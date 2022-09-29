“Kim Jisoo is the most successful fan”: BLINKs gush over the BLACKPINK member’s sweet note for Natalie Portman

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has proved to be the most successful fan of Hollywood star Natalie Portman at the recent Dior's spring/summer 2023 runway show and it shows.

On Thursday, September 28, 2022, Natalie Portman shared a photo of her with BLACKPINK’s Jisoo during Paris Fashion Week with the caption “Always inspired by you”, tagging the singer's official Instagram account.

The Snowdrop star replied to the Black Swan actress with an equally compelling caption. She wrote that she has always admired the actress and that this is a truly unforgettable memory for her. She thanked Portman for her kindness.

Fans took to social media to gush over the Pink Venom singer’s fangirling over Natalie Portman and bestowed her with the title of “The most successful fan”.

َ @KARMAS00 she has always been consistent about liking natalie portman and now natalie posted a photo with her on instagram! Kim jisoo the most successful fan y'allshe has always been consistent about liking natalie portman and now natalie posted a photo with her on instagram! Kim jisoo the most successful fan y'all 😭 she has always been consistent about liking natalie portman and now natalie posted a photo with her on instagram! https://t.co/d3iPKYUtSi

. @jisoovalentine Natalie Portman posted a picture with JISOO and tagged her ?!??? Natalie Portman posted a picture with JISOO and tagged her ?!??? https://t.co/lYxt3rN1OF

The Snowdrop star is arguably one of the world's biggest pop stars, accounting for one-fourth of BLACKPINK. The talented BLACKPINK member hung out with Natalie Portman at Dior's spring/summer 2023 runway show at Paris Fashion Week where the two powerhouse ladies were seated together.

The two ladies swooned over each other and took to their respective social media to shower praises. Jisoo responded to her dream come true meeting with Natalie Portman by declaring Natalie Portman to be her favourite actress.

Fans are hoping that the BLACKPINK member and Natalie Portman can work together on a global Dior campaign.

JISOO Cafè 88 @yuka_isseo 🖤 I hope we’re one step closer to a JISOOx Natalie Portman Dior global campaign. I hope we’re one step closer to a JISOOx Natalie Portman Dior global campaign. 😭🖤✨ https://t.co/2GRLk4kbeP

They've also noticed that Natalie Portman doesn't post many photos on Instagram, and one of the 57 photos posted features the Snowdrop star.

JS1 @jisooperwoman what a successful fan ‍ twitter.com/jichusworld/st… ☕️ @jichusworld NATALIE POSTING THIS PIC ON HER IG AND TAGGING JISOO OMGG NATALIE POSTING THIS PIC ON HER IG AND TAGGING JISOO OMGG https://t.co/yj5IheTJmK natalie portman only had 57 post on her ig and jisoo made it to her feedwhat a successful fan natalie portman only had 57 post on her ig and jisoo made it to her feed 😭 what a successful fan ❤️‍🔥 twitter.com/jichusworld/st…

The Snowdrop star is the global ambassador for Dior and made a stylish entry at Paris Fashion Week living up to the hype as a beautiful and talented K-pop idol.

Thousands of fans gathered outside the venue to shower love and praise on the BLACKPINK member, who appeared happy and mildly overwhelmed by the attention.

The hashtags "LADY JISOO WITH DIOR" and "JISOOxDiorPFW" dominated global Twitter trends as the BLACKPINK member dazzled in a stylish little black dress and classic red lip combo. Cha Eun-woo, a K-pop idol and actor, was also present at the event. However, there is no photo of Jisoo and Cha Eun-woo together.

BLACKPINK Jisoo’s instagram photo leaked before she could upload it?

lili @LISASOLOlST JISOO IS THE ONE BEHIND GURUMIHARIBO ACCOUNT SHE EVEN SAID BEFORE THAT SHE IS SAFE FROM YG, I CANT BELIEVE SHE LEAKED JENNIE'S PRIVATE PICS WTF JISOO IS THE ONE BEHIND GURUMIHARIBO ACCOUNT SHE EVEN SAID BEFORE THAT SHE IS SAFE FROM YG, I CANT BELIEVE SHE LEAKED JENNIE'S PRIVATE PICS WTF https://t.co/5pNVsDbM6N

As strange as it may sound, it is true. Famous hacker @gurumiharibo leaked a photo of her from the Dior fashion event, hours before she posted it on Instagram. In the photo, she is seated at the table posing stylishly against the glass window overlooking the city with a mini handbag by her side. A couple of hours later, the exact same photo was uploaded to Instagram.

It isn’t the first time @gurumiharibo has leaked pictures of BLACKPINK members. They previously did it with other members besides leaking the “dating pictures” of V and Jennie.

As of Friday, September 29, 2022, HYBE announced that they will take legal action against perpetrators. YG Entertainment, on the other hand, has kept a deliberate silence on the matter.

In other news, the talented BLACKPINK member won “Outstanding Korean Actress” at the 17th Seoul International Drama Awards for her performance as Eun Young-ro in her debut K-drama Snowdrop.

