardly taken a break. She revealed that in the last two years, she has been working on new music.

As an artist, the Money singer is taking her time to perfect other additional skills by focusing on other interests, like fashion and photography.

BLACKPINK's Lisa is also known around the world as an impeccable fashion icon; the singer endorses brands like Moonshot, Bulgari, and Celine. Recently, she hit the Celine runway as a celebrity fashion model and became the talk of social media.

During her interview, she confessed:

“Being able to walk on the runway as a model itself was a great honor, as the Celine show is a dream stage for every model."

Even for her pictorial for the CR Fashion Book F/W 2022 issue, BLACKPINK's Lisa was seen wearing an all-Celine attire. Needless to say, she managed to steal all the spotlight and could very easily be mistaken for a professional supermodel.

