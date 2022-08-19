10 things every BLACKPINK fan must know

BLACKPINK is undeniably the most popular global phenomenon at the moment, breaking records and making history in everything they do. After completing six successful years as a group of four, the group still hustles and gratifies their fans with back-to-back updates. Debuting in 2016 under YG Entertainment, the quartet soon became an iconic girl crush group. With the members returning back to the K-Pop scene after a while, here is a piece that will take you down memory lane, proving why the band stands out as the present-day queen of K-Pop.

From Guinness records to Presidential recognition: BLACKPINK facts you must know

1) Thirteen days after their debut

After waiting for years, YG Entertainment revealed BLACKPINK as their second girl group and the successors of 2NE1. The band began its journey as an “it group of the third generation” by winning first place on the music show, Inkigayo, just thirteen days after making their debut. This helped them break the record of being the girl group with the shortest time win on a music program after their debut in 2016. Their debut title tracks, BOOMBAYAH and Whistle, were greatly received by fans around the world, making the tracks hit No. 1 and 2 in the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart.

BLACKPINK's first win

2) The 1 billion views

The music video of the song DDU-DU DDU-DU from the group’s first korean EP Square Up became the first ever video from a K-Pop group that surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube. According to Billboard, “Psy’s Gangnam Style became the first video on the internet to be viewed 1 billion times back in 2012, and 2013’s Gentleman also surpassed the marker following its release.” However, BLACKPINK became the only K-Pop girl group to cross the milestone approximately five months after the music video's release, much sooner than PSY's records. The quartet, as well as the entire YG FAMILY, celebrated the achievement by posting it on Twitter.

The title track is not just a trend setter but became the group's first song to be certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America, making them the first K-pop girl group to be recognized by the RIAA.

3) Guinnuess records

When BLACKPINK returns, we know that they are not here for an easy game. The group’s single DDU-DU DDU-DU isn’t the only track to rise to fame and break records. The lead track, How You Like That, from their first full-length album, garnered the group 5 Guinness records in 2020.

According to Guinness World Records, the quartet surpassed BTS and achieved new records:

Most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours

Most viewed music video on YouTube in 24 hours

Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group

The other two new titles were:

Most viewers for the premiere of a video on YouTube

Most viewers for the premiere of a music video on YouTube

4) The YouTube’s Diamond Play Button

With back-to-back record-breaking moments, the group obviously became the first ever K-Pop girl band to receive YouTube’s Diamond Play Button with 10 million subscribers. Following BTS’ record of being the first K-Pop group and K-Pop boy group to receive the Diamond Play Button, BLACKPINK became the second group on August 23, 2018.

BLACKPINK took to their official Instagram to express their gratitude and excitement by posting a group pic of everyone fondly holding the shimmering Diamond Play Button.

5) The Coachella

Coachella is the most well-known and heavily attended summer music festival in the US. The grand music event extends for two successive three-day weekends with a line-up of artists and acts of huge names.

In 2019, BLACKPINK performed at Coachella on the festival’s 20th anniversary, crowning them as the first ever K-Pop group to stage at Coachella. The girls ignited the place with their strong presence and mind-blowing performances, entertaining BLINKs and music lovers alike. The setlist included some of the group’s greatest hits such as DDU-DU DDU-DU, Kill This Love, Whistle, Playing with Fire, Solo (Jennie’s solo) and the collaborative track with Dua Lipa, Kiss and Make Up.

6) Designers BLACPINK

As much as BLACKPINK likes setting stages on fire, the members have a huge heart for anything that involves BLINKs. On May 23, 2018, YG Entertainment revealed the official lightstick by posting several different images of the group’s lightstick via YG Select's Instagram.

In the description of the post, it was revealed that the members themselves have participated in making the design of the lightstick. Bl-ping-bong (the name of the lightstick) is definitely one of the prettiest with pink hearts on both sides, symbolizing a toy hammer.

7) Generous acts

BLACKPINK has always been a positive influence on their fans through their music and their philanthropic acts. Their generous act of giving began in 2018 when the group decided to donate their Elle Style Awards prize money worth ₩20 million (around US$16,630) to low-income and single-parent households in South Korea in order to encourage the youngsters of the nation. The members compassion for the society continued with the contribution of ₩40 million (around US$33,300) for the victims of the Goseong wildfire in South Korea, and ₩500 million to pay for damage repair caused by the wildfires that happened in Gangwon and Gyeongbuk.

×+ •ᴗ• @poopheyy

• BLACKPINK each donating 10 million won each, total 40 million to help the Sokcho Fire victims



I am proud to be stanning generous angels and I am proud to be a BLINK • BLACKPINK cancelling their comeback press conference in view of the Sokcho Fire• BLACKPINK each donating 10 million won each, total 40 million to help the Sokcho Fire victimsI am proud to be stanning generous angels and I am proud to be a BLINK • BLACKPINK cancelling their comeback press conference in view of the Sokcho Fire• BLACKPINK each donating 10 million won each, total 40 million to help the Sokcho Fire victimsI am proud to be stanning generous angels and I am proud to be a BLINK 💕 https://t.co/7Nrf7PHdBv

In 2020, BLACKPINK released face masks via Bravado for charity. In addition, they were also one of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference promoters to spread awareness on climate issue worldwide.

8) The "Visionary" figure

The group’s professional achievements and benevolent acts towards society earned them the honor of being recognized as one of the ten "2020 Visionary" figures, as selected by CJ E&M, a South Korean entertainment and mass media company. According to CJ ENM’s Marketing and Commerce head, the "Visionary" icons are the ones who comfort the public, think about the future, and offer a new direction in their own language.

The chosen ten, including BLACKPINK, were introduced in a special section during the Asian Music Awards 2020 MAMA.

9) Presidential recognition

BLACKPINK's impact is celebrated globally as they were acknowledged as a global K-pop phenomenon by former South Korean President, Moon Jae-in. In 2021, the 12th president mentioned the four-piece act along with BTS as a "source of hope and happiness" around the world. The address was broadcast live from the Blue House on January 11, 2021.

Raphael Rashid @koryodynasty President Moon Jae-in during New Year's address:



"BTS, Blackpink, as well as the movie Parasite as well as other K-contents... are giving hope and happiness to many around the world". President Moon Jae-in during New Year's address:"BTS, Blackpink, as well as the movie Parasite as well as other K-contents... are giving hope and happiness to many around the world". https://t.co/4qb6F5Ao0n

10) Record for the most pre-order album

With the announcement of BLACKPINK’s comeback, the members are already on the move to break records and take the crown. After almost two years of waiting, the girls are back with their second studio album, BORN PINK. The excitement was indeed huge, leading the ladies to break the record for the most pre-ordered album by a girl group on its first day on ktown4u, one of the most popular online stores for Kpop Albums, Goods, K-Food, and K-Beauty.

The pre-orders for the upcoming album started on August 11, and in just eight hours, BLACKPINK broke the record, surpassing the 84,000 pre-orders on Ktown4u.

BLACKPINK’s journey has always been full of pleasant surprises. Staying true to their laurels and awards, the members continue to soar high in everything they do.

Following the announcement of their full-length album, the group is set to travel around the world on their 36-city Born Pink world tour, spanning from October 2022 to June 2023. The worldwide stars will also be making their US award show debut by performing their pre-release single, Pink Venom, at this year’s 2022 Video Music Awards (VMAs).

BLACKINK is back with their pre-release single PINK VENOM, accompanied by a riveting music video. Can’t wait to see BLACKPINK in our area!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar