BLACKPINK's Jennie channels her main character energy as she makes an iconic entrance at Paris Fashion Week

BLACKPINK's Jennie effortlessly stole attention yet another time, as she appeared at luxury label Chanel's Spring/Summer 2023 reveal at the Paris Fashion Week 2022.

The Solo singer made the Parisian crowd go wild right from the moment she stepped out of her car, after which she was spotted making an elegant turn to wave back at her fans.

What did Chanel's brand ambassador, BLACKPINK's Jennie wear to its PFW S/S 2023 show?

The BLACKPINK singer has often times been lovingly called "Human Chanel" by BLINKS for her immense love for the French luxury fashion house.

🕷️ @GIRL0VESICK miss jennie kim aka human chanel is coming tomorrow to serve at the pfw miss jennie kim aka human chanel is coming tomorrow to serve at the pfw https://t.co/1ahHwNOv9H

Rocking a white single strap knitted mini-dress from the luxury label itself which had " Coco Chanel" and other typography printed throughout and half-wearing it's co-ord jacket like a statement piece, Jennie exuded "rock-star vibes" as she paired her ensemble with heeled black boots.

The singer ditched jewellery in exchange for a long ear cuff, choosing a simple high ponytail with a flower scrunchy to accessorize further.

BLINKs react to BLACKPINK member Jennie's appearance at the Chanel show and her interaction with Kristen Stewart

K-pop idol Jennie seemed to have an eventful day at the Chanel show in Paris as the French luxury label's global face turned up looking stunning for her 5th consecutive appearance at the Paris Fashion Week.

Fans turned the internet into their own BLINK forum as the hashtags JENNIE CHANEL, #JENNIExCHANELSS23 and JENNIE CHANEL TAKEOVER trended on Twitter all day.

❦ @jensamour



JENNIE CHANEL TAKEOVER

#JENNIEXCHANELSS23 Three tags, each surpassing one million tweets. The global superstar that is Jennie Kim, everybody.JENNIE CHANEL TAKEOVER Three tags, each surpassing one million tweets. The global superstar that is Jennie Kim, everybody. JENNIE CHANEL TAKEOVER#JENNIEXCHANELSS23 https://t.co/0y8Son1zUK

Jennie also had a moment with Spencer actress Kristen Stewart, who is also a brand ambassador for Chanel and was present at the show.

The K-pop idol and Stewart's interaction seemed like a crossover of Twilight and BLACKPINK, as fans had something extra to be hyped about.

❦ @jensamour



JENNIE CHANEL TAKEOVER

#JENNIExCHANELSS23



jennie initiating the conversation with kristen stewart and seems as though she was complimenting her, our social butterfly ♡JENNIE CHANEL TAKEOVER jennie initiating the conversation with kristen stewart and seems as though she was complimenting her, our social butterfly ♡JENNIE CHANEL TAKEOVER#JENNIExCHANELSS23 https://t.co/lydFlOyK5M

BLACKPINK'S Jennie, who has previously met the actress before at one fashion week had seemingly admitted to fangirl over her, stating in an interview back in 2021:

"I kinda am fangirling for her. I love her and I finally got to meet her, I'm so happy".

Check out these hyped-up fan reactions below.

gi | mandu @jennieaceitgirl always wished there could be a way to see the entire crowd every time jennie goes to paris for the chanel show. they are pushed against the wall, are barricaded, and set horizontally, so it is hard to capture all of them. thank you to everyone who came to see JENNIE always wished there could be a way to see the entire crowd every time jennie goes to paris for the chanel show. they are pushed against the wall, are barricaded, and set horizontally, so it is hard to capture all of them. thank you to everyone who came to see JENNIE https://t.co/MoP3EaN6IV

ً @firejennie



JENNIE CHANEL TAKEOVER

#JENNIExCHANELSS23 pfw doesn’t end without her flying kissJENNIE CHANEL TAKEOVER pfw doesn’t end without her flying kiss JENNIE CHANEL TAKEOVER#JENNIExCHANELSS23 https://t.co/ej7bxWqIt6

hesper @dilfminhoe



JENNIE CHANEL TAKEOVER

#JENNIExCHANELSS23 if she’s attending an event, it’s not brands’ event it’s #jennie ’s event nowJENNIE CHANEL TAKEOVER if she’s attending an event, it’s not brands’ event it’s #jennie’s event nowJENNIE CHANEL TAKEOVER#JENNIExCHANELSS23 https://t.co/I4dOH3H33B

All four BLACKPINK members are faces of some of the most famous luxury fashion houses, like Dior, Chanel, YSL, among others.

Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie have already graced the Paris Fashion Week this year and received much love from their fans. However, Celine's global ambassador Lisa is yet to make her much anticipated appearance at the Paris Fashion Week.

BLACKPINK's Jennie has been involved in the group promotions for their newly released album BORN PINK, with pre-release music videos for Pink Venom and title track Shut Down breaking several records in the music industry.

On an individual front, BLACKPINK's Jennie is set to appear alongside Lily Rose Depp, The Weeknd, Troy Sivan and others in the series The Idol, directed the Weeknd himself as well as Sam Levinson, who also directed the HBO hit show Euphoria.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far