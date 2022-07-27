K-pop idols who almost debuted in other groups: BTS' j-hope, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, and more

How awkward would it have been if BTS' Jin debuted with EXO under SM Entertainment and not BTS? There are several instances of famous K-pop idols who almost debuted in other groups and under different entertainment labels.

The road to becoming a K-pop idol is different. K-pop idols can train under several agencies for years and debut under a different one.

For example, K-pop singer Jeon Somi was initially set to debut with JYP Entertainment's ITZY. However, she left the label in 2018 to build her career as a soloist.

Here are 5 other K-pop idols who almost debuted in different groups.

K-pop idols who were supposed to launch under different groups

1) BLACKPINK's Jisoo

The eldest of the quartet, vocalist, and ultimate visual, Kim Jisoo, was surely destined to be a BLACKPINK girl. However, she could have made her debut with the equally prominent third-generation girl group, Red Velvet, under SM Entertainment.

While she was still training under YG Entertainment, Jisoo was scouted by an SM Entertainment recruiter. Moreover, if she had not been training under YG, she would have accepted the offer and debuted under another girl group.

2) SEVENTEEN's S.coups

SEVENTEEN's beloved leader and eldest was supposed to kickstart his career with a different group. S.coups is one of the original Pledis boys, one of the early trainees to join the company.

As a result, he was supposed to debut with NU'EST. He did not join the line-up and later debuted with SEVENTEEN in 2015. Born Choi Seungcheol, S.coups is one of the most loved rappers in the industry, leading SVT's hip-hop team and the entire group in general.

3) BTS' j-hope

Yes, BTS' main dancer could have been leading choreographies in some other K-pop group. The rapper, sub-vocalist, and lead dancer of the hit group BTS originally auditioned for JYP Entertainment. He could not move forward with the audition. However, if he had, j-hope could have debuted with GOT7.

The Jack In The Box star later went ahead and auditioned for BigHit Entertainment (now HYBE) and successfully became a trainee. Like BTS, j-hope has also earned global recognition, and the rapper is all set to headline the Lollapalooza stage on July 31 in Chicago.

4) (G)- IDLE's Miyeon

Miyeon almost debuted with BLACKPINK. Yes, BLACKPINK was initially scheduled to debut with five members, including (G)-IDLE's Miyeon. However, due to a dating scandal involving Miyeon, YG Entertainment decided to leave her out and even removed her from the agency.

Pre-debut pictures of Miyeon alongside the current members of BLACKPINK have gone viral, proving that she was a part of the original line-up. But fate had different plans, and the singer finally debuted with (G)-IDLE in 2018.

5) MONSTA X's Shownu

MONSTA X's Shownu, alongside j-hope, could have been a part of GOT7. The leader, main dancer, and lead vocalist of MONSTA X under Starship Entertainment was a JYP Entertainment trainee before he signed with his current agency.

During his time at JYP, Shownu used to train with other GOT7 members. But, he left the company due to training absences and later joined Starship Entertainment. Nonetheless, he made an impactful debut with MONSTA X and is still close to all the GOT7 members.

Other K-pop idols who could have ended up in different groups include SHINee's Taemin, who could have been a part of EXO. Other than that, ATEEZ's Wooyoung and Yeosang could have debuted with TXT, but they left BigHit Entertainment hoping to debut sooner with another group.

