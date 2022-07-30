All of BLACKPINK’s music videos that surpassed one billion views on YouTube

Globally acclaimed girl group BLACKPINK has achieved milestones within just a few years of debuting. From breaking multiple Guinness World records to signing deals with the most luxurious brands in the world, they have given BLINKs all the reasons to swoon over them.

Although BLACKPINK has not been consistent when it comes to making comebacks as compared to other groups of the same stature, they surely have given some gems to the K-pop music industry.

ً @GIRL0VESICK #BLACKPINK ’s "DDU-DU DDU-DU" has now surpassed 1.9 billion views on YouTube, and it becomes THE FIRST music video by a K-Pop group to reach this milestone in history, no one is doing it like them. #BLACKPINK’s "DDU-DU DDU-DU" has now surpassed 1.9 billion views on YouTube, and it becomes THE FIRST music video by a K-Pop group to reach this milestone in history, no one is doing it like them. https://t.co/Bge55n9R8r

With several of their songs crossing the one billion views mark on YouTube, there is no imagining what the girl band can achieve in the upcoming years. Let us take a look at all the songs by BLACKPINK that have over one billion views at the moment.

Boombayah, Kill This Love, and 3 other BLACKPINK music videos that have crossed one billion views on YouTube

1) How You Like That (1.1 billion views)

Released on June 26, 2020, as the lead single of The Album, How You Like That has elements of EDM, trap, and club. The track ranked number one on the Gaon Digital Chart for three consecutive weeks, a feat remarkable for a K-pop girl group.

The music video is nothing short of stunning. The glamorous and sparkling decor is quite appealing as the video alternates between red, fierce backdrops and white, serene ones. The video offers a wide range of distinct aesthetics that are weaved together perfectly. This BLACKPINK number also won at the APAN Music Awards for Best Music Video.

2) DDU-DU-DDU-DU (1.9 billion views)

Released on June 15, 2018, as part of their album Square Up, DDU-DU-DDU-DU not only topped the national charts in Malaysia and Singapore but also peaked atop the Billboard K-pop Hot 100 and World Digital Songs charts.

The colorful smoke bombs capture the viewer's attention almost immediately. The catchy dance moves and tunes are unforgettable. Even BTS’ Jin couldn’t resist dancing to the beats of BLACKPINK’s DDU-DU-DDU-DU at MAMA 2018.

The music video became the first and fastest music video by a K-pop group to reach 1 billion views. Moreover, this BLACKPINK track is currently the most viewed music video by a K-pop girl group on YouTube.

3) Kill This Love (1.6 billion views)

This pop track’s music video was released on April 4, 2019, and instantly broke the record for garnering the most views within 24 hours. It was also the highest-charting female K-pop song on the Billboard Hot 100 at the time, signifying the group's immense popularity.

The Kill This Love music video features impressive choreography. The chorus, in particular, is very catchy. With slow-motion aesthetics and the blasts in the backdrop, this number mesmerizes fans and gives them a cinematic experience.

The girls’ bold personalities are reflected in the music video. Jisoo’s breathtaking visuals, especially after Lisa’s rap verse, are quite captivating.

4) As If It’s Your Last (1.1 billion views)

This single was released on June 22, 2017. It ranked number two on the K-pop Hot 100 and number three on the Gaon Digital Chart. As If It’s Your Last offers elements of synth-pop, moombahton, house, and reggae.

With a lot of finger hearts and pink hues, this track is the most adorable BLACKPINK creation. The chorus is quite addictive, and one of the main reasons why BLINKs continue to be obsessed with this number.

The color palette of the music video is a perfect mix of chic and grace. Although fans wish for a better rap verse for Lisa in this track, the pop number is still a massive hit.

5) Boombayah (1.4 billion views)

Boombayah was released as part of the group’s Square One album on August 8, 2016. It became the first K-pop debut music video to surpass 1 billion views on YouTube in October 2020. The song was featured in the dance rhythm game Just Dance 2022 and Wu Assassins, a Netflix television series.

Dressed in funky clothing, BLACKPINK members serve a power-packed performance in the Boombayah music video. Fans were especially amazed to witness Jennie’s rapping skills.

Considering Boombayah was part of their debut album, the members did a phenomenal job with their choreography. It certainly paved the way for them in the K-pop music industry.

Pop Base @PopBase For their upcoming comeback, BLACKPINK is said to be working on the biggest music video and tour by a girl group ever. For their upcoming comeback, BLACKPINK is said to be working on the biggest music video and tour by a girl group ever. https://t.co/TzOxYT5r8U

The group has a loyal fanbase and the response to their music videos is a testament to the group’s popularity. Even with an irregular song release pattern, the girl group has reached the zenith in little to no time.

Fans now await their next comeback which is scheduled for August 2022.

