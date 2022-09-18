BLACKPINK creates history on Hanteo Chart surpassing 1 million 1st day sales with 'BORN PINK'

YG Entertainment's girl group BLACKPINK has added another spectacular record to their list of achievements with their latest album, BORN PINK. Following the album's release on September 16 KST, the South Korean quartet made history by selling over one million copies on the first day, according to Hanteo chart.

It's only been a day since the four-member group released their second Korean-language studio album, and they're already topping all major music charts. Shut Down, the album's title track, is currently number one on iTunes worldwide.

As per the reports collected from Hanteo Charts, BORN PINK sold an impressive total of 1,011,266 on September 16 alone, becoming the first album to do so by female artists in the chart's history.

The girl group is the third artist to do so, joining BTS and SEVENTEEN, who have previously sold over one million albums on Hanteo.

BLACKPINK break records all over the world with second album BORN PINK and title track Shut Down

Besides creating history on Hanteo, BLACKPINK also broke major records with their incredible tracks on the album. Born Pink surpassed the group's personal first-day sales record of 589,310, previously held by their 2020 album, THE ALBUM.

Additionally, Pink Venom, the pre-release single from the album, became the fastest K-pop music video of 2022 to surpass 300 million views. It also made history by topping the iTunes charts in 78 regions, including the UK, Germany, France, Canada, Australia, Brazil, and more.

According to YG Entertainment, BORN PINK also topped the iTunes Album Charts in 54 different nations, including the United States and the United Kingdom. In addition, the album topped the Apple Music charts in 60 different countries.

Meanwhile, Shut Down has skyrocketed to number 1 on iTunes in 43 territories, also topping China's QQ Music real-time chart.

It's fine to say that the BLACKPINK girls—Lisa, Rose, Jennie, and Jisoo—are ready to break new ground, with BLINKS cheering them on from all over the world.

BLACKPINK's Born Pink World Tour

The girls' chart-topping songs are available to listen to on all major platforms. Fans will soon be able to watch the quartet perform live on their Born Pink World Tour, which will commence on October 15, 2022, in Seoul.

They will also hit major international destinations, including London, Paris, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Hamilton, Bangkok, Berlin, Riyadh, Sydney, Melbourne, Manila, Singapore, and more.

