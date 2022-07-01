Create
ARMYs take over Twitter to celebrate BTS’ j-hope’s solo release MORE

BTS' j-hope releases the much-awaited pre-release track MORE (Images via HYBE LABELS/YouTube)
Modified Jul 01, 2022 06:37 PM IST

BTS’ j-hope took over three out of five worldwide Twitter trends with the release of his pre-release track titled MORE, from his solo album Jack in the Box. Hashtag #jhope_MORE trended No. 1 on worldwide Twitter trends with 1.5 million tweets, while ‘Hoseok’ and ‘Hobi’ took third and fourth place respectively.

The response to pre-release single MORE has been overwhelmingly positive on social media, as the digital single featured the sunshine rapper in a never-before-seen avatar.

j-hope, known for his cheerful and vibrant self, which also seeps into his music, took a different route and presented fans with darker, grungy music and concepts with his latest release.

BTS’ j-hope’s MORE music video gives ARMYs plenty of content to rave about

As the first BTS member to start off the chain of solo activities, j-hope has set expectations pretty high for ARMYs. The 28-year-old idol has played an important role in BTS’ masterful discography from the very start.

As a songwriter, rapper, producer, dancer and singer, BTS’ j-hope’s latest pre-release track from upcoming album Jack in the Box was a complete contrast to his previous releases, which made the anticipation more exciting.

The MORE music video shows j-hope in a black outfit with dark makeup in a drab apartment. He steps into different situations - an office, a rock band setup in a basement, and a hospital bed. The music video offers an engaging storyline.

For ARMYs who have grown into the habit of dissecting every part of a BTS music video, the music video comes as a treat.

WAIT….so what you telling me is all the rooms that are in this box, Hobi visited in the music video MEANING..HE WAS LITERALLY JACK IN DA BOXXXX https://t.co/zmSoifkIf5
that scene where hobi is observing himself as an outsider getting diagnosed and it pans to his x-ray and his radiograph, his very CORE also starts talking about how he is drunk on artistic recklessness...jung hoseok the creative genius you are

Whether it's the outfit, makeup, lyrical wordplay, or the sets, ARMYs couldn’t stop talking about BTS’ j-hope. Additionally, a Korean fan also shared that her nephew had the opportunity to feature in the MORE music video and had a conversation with V, who also attended the filming.

Some fans also noticed a man looking eerily similar to V in the music video. The cameo reminded ARMYs of V’s cameo in j-hope’s 2018 music video for Daydream.

is that really kim taehyung in Hobi’s more mv? it looks so like him omg 😭#jhope_MORE #btsv https://t.co/itdskN0KYS
OP said some months ago, their nephew got called to appear on hobi's MV. OP's nephew said that taehyung, wearing modernized hanbok, plays around/hanging around, sitting on the table and have some talks and said that he's kind and friendly! twitter.com/7LOVE0613/stat…
taehyung visiting & making a cameo during hobi's mvs he loves him so much :( https://t.co/U5VpY27lYa

Fans also cannot get enough of 'rockstar j-hope'. MORE has a chorus infused with alternative rock, offering fans a refreshing touch. Take a look at some of the fan reactions below.

what's ur favorite part of more and why is it rockstar hobihttps://t.co/dhtgVBvsuT
hobi more j-hope emo boy edit https://t.co/JcgO8Rke1z
hobi singlehandedly taking me back to my linkin park and my chemical romance dayshttps://t.co/nCgezDHSju
Me explaining Hobi in More to literally anyone: https://t.co/IJSkyN2JSN

It's not just fans who are gushing about the music video. After barely 30 seconds of j-hope sharing a photo on Instagram, BTS member RM commented with fire emojis, demonstrating how excited he was for his fellow member's solo release.

joon really commenting 30 seconds after hobi posted 😭 https://t.co/dAlbtYruVl
“inhale inhale exhale exhale” “yeah i’m thirsty” hobi https://t.co/CwpemLnBa0
#HOBIPALOOZA YOURE TELLING ME THIS IS THE SONG HOBI IS PERFORMING AND I WONT BE ABLE TO BE THERE MOSH PITTING WITH OTHER ARMYS ??!? https://t.co/DCu3O5w2r4
YESSSSS HOBI YESSSS I NEED THE BOYS TO DO MORE ROCK THIS IS WHAT I NEEEEEED https://t.co/6DRD5alcRN
armys watching hobi in the mv:#jhope_MORE https://t.co/DUjEwHS5Jx
Goodbye, colorful Hobi.Welcome, dark and wild Hoseok! My new drawings are about to change the aesthetics of my shop 💀#jhope_MOREhttps://t.co/RYkpqsfFeP
wont be calling him hobi for the next few months damn jung hoseok https://t.co/9tkqJ1vQ7C
TALK YO SHT HOBI 🗣🗣🗣 https://t.co/dRVhdKljIL

Moreover, the release of MORE has ARMYs now looking forward to the BTS rapper’s performance at Lollapalooza on July 31 with double the enthusiasm.

MORE was released as a pre-release track for j-hope’s solo album, Jack in the Box. The album will be released on July 15. Album content details for Jack in the Box were released a few days ago, but it left ARMYs unimpressed as it is a photocard-only album.

Despite it all, millions of fans worldwide await BTS’ j-hope's Jack in the Box.

