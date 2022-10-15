BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK concert: Jennie performs unreleased song, surprises everyone with a soulful performance

BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK concert day one in Seoul was a treat for the eyes as Jennie surprised fans with an unreleased song performance.

October 15, 2022, marked the first day of the much-awaited concert of the Pink Venom girl group. Marketed as the largest-scaled world tour any K-pop girl group has ever had, the most unexpected moment arrived when a VCR played an unreleased song.

As the lights switched on, Jennie emerged in a silver outfit, singing and dancing to the song, whose title seemed to be either Dancing in the Moonlight or I Love You and Me.

데이브 IA @daveypinks JENNIE PERFORMING A NEW SONG OMGYWTFDGOODODDDDD JENNIE PERFORMING A NEW SONG OMGYWTFDGOODODDDDD https://t.co/DZmMN7KItZ

Fans were naturally taken aback by the solo song. At the time of writing, Jennie trended with 612.7k tweets on the worldwide charts, showcasing fans’ enthusiasm.

“She’s devouring, we need it on Spotify”: Jennie amazes fans with a new solo song at the BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK concert

mao @rapperubyjane @firejennie SHES DEVOURING WE NEED IT ON SPOTIFY @firejennie SHES DEVOURING WE NEED IT ON SPOTIFY

Taking fans on a thrilling ride, Jennie made the two-year-long wait worth it when she performed a new solo song on day one of the BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK concert in Seoul. As the first show of the world tour, YG Entertainment and the group made enough headlines, from outfits to powerful performances and treating fans with a new song.

Dancing in the Moonlight or I Love You and Me, whatever title the song may have, Jennie’s performance left fans awestruck. It is the BLACKPINK rapper’s second solo track. The first one, titled SOLO, was released in 2018. The new song earned her the moniker of "all-rounder" once again as the performance included singing, rapping, and dancing.

JENNIE 🤍 @jenniedebuts SERVING US A NEW SONG WITH VOCALIST, DANCER AND RAPPER JENNIE, SHE JUST NEVER FAILS TO DELIVER

SERVING US A NEW SONG WITH VOCALIST, DANCER AND RAPPER JENNIE, SHE JUST NEVER FAILS TO DELIVER https://t.co/00Orl4qqvj

ً @firejennie JENNIE'S RAP IN HER NEW SONG JENNIE'S RAP IN HER NEW SONG 😭 https://t.co/JmUoU3kCTb

The performance evoked loud cheers, especially when the BLACKPINK rapper performed with a male dancer. Fans believed the chemistry between the two was off the charts.

Many fans initially did not keep their hopes up and wondered if the song was just a cover. However, Jennie put the speculations to rest by confirming later. The excitement increased multifold after the confirmation. The cheers and expressions posted by BLINKs online were a testament to that.

터틀 🐢 @xx_turtle_ Jennie: It's an unreleased song but this time I wanted to show a different side so I prepared it. When it first came out you must have been shocked but I'll continue performimg it so look forward to it!

𝕁. @shecandyfloss



@firejennie This is wild lol YG casually dropped a Rosie solo on the album and just a month later, Jennie's already performing her new single

rj ᱬ @slytherjennie defo a new song ‘cos of the look at you now look at me hylt reference and if so JENNIE YOU ARE SO SEXY FOR THIS FOR EVERYTHING FROM THE LYRICS TO THE CHOREO TO THE CONCEPT ILYYY defo a new song ‘cos of the look at you now look at me hylt reference and if so JENNIE YOU ARE SO SEXY FOR THIS FOR EVERYTHING FROM THE LYRICS TO THE CHOREO TO THE CONCEPT ILYYY https://t.co/YLn5KxqyXr

lana @jnkim jennie new song, jennie girls we used to dream of times like these jennie new song, jennie girls we used to dream of times like these https://t.co/ZYblFUUoB7

popbp @popbp7

Everyone say thank you JENNIE @jnkim I didn’t expect itEveryone say thank you JENNIE @jnkim I didn’t expect it 😭😭 Everyone say thank you JENNIE

niko @jnkobsession JENNIE NEW SONG THE WORLD IS HEALING JENNIE NEW SONG THE WORLD IS HEALING

jennie pics @jenniexpics JENNIE’S NEW SONG EVERYBODY WAKE UP JENNIE’S NEW SONG EVERYBODY WAKE UP https://t.co/H4qaeTCAYQ

BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK concert dates

The celebration that BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK concert brought forth with them has finally begun. The grand scale world tour commenced on October 15 in Seoul, and the girl group will perform another night on October 16.

The Pink Venom girl group will then head to North America to perform for the remainder of October and November before moving to Europe for multiple stops in December. They will start 2023 with BORN PINK concerts in Asia and then Oceania.

Here's the dates and venues for BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK concert dates and venues below:

Other exciting moments from the concert were Jisoo’s dance break, LISA’s MONEY performance, ROSÉ hitting high-hitting vocal performances, among other things. Meanwhile, TWICE’s Jihyo and Mina, Girls’ Day’s Hyeri, and ITZY’s Yuna and Lia were some of the K-pop idols who were spotted at the concert.

