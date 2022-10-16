Create

BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK tour setlist for Seoul Day 1: Solo stages, Whistle, and more

BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK tour setlist included 20+ songs, making the start of their world tour a memorable one for millions of fans.

The BORN PINK World Tour commenced in Seoul on October 15 at the KSPO Dome. It was a much-awaited concert since it marked the quartet's return to the global stage after two years. Their last world tour was the In Your Area world tour, which was held from 2018 to 2020.

The BORN PINK tour's setlist was proof of the incredible stages that await not just BLINKs in South Korea but fans all over North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania.

From their debut song Whistle to past hits such as Lovesick Girls, Kill This Love, and their latest release, Tally and Typa Girl, the group treated fans to over 20 songs.

The setlist also included a mix of solo songs, with each member getting a solo stage to show off their talents.

BLACKPINK's BORN PINK tour setlist for Day 1 at Seoul: 20+ songs including Jennie’s new unreleased solo

The first day of BLACKPINK’s world tour was a memorable moment for millions of BLINKs around the world. The BORN PINK tour setlist includes BLACKPINK's past hits, multiple songs from their latest album BORN PINK, and even solo stages.

Take a look at the BORN PINK tour setlist for Seoul Day 1 (October 15) below:

  • How You Like That
  • Pretty Savage
  • Whistle
  • Don't Know What to Do
  • Lovesick Girls
  • Kill This Love
  • Crazy Over You
  • Playing with Fire
  • Tally
  • Pink Venom
  • Solo stage: JISOO - Liar (Camila Cabello cover)
  • Solo stage: JENNIE - You and Me (New unreleased solo song)
  • Solo stage: ROSE - Hard to Love and On the Ground
  • Solo stage: LISA - LALISA and Money
  • Shut Down
  • Typa Girl
  • Ddu-Du Ddu-Du
  • Forever Young

Encore

  • Boombayah
  • Yeah Yeah Yeah
  • As If It's Your Last

BORN PINK tour setlist receives mixed reactions

Although the BORN PINK tour setlist for Day 1 included a variety of tracks, some fans were upset about the selection. They believed that songs such as Ice Cream, Ready for Love, and Happiest Girl, among others, deserved a live performance.

Considering it was just the first day of the BORN PINK tour, fans can expect changes in the setlist for the upcoming shows.

However, not everyone in the fandom seemed disappointed with the group's selection of tracks for Day 1. Numerous BLINKs took to social media to showcase their approval of the setlist, with one fan even deeming it to be a "solid" one.

the setlist is looking so good, blackpink’s concert is gonna be insane
Blackpink setlist✨✨Hit after hit after hit…they just released all good music
Apart from criticism aimed at the setlist, the quartet seems to have ticked the right boxes for all other aspects of the concert. From belting high notes to spitting fire with rap, the Pink Venom group garnered praise from for their power-packed, energetic concert.

BLINKs also took over social media to flaunt the members’ high-end, powerful concert outfits.

BLACKPINK will be performing in Seoul tonight, i.e. October 16, as well.

The quartet will then head to North America for their stops for the remainder of this month and November. Europe will meet them all throughout December, whereas Asia and Oceania will get to see them live in 2023 in January, March, May and June. Check out all the dates here.

