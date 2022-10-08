Details about BLACKPINK Jisoo’s $3 million necklace by Cartier evokes interesting reactions from BLINKs

BLACKPINK Jisoo’s $3 million necklace by Cartier has become the talk of the town.

The luxury brand went to great lengths to ensure that the BLACKPINK member is retained as its brand ambassador.

In one of the campaign photos for Cartier, Jisoo looks breathtaking in a simple attire and makeup. Fans also noticed the necklace she was wearing and upon research, they found that it cost a whopping $3 million. This makes it one of the most expensive pieces of jewelry worn by a K-pop idol ever.

BLINKs react to BLACKPINK’s Jisoo showing off her pretty expensive Cartier look

☕️ @jichusworld kim jisoo at cartier event tonight kim jisoo at cartier event tonight https://t.co/WNHIN3uL48

BLACKPINK member Jisoo renewed her contract with global luxury brand Cartier. The Snowdrop actress was seen in exclusive Cartier photoshoots. Dressed in white, beige, gray and black, the singer had her hair pulled, showing off the $3 million necklace.

Additionally, at a Cartier event for the Beautés du Monde collection in Spain, the K-pop idol wore a POROCA necklace and earring set. The set had a sapphire at the center with diamonds woven in a complicated pattern around it.

When BLINKs (BLACKPINK fans) saw the pictures, they took to social media to share their thoughts about the photos.

🎧 @jisoobest



cr. this necklace costs over $3,000,000 and this was one of her first shoots after being announced as GA 🤍cr. @jisoo_taylor this necklace costs over $3,000,000 and this was one of her first shoots after being announced as GA 🤍 cr. @jisoo_taylor https://t.co/ssBF5Ei1NH

:| @tenazas_maica @jisoosjpg Omgggg she looks expensive and elegant as always @jisoosjpg Omgggg she looks expensive and elegant as always👑👀💅

BLINKs claimed that they were unable to decide was prettier or the jewelry she wore.

The BLACKPINK member also attended the Cartier Maison Cheongdam Opening Party. She was seen in a black and white coat with a red flower brooch to add some color pop and black pumps to go with it. However, people present couldn’t take their eyes off the necklace the BLACKPINK member was wearing.

K-pop fans discovered that, the necklace worn by the singer is priced at $224,000. Add to it, her ring and watch and the price of her accessories went up to $243,950. The ring costed $11,600 and watch was priced at $8,350. All the jewelry she wore was a part of the exclusive Panthère de Cartier collection.

-JJ- @diorcartiers



Necklace: $224,000

Ring: $11,600

Watch: $8,350



JISOO WITH CARTIER IN SEOUL

#JISOOatMaisonCheongdam

#지수_까르띠에메종청담 @Cartier JISOO wears pieces of Cartier accessories from PANTHÈRE DE CARTIER Collection for tonight event.Necklace: $224,000Ring: $11,600Watch: $8,350JISOO WITH CARTIER IN SEOUL JISOO wears pieces of Cartier accessories from PANTHÈRE DE CARTIER Collection for tonight event.Necklace: $224,000Ring: $11,600Watch: $8,350JISOO WITH CARTIER IN SEOUL #JISOOatMaisonCheongdam#지수_까르띠에메종청담 @Cartier https://t.co/gwKHWriB8Q

In her latest Instagram post, the BLACKPINK member was seen wearing another piece from Cartier’s jewellery collection. The necklace cost $207,000 and the accompanying bracelet cost $60,000.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo renews her contract with Cartier twice her market price

MY_LOVE_ JENSOO @PinkyVarshi



JISOO WITH CARTIER IN SEOUL

#JISOOatMaisonCheongdam My beautiful angle 🖤JISOO WITH CARTIER IN SEOUL My beautiful angle 🖤 ✨JISOO WITH CARTIER IN SEOUL #JISOOatMaisonCheongdam https://t.co/qoUa0WcLyb

In May 2022, the BLACKPINK member was named the luxury brand Cartier’s global brand ambassador. She has since proven to be an asset to the brand.

Not only did Cartier retain the singer as their brand ambassador but doubled her contract amount before appointing her as the ambassador for the Panthère De Cartier campaign.

Cartier also offered her twice the amount of money that Dior was offering her.

Disney Korea’s CEO Kim So-yeon has finally apologized for the historical inaccuracy shown in the romantic-tragedy K-drama Snowdrop starring Jung Hae-in and Jisoo.

Snowdrop was Jisoo's acting debut and she won the Outstanding Korean Actress at the 17th Seoul International Drama Awards.

