Pink Venom: BLACKPINK's pre-release track becomes fastest 2022 K-pop MV to grab 200m views

BLACKPINK took the internet by storm with the release of their 2022 comeback, Pink Venom. The pre-release single, released on August 19, has surpassed 200m views on YouTube, becoming the fastest music video in 2022 to achieve this feat.

In just seven days and 13 hours, the music video surpassed the coveted 200 million mark on August 27. With Pink Venom, the quartet has dethroned PSY and BTS' Suga's collaboration single That That and has become the fastest K-pop music video to reach 100 million views on YouTube.

ITZY Charts | CHECKMATE ≷ @ITZYChartsData



1. BLACKPINK 'Pink Venom' — 1 day

2. PSY (prod. & feat. SUGA of BTS) 'That That' — 7 days

3. BTS 'Yet To Come' — 9 days

4. Charlie Puth (feat Jung Kook of BTS) 'Left And Right' — 18 days

5. Fastest 2022 K-Pop MVs to surpass 100M views on YouTube:1. BLACKPINK 'Pink Venom' — 1 day2. PSY (prod. & feat. SUGA of BTS) 'That That' — 7 days3. BTS 'Yet To Come' — 9 days4. Charlie Puth (feat Jung Kook of BTS) 'Left And Right' — 18 days5. #ITZY_SNEAKERS — 42 days Fastest 2022 K-Pop MVs to surpass 100M views on YouTube:1. BLACKPINK 'Pink Venom' — 1 day2. PSY (prod. & feat. SUGA of BTS) 'That That' — 7 days3. BTS 'Yet To Come' — 9 days4. Charlie Puth (feat Jung Kook of BTS) 'Left And Right' — 18 days5. #ITZY_SNEAKERS — 42 days 👑👟

The single has the girls of BLACKPINK stunning fans with their savage side once again.

BLACKPINK breaks records with pre-release single Pink Venom

After being on hiatus for two years, K-pop queens BLACKPINK have returned with another hard-hitting single, Pink Venom. The members, who were busy promoting their solo projects, showcased their massive popularity again.

The spunky music video of the song made headlines for becoming the fastest music video to reach 90.4 million views on YouTube within 24 hours.

젠바 🙈💕 @blackpinkbabo YT CONFIRMED THAT PINK VENOM HAD 90.4M VIEWS IN THE FIRST 24 HOURS! CONGRATS BLACKPINK 🤍 @Blackpink YT CONFIRMED THAT PINK VENOM HAD 90.4M VIEWS IN THE FIRST 24 HOURS! CONGRATS BLACKPINK 🤍 @Blackpink https://t.co/JkDDxkLiVW

The group surpassed 200 million views within seven days and 13 hours. Pink Venom is also the group's second fastest music video to reach 200 million views after How You Like That.

Pink Venom is now their 11th group music video to surpass 200 million views, following Lovesick Girls, BOOMBAYAH, As If It's Your Last, Playing with Fire, Whistle, DDU-DU DDU-DU, KILL THIS LOVE, STAY, How You Like That, and Ice Cream.

Lei ☃️ @baddestjendeuk good morning to pink venom hitting 200M views EXACTLY 🤩 good morning to pink venom hitting 200M views EXACTLY 🤩 https://t.co/NaAj8O46Y0

Fans haven't been able to stay calm and have been working hard to stream the song on every platform to ensure their patron K-pop group gets the most successful comeback of their lives.

The song also made history by becoming the first single to directly debut at No.1 on Billboard's Hot Trending Songs chart.

On Korean digital charts, Pink Venom is now ranking no. 1 on Melon real-time, no. 1 on Bugs, no. 1 on Genie, and no. 3 on Flo.

The K-pop group's new single has also topped the iTunes chart in 73 countries and regions, including the United States, and debuted at no. 1 on the iTunes Song Chart. This is the quartet's first song to reign over iTunes in the UK.

ً @laIisalover pink venom on charts this year:

#1 billboard global 200

#1 billboard global 200 excl US

#1 global spotify chart

#1 worldwide itunes

#1 biggest debut on youtube

#1 biggest spotify debut by kpop act

pink venom on charts this year:#1 billboard global 200 #1 billboard global 200 excl US #1 global spotify chart #1 worldwide itunes #1 biggest debut on youtube #1 biggest spotify debut by kpop acthttps://t.co/ZFaf51k5Ks

The song is being praised for its catchy lyrics and heavy rap style, which is signature to YG Entertainment's groups but mostly for the Korean cultural elements promoted in the music video, like the sounds of traditional Korean instruments.

BLACKPINK to release full comeback album on September 16

YG Entertainment has previously announced that the full album will be released on September 16, 2022.

They also announced that there would be a music video for the title song of the second full-length coming out. The videos of Pink Venom and the upcoming title song were supposed to be the biggest budget music videos from YG Entertainment to date.

With the massive success of the previous single, there is no doubt about BLACKPINK's ability to overshadow its past achievements with every new project and achieve new heights.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das