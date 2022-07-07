Girls' Generation's YoonA fawns over Timothée Chalamet as she names him the one Hollywood celebrity she would date in a heartbeat

Girls' Generation or SNSD's YoonA recently dished on the Hollywood celebrity that she would like to date and even kiss without thinking twice. It was none other than DUNE actor Timothée Chalamet, who she had previously admitted to having a celebrity crush on.

On Soshi TamTam's latest episode that aired on July 5, the girl group began discussing their MBTIs. The MBTI results soon led to the group playing a dating balance game. The situation was hilarious and they had to pick from a this vs. that concept.

The balance game included situations such as someone asking them to kiss or suddenly kissing them, asking them or just telling them to be their girlfriend, etc. It was in one of these situations when the idol mentioned Timothée Chalamet again.

Though K-pop groups generally stay away from anything remotely related to dating, discussing relationships, marriage and family becomes a bit easier if they’re senior idols.

An SNSD dating balance game once again reveals YoonA’s crush on Timothée Chalamet

Soshi TamTam premiered on July 5 and has already given fans an exciting look into SNSD, particularly YoonA. In one of the segments, the group members played several games to make their bus trip more interesting.

The discussion started with members’ MBTI personalities. The group then began a dating balance game based on the results. One of the situations presented in the balance game was choosing someone who would ask,

“Will you be my girlfriend?”

Or choose someone who would be straight-forward with them and say,

“Be my girlfriend!”

YoonA gave her two cents on choosing the latter option. She said the first option made her think that the person on the other side was afraid of commitment. She said she would prefer someone who is upfront and directly tells her to date them.

Member Sooyeon took the opportunity to tease YoonA and asked her what she would do if it was Timothée Chalamet who asked her the question. The members erupted into laughter as the 32-year-old idol didn’t hesitate for a second and instantly replied with a yes. She said,

“For Timothée Chalamet, would you want to, can I kiss, everything’s okay!”

Soshi TamTam wasn’t the first time the idol professed her love for the Call Me by Your Name actor. Last year, the idol-actress posted an Instagram story with the actor’s photo and added the names of his famous movies as hashtags.

bee @blewbluee what kind of pelet did u USE 🏻 not at my girls yoona and taeri simping over timothéewhat kind of pelet did u USE @RealChalamet not at my girls yoona and taeri simping over timothée😭 what kind of pelet did u USE @RealChalamet🙏🏻 https://t.co/MqjO2JCiS6

The K-pop industry is currently basking under the various OT8 content SNSD is releasing ahead of their 15 year anniversary. One of them, the group’s own reality show, Soshi TamTam, offers fans much-awaited insights into the group's long-lasting friendship.

The eight-episode reality show Soshi TamTam airs every Tuesday on JTBC. The second episode will be released on July 12. Earlier this year, SM Entertainment announced that the group will be making an OT8 comeback with a new album in August as part of their 15th anniversary.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far