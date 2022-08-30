Pink Venom: BLACKPINK's pre-release track becomes fastest 2022 K-pop MV to grab 200m views

BLACKPINK took the internet by storm with the release of their 2022 comeback, Pink Venom. The pre-release single, released on August 19, has surpassed 200m views on YouTube, becoming the fastest music video in 2022 to achieve this feat.
In just seven days and 13 hours, the music video surpassed the coveted 200 million mark on August 27. With Pink Venom, the quartet has dethroned PSY and BTS' Suga's collaboration single That That and has become the fastest K-pop music video to reach 100 million views on YouTube.
The single has the girls of BLACKPINK stunning fans with their savage side once again.
BLACKPINK breaks records with pre-release single Pink Venom
After being on hiatus for two years, K-pop queens BLACKPINK have returned with another hard-hitting single, Pink Venom. The members, who were busy promoting their solo projects, showcased their massive popularity again.
The spunky music video of the song made headlines for becoming the fastest music video to reach 90.4 million views on YouTube within 24 hours.
The group surpassed 200 million views within seven days and 13 hours. Pink Venom is also the group's second fastest music video to reach 200 million views after How You Like That.
Pink Venom is now their 11th group music video to surpass 200 million views, following Lovesick Girls, BOOMBAYAH, As If It's Your Last, Playing with Fire, Whistle, DDU-DU DDU-DU, KILL THIS LOVE, STAY, How You Like That, and Ice Cream.
Fans haven't been able to stay calm and have been working hard to stream the song on every platform to ensure their patron K-pop group gets the most successful comeback of their lives.
The song also made history by becoming the first single to directly debut at No.1 on Billboard's Hot Trending Songs chart.
On Korean digital charts, Pink Venom is now ranking no. 1 on Melon real-time, no. 1 on Bugs, no. 1 on Genie, and no. 3 on Flo.
The K-pop group's new single has also topped the iTunes chart in 73 countries and regions, including the United States, and debuted at no. 1 on the iTunes Song Chart. This is the quartet's first song to reign over iTunes in the UK.
The song is being praised for its catchy lyrics and heavy rap style, which is signature to YG Entertainment's groups but mostly for the Korean cultural elements promoted in the music video, like the sounds of traditional Korean instruments.
BLACKPINK to release full comeback album on September 16
YG Entertainment has previously announced that the full album will be released on September 16, 2022.
They also announced that there would be a music video for the title song of the second full-length coming out. The videos of Pink Venom and the upcoming title song were supposed to be the biggest budget music videos from YG Entertainment to date.
With the massive success of the previous single, there is no doubt about BLACKPINK's ability to overshadow its past achievements with every new project and achieve new heights.