August 2022 K-pop comebacks: BLACKPINK, TXT, and more

K-pop comebacks this August 2022 will surely set your heart on fire. From globally-renowned third-generation groups to solo releases, the August lineup is impeccable and exciting.

However, with an extraordinary K-pop comeback lineup comes fierce competition. It would be interesting to see which K-pop artists hail high with their comebacks. While international fans are most excited for BLACKPINK, the second-generation girl group, Girls’ Generation, has a firm hold on the South Korean K-pop stans.

In light of this let’s look at the K-pop comebacks this August.

K-pop comebacks that are ready for a thunderous show this August 2022

1) Girls’ Generation (SNSD)

'넘사벽 클래스'로 여름 가요계 평정 예고



The legends are back!



The legends are back!

The second-generation K-pop girl group Girls' Generation is set to make a comeback in August 2022. The announcement came on May 17, 2022, via their official Twitter account. The iconic girl band will return to reign the music industry with their new release to commemorate their 15th anniversary.

Girls’ Generation was originally a nine-member group until Jessica parted ways in September 2014. Girl’s Generation was on a hiatus for over five years. Their previous album, also their sixth album, Holiday Night, was released in August 2017.

The eight-member group shook the internet with their comeback news since they are considered legendary by fans. They have significant hits such as Lion Heart, Tell Me Your Wish (Genie), and, Gee, Oh!, among many others.

2) BLACKPINK

The globally renowned girl band BLACKPINK will make a return this August 2022. This incredible update made by YG Entertainment on July 6, 2022, left fans in a frenzy. This is, without a doubt, the most anticipated K-pop comeback.

Additionally, according to the update, BLACKPINK will also set out on a world tour.

“In order to expand BLACKPINK’s emotional connection with fans all over the world, they will set out for the largest-scale world tour in K-pop girl group history until the end of the year along with their comeback. Furthermore, big projects fitting of that status will continuously follow.”

BLACKPINK’s last full-group album, The Album, came nearly two years ago in October 2020. Amidst the pause in group activities, the members released their solo projects. Lisa’s LALISA, Rose’s R, and Jennie’s Solo were hugely acclaimed.

3) TWICE

"BETWEEN 1&2"



Release on

2022.08.26 FRI 1PM KST/0AM EST



Worldwide Pre-order Starts

2022.07.26 TUE 1PM KST/0AM EST



#TWICE #트와이스 #BETWEEN1and2

#TWICE #트와이스 #BETWEEN1and2
#ThankYouONCE #ForeverWithONCE

On July 12, 2022, TWICE’s official Twitter account sent fans into a frenzy by announcing their comeback. The group is all set to charm fans with their 11th mini-album Between 1&2 on August 26, 2022.

They also shared a poster for Between 1&2, which had a light switch with a pink heart. This new album will come after the release of their 2021 release Formula of Love: O+T=<3 which was enjoyed by fans worldwide.

4) Tomorrow X Together (TXT)

The fourth-generation boy band Tomorrow X Together has become a fan favorite in just a few years. The group has left no stone unturned when it comes to serving fans with top-notch art. It’s safe to say that this K-pop comeback holds the potential to steal the show.

On June 28, 2022, TXT took to its Twitter handle to announce their comeback. They are set to release their third Japanese single, Good Boy Gone Bad, on August 31, 2022.

The powerhouse is not stopping, as their latest mini album minisode 2: Thursday’s Child became the first K-pop album of 2022 to spend eight consecutive weeks on The Billboard 200.

5) IVE

Adding to the magnificent list of K-pop comebacks is the girl band IVE. Starship Entertainment, the group's agency, on July 18, issued an official statement confirming the news.

"Ive is working hard to prepare for a comeback in August."

The update came nearly three months after the group released LOVE DIVE on April 5, 2022. The single earned a massive reception, surpassing 100 million streams on Spotify.

It would be interesting to witness the six-member band in line with other renowned girl groups, BLACKPICK, Girls' Generation, and TWICE.

6) CRAXY

The five-member group, CRAXY, announced their third mini-album Who Am I scheduled for August 16, 2022. The news of the K-pop group's comeback came on June 24, 2022, via their official Instagram account.

The girl group made their debut on March 3, 2022, under SAI Entertainment with their first full-length album, My universe. The group has not received much acclaim from K-pop stans yet, however, their upcoming release binds hope.

7) DIA

my dia supposedly making their final comeback in august with the top 3 ggs NAHHHHHJJJKHK

Debuted on September 17, 2015, the six-member girl group is expected to make a comeback this August. According to some reports, the new release might be the last album marking DIA’s exit as a band. However, according to a DIA representative,

“There is still some time remaining (for their contracts to end). It is difficult to say whether the August album will be the last album.”

The group will come back to the limelight after two years. Their last release was their sixth mini-album Flower 4 Seasons in June 2020.

8) Choi Ye-Na

Choi Ye-na, popularly known as Yena, is set to make her solo comeback just six months after her first solo project Smiley, which was released on January 17, 2022.

The poster for her new EP, Smartphone, was shared on July 16, 2022, via her official Twitter account. Accordingly, Yena is set to make her comeback on August 3, 2022, at 6 pm KST. Fans are excited to see what the former IZ*ONE member has to offer this time.

Meanwhile, there have been multiple speculations about some more K-pop comebacks this August 2022. Based on various sources and trends on social media platforms, fans are expecting K-pop groups like Red Velvet and NCT 127 to release new music.

Additionally, soloist Ha Sung-woon might also serve the industry with his projects, but no confirmation or dates have been provided so far. Without a doubt, the K-pop comebacks this August will be fierce.

