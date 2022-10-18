10+ celebrities who attended BLACKPINK's Born Pink concerts in Seoul

BLACKPINK's Born Pink concert in Seoul kicked off their much-awaited world tour, with many celebrities in attendance on both days of the concert. On October 15 and 16, BLACKPINK gave a phenomenal performance of their greatest hits at the KSPO DOME in Olympic Park in front of nearly 15,000 people.
It was a star-studded event as several celebrities were in attendance, along with BLINKs, supporting the girls' comeback and tour endeavors after the group's hiatus for over two years. The girls themselves mentioned on the second day of the concert that they were nervous because they hadn't toured in a while.
However, that didn’t stop them from giving their best and making the crowd jump with excitement. They put on a grand show with both fans and celebrities singing along to all their songs.
10+ celebrities who showed their support for BLACKPINK's Born Pink concert
1) Yoon Se-ah
2) Minnie
3) Jihyo and Mina
4) Hyeri
5) Nayeon
6) Seunghoon
7) Sorn
8) Seungyoon
9) Kal So-won and Lee Re
10) Park Bo-gum
11) Jung Hae-in
12) Zee Pruk and Nunew
13) Ahn Dong-goo
14) Bona
15) Somi
The girls put on an extraordinary show and showcased amazing performances and vocals. Despite having a busy schedule and not enough time to practice, they managed to deliver a breathtaking show, leaving fans asking for more.
Jennie surprised fans by performing her unreleased song You and Me and fans cannot wait for the official release of the song. Despite not being as strong a dancer as the other three members, Jisoo gave a breathtaking performance during her dance break for her solo stage singing Camila Cabello's track, Liar.
The Seoul Born Pink concerts are just the beginning as BLACKPINK is set to tour the world to promote their latest album. This is the first time in years that fans will be able to greet the members in such close proximity and BLINKs are excited for the opportunity to see the girls in action.