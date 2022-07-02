"I have the immature desire to show you even cooler things": BTS' j-hope in a heartfelt letter for ARMYs

BTS’ j-hope took to Weverse to share a heartfelt letter with his fans. He spoke candidly about his feelings after the release of his solo song MORE.

The letter revealed that the Daydream singer had been working on the newly released song since the start of the pandemic. He has been working on a different esthetic for quite some time now and it took quite some time for him to release MORE, but now he is quite excited to see everyone’s reaction. He wants the ARMYs to be familiar with all of his identities rather than just one. In a letter to ARMYs, the rapper-dancer shared:

"Heh, I'm not sure how you heard it, but I believe there was always an immature desire to show you even cooler things and to make plans for things I could show you both as j-hope of BTS and separately."

j-hope expressed his gratitude to the fans in the letter

Following the success of the pre-release track, j-hope posted a letter on Weverse to thank his fans. The singer explored a range of aspects in his letter, expressing his appreciation for his fans as well as his excitement at showing off a different side of himself.

bora 💜 (slow) @modooborahae



“Please recognize that these are next steps in an important process j-hope and Jung Hoseok are taking as a human, and if you could look forward to it and have interest, I would be thankful!”



@BTS_twt #BTS #방탄소년단 #jhope_MORE 2022.07.01 j-hope’s letter to ARMY about MORE“Please recognize that these are next steps in an important process j-hope and Jung Hoseok are taking as a human, and if you could look forward to it and have interest, I would be thankful!” 2022.07.01 j-hope’s letter to ARMY about MORE “Please recognize that these are next steps in an important process j-hope and Jung Hoseok are taking as a human, and if you could look forward to it and have interest, I would be thankful!”@BTS_twt #BTS #방탄소년단 #jhope_MORE https://t.co/vlbLhTaQ1y

Here is the full statement shared by the singer:

"After finishing my schedule, I'm heading home! Other than the music release, I feel wonderful and am proud in many ways. The song I had prepared was finished when the pandemic began, and I was able to coolly show you all and play it for you. Therefore, I believe that because I feel so fantastic, it will feel like my efforts throughout that period are paying off! This may also be my own sense of fulfillment! Heh, I'm not sure how you heard it, but I believe there was always an immature desire to show you even cooler things and to make plans for things I could show you both as j-hope of BTS and separately."

Cas⁷ @chillbons jhope’s letter further proves how critical this solo time is. he’s going to come back to bts’ music an even more multifaceted human. i think it shows more than anything how army need to support all seven to understand who they’ll be as one when they return. jhope’s letter further proves how critical this solo time is. he’s going to come back to bts’ music an even more multifaceted human. i think it shows more than anything how army need to support all seven to understand who they’ll be as one when they return. 💜

He continued to share how grateful he is for all the support he is receiving.

I believe that today marks the day that I achieved those goals. I'm grateful—and possibly even sorry—to the several ARMYs throughout the world who embraced everyone's ideas and emotions at once! I believe that this album, all in all, embodies my spirit! I intend to gradually demonstrate these emotions to you starting today in a variety of ways. I'd appreciate it if you anticipated it, showed interest, and acknowledged that this was a significant process in which j-hope and the person known as Jung Ho-seok were moving forward.

About the singer's latest release, MORE

The singer released the pre-release track on July 1. The song showed a glimpse of the dark and grungy side of j-hope, the typically upbeat-sunshine rapper of BTS. The song charted immediately after its release in 84 countries worldwide, including some of the world's most major music markets, including the United States, Canada, Spain, France, and Denmark, where it was ranked number one.

The singer’s first solo album, Jack in the Box will drop on July 15. Following the release of his album, the rapper-dancer will perform on the main stage of Lollapalooza, becoming the first South Korean performer to do so at a U.S. event.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far