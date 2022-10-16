"One of the best performers in this century": BLACKPINK's Jisoo leaves fans floored with solo stage performance during 'Born Pink' World Tour 

BLACKPINK's Jisoo captivated the audience with her remarkable solo dance performance at the BORN PINK World Tour, which kick-started today (October 15) in Seoul. The eldest of the quartet looked stunning while dancing in her red attire and proved that not only is she a world-class singer but also a flawless performer.

Kim Jisoo headlined a solo stage during the concert, appearing in front of the BLINKs (BLACKPINK fandom name) and singing Camilla Cabello's track, Liar. After her stellar performance, she received countless praises from her fans, one of whom had this to say:

"Today, Jisoo proved she is one of the best performers in this century with insane vocals and stage presence and dance skills."

Today jisoo proved she is one of best performers in this century with this insane vocals and stage presence and dance skills

Indeed, her dance break and performance is one of the highlights of BLACKPINK's BORN PINK World Tour.

Ready for solo? Jisoo stans wish to see her make solo debut soon

mich



BORN PINK WORLD TOUR

#BLACKPINK #BORNPINKinSeoul_DDAY

KIM JISOO DANCE BREAK

Jisoo's latest performance will not be forgotten by her fans anytime soon. Moreover, they now believe that the Snowdrop actress is ready for her solo debut — she's the only member in the group yet to do so. The energy radiated by the songstress was enough for BLACKPINK's followers to look forward to her solo projects.

we NEED jisoo's solo NOW she is serving vocals, stage presence, dance, visuals, JS1 WHEN ????

The 27-year-old singer received love from fans, other BLACKPINK members, and also her family. Her sister and grandmother were seen supporting her during the concert. Moreover, a fellow BLINK also recorded her grandma dancing during the performance.

Apart from her strong solo act, Jisoo also delivered a marvelous performance with her other members and sang her heart out. The Pretty Savage girls performed tracks from their latest release, BORN PINK, making the fans go gaga. The girls performed Tally, Lovesick Girls, Typa Girl, Shutdown, On The Ground, Money, How You Like That, and many more.

지슝🤍



BORN PINK WORLD TOUR

#BORNPINKinSeoul_Day1

The girls swear while performing tally is what im here forrrrBORN PINK WORLD TOUR

Another member, Jennie, also surprised fans with her unreleased song, Moonlight. She also did a cinematic choreography dance routine to enhance the performance.

JENNIE PERFORMING A NEW SONG OMGYWTFDGOODODDDDD

Many K-pop idols were spotted at the concert to show support for the girls. This includes TWICE's Jihyo and Mina, (G)-IDLE's Minnie, and Girls Day's Hyeri. Furthermore, some sources claim that ITZY's Lia and Yuna were also at the event.

The girls will also perform tomorrow at the KSPO Dome in Seoul and will soon head to North America (Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, Newark, Los Angeles, etc.) to begin their American leg of the tour.

Celo



BORN PINK WORLD TOUR

#BORNPINKinSeoul_Day1

#BLACKPINK #JISOO #JENNIE #ROSÉ #LISA



BLACKPINK SAYING BYE AND BOW TO BLINKS TO END THE CONCERT!! THANK YOU BLACKPINK!! YOU GUYS DID AMAZING!!

BLACKPINK will also tour Europe this year. Meanwhile, their Asian leg and tour of Oceania countries will take place in 2023; venues for some of them are yet to be announced.

