ARMYs take over Twitter to celebrate BTS’ j-hope’s solo release MORE

BTS’ j-hope took over three out of five worldwide Twitter trends with the release of his pre-release track titled MORE, from his solo album Jack in the Box. Hashtag #jhope_MORE trended No. 1 on worldwide Twitter trends with 1.5 million tweets, while ‘Hoseok’ and ‘Hobi’ took third and fourth place respectively.
The response to pre-release single MORE has been overwhelmingly positive on social media, as the digital single featured the sunshine rapper in a never-before-seen avatar.
j-hope, known for his cheerful and vibrant self, which also seeps into his music, took a different route and presented fans with darker, grungy music and concepts with his latest release.
BTS’ j-hope’s MORE music video gives ARMYs plenty of content to rave about
As the first BTS member to start off the chain of solo activities, j-hope has set expectations pretty high for ARMYs. The 28-year-old idol has played an important role in BTS’ masterful discography from the very start.
As a songwriter, rapper, producer, dancer and singer, BTS’ j-hope’s latest pre-release track from upcoming album Jack in the Box was a complete contrast to his previous releases, which made the anticipation more exciting.
The MORE music video shows j-hope in a black outfit with dark makeup in a drab apartment. He steps into different situations - an office, a rock band setup in a basement, and a hospital bed. The music video offers an engaging storyline.
For ARMYs who have grown into the habit of dissecting every part of a BTS music video, the music video comes as a treat.
Whether it's the outfit, makeup, lyrical wordplay, or the sets, ARMYs couldn’t stop talking about BTS’ j-hope. Additionally, a Korean fan also shared that her nephew had the opportunity to feature in the MORE music video and had a conversation with V, who also attended the filming.
Some fans also noticed a man looking eerily similar to V in the music video. The cameo reminded ARMYs of V’s cameo in j-hope’s 2018 music video for Daydream.
Fans also cannot get enough of 'rockstar j-hope'. MORE has a chorus infused with alternative rock, offering fans a refreshing touch. Take a look at some of the fan reactions below.
It's not just fans who are gushing about the music video. After barely 30 seconds of j-hope sharing a photo on Instagram, BTS member RM commented with fire emojis, demonstrating how excited he was for his fellow member's solo release.
Moreover, the release of MORE has ARMYs now looking forward to the BTS rapper’s performance at Lollapalooza on July 31 with double the enthusiasm.
MORE was released as a pre-release track for j-hope’s solo album, Jack in the Box. The album will be released on July 15. Album content details for Jack in the Box were released a few days ago, but it left ARMYs unimpressed as it is a photocard-only album.
Despite it all, millions of fans worldwide await BTS’ j-hope's Jack in the Box.