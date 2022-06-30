Girls' Generation's Sooyoung and YoonA's 15-year friendship shine as duo enjoys meal together

On June 28, 2022, Girls' Generation's Sooyoung posted a picture with YoonA showing their 15 years of precious bond. In the post, both singers can be seen enjoying a meal from Subway. They both looked beautiful in black comfy outfits sitting by each other’s side. Girls' Generation’s Sooyoung posted a photo on her Instagram with the heartwarming caption,

"My meal friend for the 15th year."

YoonA also replied with a sweet comment on Sooyoung's post,

"A nice unni (sister) who shares her food with me when I say I'm hungry."

Fans also mentioned in the lovely comments that their favorites are in one frame and expressed how much they love them.

Meanwhile, Girls' Generation's Sooyoung was also thriving in the Korean entertainment industry and finished shooting for her upcoming drama If You Say You Wish. The show will air this year in August.

Girls' Generation's come back album is set to drop in August 2022

Group members Sooyoung and YoonA's friendship has been well-known to fans. A recent picture shows that their bond has only become stronger. Despite them working on their solo projects, the duo has always been goofy and adorable.

peanuts crumbs @peanuts_crumbs and how sooyoung yoona didn't even realize that they used the mic upside down🤣 — ria @sseodanah sooyoung, hyoyeon and yoona were unstoppable that day sooyoung, hyoyeon and yoona were unstoppable that day 😭 https://t.co/jZWV2KbkBb till this day i'm still amazed by the manager who did not stop them but even he hold the phone for the lyricsand how sooyoung yoona didn't even realize that they used the mic upside down🤣 twitter.com/sseodanah/stat… till this day i'm still amazed by the manager who did not stop them but even he hold the phone for the lyrics😂 and how sooyoung yoona didn't even realize that they used the mic upside down🤣 twitter.com/sseodanah/stat…

Following the post, fans also reacted to both members' friendships on social media and even got emotional over the post as it's been a very long time since they saw both singers together.

nugget @shadyroxanne sooyoung wrote “my eating buddy for 15 years” to yoona and i think i’m gonna cry a pacific ocean. sooyoung wrote “my eating buddy for 15 years” to yoona and i think i’m gonna cry a pacific ocean. https://t.co/fdFACfbsdE

tiffie! @vaseymilfs nobody look at me im emotional over seeing yoona sooyoung and sunny in a practice room together nobody look at me im emotional over seeing yoona sooyoung and sunny in a practice room together https://t.co/TWedcGzJEE

Mystarmyangel #BigMouth 🔜 29 July 22 @mystarmyangel



They are the ones showing off to the each other if they managed to gain some meat lol YoonA and Sooyoung are seriously the only ones that don't even do diet thanks to their genesThey are the ones showing off to the each other if they managed to gain some meat lol YoonA and Sooyoung are seriously the only ones that don't even do diet thanks to their genes 😭They are the ones showing off to the each other if they managed to gain some meat lol😂

adiii #GIRLS 🫡 @aesoshi_ my sugar sisters.. also, sooyoung's caption and yoona's comment are the cutest though 🥹 my loves, it's been a whilemy sugar sisters.. also, sooyoung's caption and yoona's comment are the cutest though 🥹 my loves, it's been a while 😭 my sugar sisters.. also, sooyoung's caption and yoona's comment are the cutest though 🥹 https://t.co/KHah616vDI

Fans were overjoyed to witness the sweet bond between the members through the post. Fortunately, due to the Girls' Generation's comeback, fans will be able to see more Sooyoung and YoonA moments.

Girls' Generation has come far as a K-pop group

Group memebers' friendship has been highlighted multiple times. In a recent interview on the show Soshi TamTam, fans will get to know the group even better. Jung Seung Il PD expressed to the group members what PD observed.

Jung Seung Il PD said the program would allow viewers to explore the group and its friendship for 20 years by observing their bond and feelings. Fans will be able to learn about their real life, and the show will be full of humor. The PD then talked about the different and adorable charms of every group member.

The PD talked about Sooyoung as someone with a cool, humble personality, which can be seen through her comments. She is also a professional who takes on various programs like the production itself. The PD mentioned YoonA, saying she has a fantastic ability to be friendly with everyone.

The PD added that Seohyun has her maknae charms even now, but with a slyness to her character that audience didn’t see before. PD mentioned that even the unnies wouldn’t be able to stop her. Jung Seung Il PD described Taeyeon as being mostly calm, but she has an eclectic personality that she shows in unusual moments.

Meanwhile, according to PD, Sunny is the member you can most rely on when it comes to various programs. She plays a key role. Tiffany, on the other hand, is someone from an animation. The singer is energetic but mostly gets cornered by other group members.

The PD stated that Hyoyeon's comments are humorously raw, and all her comments are precious. The PD added that Yuri is so charming with her amazing cooking skills and how she takes care of the members and makes people laugh.

Moreover, the group's 15th-anniversary comeback variety show Soshi TamTam will be released next week on July 5, 2022. Fans are already excited as it's been a long time since fans have seen the girl group members together, and this appearance is everything fans could ever want as it shows the personal side of the members of the K-pop group.

