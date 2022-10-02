BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo are the two most followed K-pop accounts on Instagram for September 2022

BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, two 95-liner K-pop idols show their star power yet again.

According to official data released by K-pop Radar, BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo gained the most followers on Instagram amongst K-pop idols for September 2022.

For those unversed, K-pop Radar is an official platform that keeps track of Korean celebrities, idols, actors, and their internet activities.

BTS’ V rocketed with 1,134,222 new followers on Instagram following the announcement and release of his debut solo cover for Vogue Korea, which is already a best-seller according to ktwon4u.

On the other hand, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo gained 1,162,067 new followers on Instagram with an eventful release of pre-release single Pink Venom and the release of the group’s second full album BORN PINK.

BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo score an amazing month on Instagram in September; Check fan reactions

BTS’ V launched his personal Instagram account on December 6 last year and is currently the most followed K-pop account with a staggering 51.7 million followers on Instagram.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo launched her own Instagram account on June 16, 2018 and boasts of an amazing 64.7 million followers on Instagram as of September 2022.

Naturally, ARMYs and BLINKs are elated for BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and have taken to social media to share their reactions.

“It’s Jisoo’s era”, writes a proud BLINK.

“Congratulations Taehyung”, writes a happy ARMY. For those unversed, Kim Tae-hyung is V’s real name.

MOST PRECIOUS IDOL TAEHYUNG 💜 @prakashmodel41

THE MOST PRETTIEST IDOL ON THE UNIVERSE

JUST KEEP ON SHINING

WE WANT JUST YOU TO SMILE ALWAYS AND HEALTHY @allkpop CONGRATULATIONS TO SNS KIM TAEHYUNGTHE MOST PRETTIEST IDOL ON THE UNIVERSEJUST KEEP ON SHININGWE WANT JUST YOU TO SMILE ALWAYS AND HEALTHY @allkpop CONGRATULATIONS TO SNS KIM TAEHYUNG 👑THE MOST PRETTIEST IDOL ON THE UNIVERSEJUST KEEP ON SHINING WE WANT JUST YOU TO SMILE ALWAYS AND HEALTHY 💜 https://t.co/WO2Dqkb8MR

WinterV @WinterVking



Congratulations Taehyung @allkpop Taehyung gained 1,134,222 new followers following the announcement of his 'Vogue Korea' cover and the release of his interview and photoshootCongratulations Taehyung @allkpop Taehyung gained 1,134,222 new followers following the announcement of his 'Vogue Korea' cover and the release of his interview and photoshootCongratulations Taehyung 💜 https://t.co/uULBeUnvg0

BTS member Jimin and a fellow 95 liner was the next member to show tremendous followers growth on Instagram with 1,103,071 followers and has 44,248,055 followers on Instagram at the time of writing this article.

BTS leader RM is the septet's surprise third member to have an increased number of Instagram followers, with 813,906 followers. He currently has 38,535,232 followers on Instagram.

chrollo_lc @lc_chrollo



Congratulations to both of you guys @allkpop Demonstration how to be a non-toxic blink/army (from a blink)Congratulations to both of you guys @allkpop Demonstration how to be a non-toxic blink/army (from a blink) Congratulations to both of you guys ♥️ https://t.co/zis9XkWe87

As for BLACKPINK, member Jennie was the second member with maximum number of Instagram followers with 1,049,970 followers on Instagram. She currently has 70,507, 413 followers.

Finally, Rosé earned 1,030,140 number of Instagram followers and boasts of 63,451,904 followers on Instagram.

chrollo_lc @lc_chrollo 🤭 also congratulations to V @allkpop The queen is the best🤭 also congratulations to V @allkpop The queen is the best ❤️🤭 also congratulations to V https://t.co/hnYnmxY8AP

BTS’ V has put up 69 posts so far. His last post was from a photoshoot where he can be seen posing stylishly. The post had 10.8 million likes on Instagram at the time of writing this piece.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has posted 878 posts on the platform. Her most recent Instagram post features a stunning image of her wearing Cartier jewels and a lovely black gown, which has received 4.5 million likes.

What are BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo upto these days?

BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jisoo are two of the most popular idols, and they are naturally juggling multiple activities.

BTS’ V is currently on a break from group activities and is pursuing his own solo activities, which include preparing for his debut solo album and posing for his debut solo Vogue Korea cover, which was named a best-seller by ktwon4u, a popular website where fans can purchase albums and merchandise.

He also guest hosted MBC Radio’s Starry Nights on September 27 and 28 alongside friend and ballad singer Park Hyo-shin.

On the other hand, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has been busy with the release of the group’s second album BORN PINK and its promotions, including becoming the first girl-group to perform Pink Venom, pre-release track at MTV VMAs 2022. Also, the talented BLACKPINK member snagged an “Outstanding Korean Actress” award at the “2022 Seoul International Drama Awards”.

She also attended Dior’s Spring-Summer 2023 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week as the official brand ambassador.

BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo had previously hosted Inkigayo KPOP Super Concert in 2017.

BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo have busy schedules ahead of them. Bangtan will perform at Busan's Asiad Stadium on October 15 as part of the 2030 World Expo, while BLACKPINK will kick off their BORN PINK world tour on October 15 in Seoul.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far