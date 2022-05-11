K-pop girl group DIA to reportedly release final album in August, PocketDol Studios responds

World-famous K-pop girl group DIA will make a comeback in the music industry this summer and greet fans after their extended hiatus that lasted for two years and four months. According to reports, this might be the group’s final album as the members’ contracts are scheduled to expire shortly.

The South Korean girl group was formed by MBK Entertainment (now PocketDol Studios) back in 2015. The group currently consists of six members: Eunice, Jueun, Huihyeon, Yebin, Chaeyeon and Eunchae. They officially debuted on September 17, 2015, with their lead digital single Somehow from their debut album, Do It Amazing.

DIA confirmed to make August comeback

On May 11, various K-media outlets reported that the K-pop girl group is gearing up to release one final album in August 2022 before its contract expires with the agency PocketDol Studios. The report stated that the members will be parting ways and focusing on individual activities after wrapping up their album promotion as a six-member group.

In response to the reports, a representative of the group’s agency stated that the exact details regarding the remaining time left before the group’s contract ends are still in talks.

"The exact details regarding the remaining period of the members’ exclusive contracts are still under discussion."

The representative further stated:

"There is still some time remaining. It is difficult to say whether the August album will be the last album."

The K-pop girl group’s exclusive contract with PocketDol Studios will expire in September. The group will most likely release their final album in August so that they can carry out various activities after their final farewell to fans.

If they carry forward with their plans, the comeback will mark the group’s return to the K-pop music industry after two years and four months. Their previous mini-album Flower 4 Seasons, dropped back in June 2020.

DIA has seen frequent group changes in their career of seven years. Group member Seunghee departed in April 2016 to focus on her acting career. Later, Eujin, too, decided to leave the group in May 2018 to focus on her health.

Group member Jenny left in July 2019 due to health issues. Most recently, Somyi left the group in January 2022 after her music contract ended.

