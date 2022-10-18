10+ celebrities who attended BLACKPINK's Born Pink concerts in Seoul

BLACKPINK's Born Pink concert in Seoul kicked off their much-awaited world tour, with many celebrities in attendance on both days of the concert. On October 15 and 16, BLACKPINK gave a phenomenal performance of their greatest hits at the KSPO DOME in Olympic Park in front of nearly 15,000 people.

It was a star-studded event as several celebrities were in attendance, along with BLINKs, supporting the girls' comeback and tour endeavors after the group's hiatus for over two years. The girls themselves mentioned on the second day of the concert that they were nervous because they hadn't toured in a while.

However, that didn’t stop them from giving their best and making the crowd jump with excitement. They put on a grand show with both fans and celebrities singing along to all their songs.

10+ celebrities who showed their support for BLACKPINK's Born Pink concert

1) Yoon Se-ah

Snowdrop actress Yoon Se-ah clicked a picture with Jisoo backstage at the Born Pink concert (Image via Instagram/loveyoonsea)

2) Minnie

(G) I-DLE's Minnie, who is exceptionally close to Lisa, was spotted at the Born Pink Concert (Image via Twitter/ariesIili)

3) Jihyo and Mina

TWICE's Jihyo and Mina were also spotted supporting BLACKPINK at their Born Pink concert (Image via Twitter/BLACKPINK_BBU)

4) Hyeri

Actress Hyeri, who has been a long-time supporter of BLACKPINK, clicked a picture with the members at their Born Pink concert (Image via Instagram/hyeri_0609)

5) Nayeon

TWICE member Nayeon was also spotted attending BLACKPINK's concert on day 1 (Image via Twitter/imyeonnz)

6) Seunghoon

WINNER member Seunghoon clicked a picture with all four members of BLACKPINK at their concert (Images via Instagram/maetamong)

7) Sorn

Lisa's family was spotted with former CLC member Sorn (extreme right) at the Born Pink concert (Image via Twitter/Blackpink88xo)

8) Seungyoon

WINNER member Seungyoon was also spotted with BLACKPINK's lightstick at their concert (Image via Instagram/w_n_r00)

9) Kal So-won and Lee Re

Actresses Kal So-won and Lee Re were spotted clicking pictures at KSPO dome where BLACKPINK's concert was being held (Image via Twitter/janydior)

10) Park Bo-gum

Park Bo-gum (in the black hoodie) was also seen cheering on the BLACKPINK members at their concert (Image via Twitter/LaliceUpdates)

11) Jung Hae-in

Fellow Snowdrop actor Jung Hae-in clicked a picture with Jisoo to show his support for the members (Image via Instagram/holyhaein)

12) Zee Pruk and Nunew

Famous Thai actors Zee Pruk and Nunew were seen enthusiastically attending the second day of the concert despite having their own fanmeeting in Korea a day prior (Image via Instagram/new_cwr)

13) Ahn Dong-goo

Almost all Snowdrop actors were present at the concert to show Jisoo support, including actor Ahn Dong-goo who was also decked out in BLACKPINK merch (Image via Twitter/janydior)

14) Bona

WJSN member Bona also showcased her support for BLACKPINK on her Instagram story with a heartfelt message(Image via Instagram/bn_95819)

15) Somi

Soloist Somi was spotted with other The Black Label artists to support BLACKPINK on the second day of their concert (Image via Instagram/somsomi0309)

The girls put on an extraordinary show and showcased amazing performances and vocals. Despite having a busy schedule and not enough time to practice, they managed to deliver a breathtaking show, leaving fans asking for more.

Jennie surprised fans by performing her unreleased song You and Me and fans cannot wait for the official release of the song. Despite not being as strong a dancer as the other three members, Jisoo gave a breathtaking performance during her dance break for her solo stage singing Camila Cabello's track, Liar.

The Seoul Born Pink concerts are just the beginning as BLACKPINK is set to tour the world to promote their latest album. This is the first time in years that fans will be able to greet the members in such close proximity and BLINKs are excited for the opportunity to see the girls in action.

