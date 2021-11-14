BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Jennie spotted having a gala time at Paris Hilton’s post-wedding bash

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Jennie have been making headlines for the past few days. The duo was spotted on a roller coaster ride at Paris Hilton’s post-wedding carnival recently. Alongside the BLACKPINK members, Arab fashion icon Simi Khadra and Instagram model Adriana Mora were spotted too.

As BLACKPINK continue their world domination, BLINKs were full of love and support, seeing their favorite artists having the time of their life.

Fans react to spotting BLACKPINK's Rosé and Jennie at Paris Hilton’s post-wedding celebration

Fondly called Chaennie, Rosé (Korean name: Park Chae Young) and Jennie’s fans were ecstatic to find the duo attending Paris Hilton’s celebrations. They were spotted at the Santa Monica Pier in California on November 13, 2021. The duo has been meeting the who’s who of the Hollywood music industry, so it wasn’t a surprise to see them having fun with other A-listers. But it was indeed surprising to see them at Paris Hilton’s bash.

A Chaennie moment at its finest, Rosé and Jennie were all smiles at the party. The former sat in the front of the rollercoaster, and the latter at the tail. The pretty women were previously snapped together on the pier. The pier was transformed into a carnival wonderland and the BLACKPINK members were seen living life to their fullest.

Take a look at how BLINKs reacted to Rosé and Jennie at the bash:

LALI_NandZ💛 @NadhuzL @diggzyphotos Jennie is like : this make me scare.. But let me smile for the camera 🙂.. @diggzyphotos Jennie is like : this make me scare.. But let me smile for the camera 🙂..

°•-•° @lsbluem

#ROSÉ #JENNIE @BLACKPINK CHAENNIE BREATHE???!! its been so hella long and they were from Paris Hilton's party?! like WOWW! ✨✨ CHAENNIE BREATHE???!! its been so hella long and they were from Paris Hilton's party?! like WOWW! ✨✨#ROSÉ #JENNIE @BLACKPINK https://t.co/3fkYHkaqvB

The harmless celebrations turned sour as anti-fans commented on the members having fun rather than working on music and releasing albums.

BLACKPINK’s last Korean album was released on October 2, 2020 titled The Album. Since then, the group has focused on their concerts and solo activities. Rosé and Lisa debuted as solo artists with -R- in March and LALISA in September, 2021, respectively.

:) @yoursavageboy

allkpop.com/article/2021/1… Why are y'all so bitter? They are all enjoying their lives and seem genuinely more happy than in the last years! Who the hell are you to tell them they should focus on music and fanservice? If they wanna go on hiatus for a million year, the should. Why are y'all so bitter? They are all enjoying their lives and seem genuinely more happy than in the last years! Who the hell are you to tell them they should focus on music and fanservice? If they wanna go on hiatus for a million year, the should.allkpop.com/article/2021/1…

Paris Hilton got hitched to Carter Reum on November 11. The world-famous businesswoman hosted an after-wedding party themed like a carnival. Demi Lovato, Lele Pons, Kim Kardashian, Ashley Benson, Kim Petras and more were spotted there. The heiress reportedly shut down the Santa Monica Pier, creating a Paris Land full of neon vibes, which only leads fans to wonder how many more A-listers the BLACKPINK duo must have met.

Meanwhile, fans are glad that BLACKPINK has been living "normal", "happy" lives by "enjoying their youth". Rosé was spotted attending an NBA game a few days ago while Jennie attended the 2021 LACMA Art Gala with her BFF Jung Ho Yeon. Meanwhile, Jisoo is busily promoting her highly-anticipated K-drama debut with JTBC’s Snowdrop and Lisa in LA flaunting her new hairstyle.

In other news, YG Entertainment shut down the recent rumors regarding BLACKPINK’s comeback.

