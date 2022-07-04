BTS j-hope ranks at 104 on Spotify's 'Global Top Artists' chart history

BTS’ j-hope continues to dazzle fans with his pre-release single MORE from his upcoming album Jack in the Box. He has successfully debuted on Spotify's 'Global Top Artists' daily chart at 104 according to their latest update.

MORE landed at #9 on Spotify's 'Global Top Songs' daily chart, gaining 3,870,017 streams on the platform on the first day of its release.

An old-school hip-hop track, MORE can be described as the beginning of the story BTS’ j-hope will tell through his second solo album Jack in the Box. The lyrics describe his feelings of feeling stuck in a box and wanting to break free from the walls to discover the world outside.

BTS' j-hope earns the highest-charting debut by a Korean soloist on Spotify

The pre-release track MORE has made j-hope the highest-charting Korean soloist on the charts in Spotify history.

Apart from Spotify, the Bangtan member is also dominating music charts across the globe with his new single. Immediately upon its release, the song shot to the top of iTunes' charts in many countries around the world. MORE has already hit #1 on iTunes' Top Songs charts in at least 84 different regions, including the United States, Canada, Spain, France and Denmark.

The official music video for MORE also managed to surpass 10 million views within just 10 hours and 11 minutes of its release.

The music video currently has 25 million views, three days after the release of the album.

MORE stays atop the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart for the third consecutive day after reaching #1 in 85+ countries on its debut day. Not only that, it's still the number one trending video worldwide on YouTube and has been number one on Hot Trending Songs for the past 24hours.

The 28-year-old singer took to fan-community platform Weverse to thank ARMYs in a lengthy post. He shared his happiness about finally being able to release some of his favorite solo music for the world to listen to and revealed plans to release more content that will soon follow in the coming days.

BTS’ j-hope will be headlining Chicago’s famous music festival Lollapalooza

Earlier last month, it was announced that BTS’ j-hope and TXT have joined the lineup for Lollapalooza, an annual music festival that takes place in Chicago.

The MORE singer will be headlining the festival on July 31, 2022, making him the first Korean artist to headline a main stage of a major U.S. music festival.

Furthermore, TOMORROW X TOGETHER will make its U.S. festival debut through their performance on July 30, 2022.

Lollapalooza is a Chicago-based music festival and is considered to be one of the biggest music festivals in the world. This year’s Lollapalooza kicks off on July 28, 2022, at Grant Park in Chicago and will run for four days.

Jack in the Box will be released on July 15, 2022, containing all the songs, including MORE. The ARMYs are hopeful that the Bangtan member will perform songs from his new album at Lollapalooza.

