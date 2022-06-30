Girls' Generation's Sooyoung and YoonA's 15-year friendship shine as duo enjoys meal together

On June 28, 2022, Girls' Generation's Sooyoung posted a picture with YoonA showing their 15 years of precious bond. In the post, both singers can be seen enjoying a meal from Subway. They both looked beautiful in black comfy outfits sitting by each other’s side. Girls' Generation’s Sooyoung posted a photo on her Instagram with the heartwarming caption,
"My meal friend for the 15th year."
YoonA also replied with a sweet comment on Sooyoung's post,
"A nice unni (sister) who shares her food with me when I say I'm hungry."
Fans also mentioned in the lovely comments that their favorites are in one frame and expressed how much they love them.
Meanwhile, Girls' Generation's Sooyoung was also thriving in the Korean entertainment industry and finished shooting for her upcoming drama If You Say You Wish. The show will air this year in August.
Girls' Generation's come back album is set to drop in August 2022
Group members Sooyoung and YoonA's friendship has been well-known to fans. A recent picture shows that their bond has only become stronger. Despite them working on their solo projects, the duo has always been goofy and adorable.
Following the post, fans also reacted to both members' friendships on social media and even got emotional over the post as it's been a very long time since they saw both singers together.
Fans were overjoyed to witness the sweet bond between the members through the post. Fortunately, due to the Girls' Generation's comeback, fans will be able to see more Sooyoung and YoonA moments.
Girls' Generation has come far as a K-pop group
Group memebers' friendship has been highlighted multiple times. In a recent interview on the show Soshi TamTam, fans will get to know the group even better. Jung Seung Il PD expressed to the group members what PD observed.
Jung Seung Il PD said the program would allow viewers to explore the group and its friendship for 20 years by observing their bond and feelings. Fans will be able to learn about their real life, and the show will be full of humor. The PD then talked about the different and adorable charms of every group member.
The PD talked about Sooyoung as someone with a cool, humble personality, which can be seen through her comments. She is also a professional who takes on various programs like the production itself. The PD mentioned YoonA, saying she has a fantastic ability to be friendly with everyone.
The PD added that Seohyun has her maknae charms even now, but with a slyness to her character that audience didn’t see before. PD mentioned that even the unnies wouldn’t be able to stop her. Jung Seung Il PD described Taeyeon as being mostly calm, but she has an eclectic personality that she shows in unusual moments.
Meanwhile, according to PD, Sunny is the member you can most rely on when it comes to various programs. She plays a key role. Tiffany, on the other hand, is someone from an animation. The singer is energetic but mostly gets cornered by other group members.
The PD stated that Hyoyeon's comments are humorously raw, and all her comments are precious. The PD added that Yuri is so charming with her amazing cooking skills and how she takes care of the members and makes people laugh.
Moreover, the group's 15th-anniversary comeback variety show Soshi TamTam will be released next week on July 5, 2022. Fans are already excited as it's been a long time since fans have seen the girl group members together, and this appearance is everything fans could ever want as it shows the personal side of the members of the K-pop group.